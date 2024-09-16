imaginima

Back in November 16, 2021, I wrote that value would have its day. Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) is probably one of the safer income-oriented ideas in the stock market. I, personally, use this particular idea to adjust the risk of my overall portfolio when I go for more risky ideas. This idea has had an above-average profitability for the period that is very valuable due to that low midstream risk and the very high investment grade rating.

Most investors report a return of 8% long-term for the total portfolio. Yet, this idea has a total return of roughly 59% since that article, with nearly 30% of that being appreciation. Of course, there is no guarantee of that kind of result in the future. Currently, the distribution alone is very close to that 8% average return (as will be shown below).

Since it is well known that "stocks climb a wall of worry", the outstanding sentiment has changed little since all those comments were made. That likely means that this investment idea has more appreciation ahead (and likely distribution increases as well). The historically high distribution yield tends to back up this idea.

The investment in Enterprise Products Partners appears to have paid off well all by itself. The reason is that back when I wrote that article, the comments section was nearly unanimous that the company would not grow. Of course, an acquisition soon followed that proved to be very accretive. The acquisition of Navitas Midstream combined with the continuing climb of product handled after the coronavirus downturn proved to create a boom year for the partnership when the market least expected it. That acquisition effectively boosted the capital budget to a level the market could not imagine at the time, which produced results the market never saw coming.

Last Article

The last article covered the excellent second quarter results. But the full-year guidance will likely soon be updated with the close of the latest acquisition. The partnership continues to "fire on all cylinders".

But the industry itself appears to be entering a period where more midstream facilities are required. Therefore, growth is likely to be a more significant part of the return than was the case in the past. This is a company with significant natural gas exposure that should benefit from the expansion of export abilities in North America.

Piñon Midstream Acquisition

Now comes yet another unexpected acquisition. This one will be slightly accretive before any optimization and assimilation projects add value. On the other hand, this idea furthers the partnership's presence in the Delaware Basin, where a lot of upstream players have found some interesting geology.

Enterprise Products Partners Acquisition Of Piñon Midstream (Enterprise Products Partners Acquisition Of Piñon Midstream Corporate Presentation)

As has been typical of many of these acquisitions, the partnership is paying with a combination of cash and debt. The reason the deal is accretive is that the profitability of this pipeline should easily exceed the cost of any debt, while also being better than the return the partnership gets on its cash hoard.

Greater profitability probably exists once the assimilation and optimization process completed.

Distributable Cash Flow Increase

Investors will like that there will be more cash to distribute.

Enterprise Products Partners Acquisition Motivation Enterprise Products Partners Acquisition Motivation (Enterprise Products Partners Acquisition Of Piñon Midstream Corporate Presentation)

This is a business that can be further expanded. It may be an expansion driven by one or more debottlenecking projects, in addition to obvious capacity expansion projects that take a fair amount of capital.

The hydrogen sulfide and carbon dioxide treatment is a specialty item that gets little midstream coverage. But it is every bit as profitable as some of the other parts of the partnership business.

This is yet another business that is applying for carbon sequestration eligibility that could add to future profits. A side issue would be that carbon dioxide can also be used for secondary recovery when these wells get old enough for that to be a consideration. Should that prove to be the case in the future, the partnership already has a way to isolate the carbon dioxide for use in secondary recovery while potentially qualifying that use for carbon sequestration (this time by the operator).

Midstream Valuation

As a Western Midstream (WES) presentation points out, the midstream sector is very undervalued, despite the fact that the industry no longer runs to the capital market to fund upcoming projects. The market has demanded "live within your means" which has resulted in very sound balance sheets and conservative growth.

Western Midstream Partners Comparable Midstream Valuation (Western Midstream Partners Second Quarter 2024, Corporate Presentation)

As the chart above shows, (click on the second quarter corporate presentation) despite historically lower industry leverage and self-funding under the "new" model, the industry is now valued lower than in the past.

Since the midstream part of the industry is often thought of as the utility companies of the industry, this would imply more low-risk revaluation ahead.

Enterprise Products Partners Comparative Yield Summary Of Dividend Aristocrats Enterprise Products Partners Comparative Yield Summary Of Dividend Aristocrats Enterprise Products Partners Comparative Yield Summary Of Dividend Aristocrats (Enterprise Products Partners August 2024, Corporate Presentation)

The management of this company clearly comes to a similar conclusion by comparing the partnership to other aristocrats in various industries. Think of it as a measure as to how out-of-favor oil and gas is, in general, compared to the market overall.

As the bull market begins to wobble and eventually head into a correction, an out-of-favor situation like Enterprise Products Partners stands a very good chance of outperforming any correction.

Even though the current acquisition is related to production, this company handles a lot of natural gas related business that should continue to benefit from the expanding ability of North America to export natural gas.

What the current acquisition does is further the diversification program "just in case". As long as profitability is adequate, it is likely to prove to be a good strategic move.

Summary And Valuation

Enterprise Products Partners has one of the highest debt ratings in the industry. It also has a very long record of increasing distributions that will likely continue with the latest acquisition.

Enterprise Products Partners Distribution History (Enterprise Products Partners August 2024, Corporate Presentation)

Growth is likely to continue through a combination of acquisitions and organic growth. For shareholders, a return to historical valuations of the midstream industry implies additional appreciation potential.

Common Unit History And Key Valuation Measure (Seeking Alpha Website September 15, 2024)

EBITDA runs very roughly at a $10 billion annual rate, and there is about $30 billion in debt outstanding. That means that the enterprise value is roughly 9 times the EBITDA.

For a partnership of this stature with the consistency shown here, that ratio could easily expand to as high as 15 over time. In the next five years, a ratio expansion to at least 12 should be expected.

Earnings are protected by long-term contracts with "take-or-pay" provisions that limit downside exposure. In fact, many times, the industry has capital projects that come online as the cyclical upstream downturn begins to add to any existing business that often minimizes or even more than offsets any decline in volumes handled in a downturn.

That means that the industry often has very stable earnings that really do not follow the cyclical nature of the upstream part of the industry. However, the common unit or stock prices often follow upstream.

Right now, there is a worry about too much supply. So, the common unit price shown above is likely to prove to be a good buying point. Therefore, this is a strong buy consideration that is suitable for a buy-and-hold strategy. However, there is a K-1 issued that any investor should learn all about before they invest.

Risks

This partnership has a lot of investment grade customers to minimize the risk of bankruptcies in any downturn. This adds to the "steady earnings" story. The partnership has a lot of stature that can be used to lower the already low risks of the industry further.

This partnership also "stays out of the news". I follow a fair number of companies (or partnerships) that are in the news in a negative way. Those companies also have a valuation to go with all that news exposure. This company seems to have the safety and personnel programs in place to keep away from unfavorable press coverage.

There is always the risk that a pipeline or processing plant could grow, despite the impressive safety record so far. Insurance only covers so much in that situation (and you hope it never happens).

