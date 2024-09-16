S&P 500 Rebounds As Fed Plans Size Of September 2024 Rate Cut

The trading week ending Friday, 13 September 2024 saw the S&P 500 (SPX) rise 4.0% above its previous week's close. The index ended the week at a level of 5,626.02, almost erasing the previous week's decline.
During the past week, there was one overarching factor that influenced investor expectations, which ties to the Federal Reserve's upcoming interest rate cut set to be announced on Wednesday, 18 September 2024. The answer to the question "how big will the cut be?"
Going into the week, there were very high odds the Federal Reserve would enact a quarter-point reduction in the Federal Funds Rate. But that changed. By Friday, 13 September 2024, the CME Group's FedWatch Tool projects a 56% probability the first cut will be 0.25% and a 44% chance it will be 0.50%.
For the dividend futures-based model, that certainty there will be a cut, the new uncertainty of its size, and speculation over what will come after has led investors to shift their forward-looking focus from 2024-Q3 outward to the more distant future quarters of 2024-Q4 and 2025-Q1 ahead of the Fed's announcement.
At least, that's how we interpret what the latest update to the alternative futures chart shows. We find the trajectory of the S&P 500 is consistent with investors focusing their forward-looking attention on either 2024-Q4 or 2025-Q1.
Looking over the market-moving headlines of the trading week ending 13 September 2024, we do find something remarkable. Before Friday, 13 September 2024, a push was being made to set the expectation the Fed's upcoming rate cut would be just a quarter point. While that changed on Friday, the momentum for that change has been building since the weak August 2024 jobs report was released a week earlier.
Monday, 9 September 2024
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Bigger trouble developing in China:
- China's exports likely slowed further in August as trade tensions mount: Reuters poll
- China’s Deflationary Spiral Is Now Entering Dangerous New Stage
- High-Frequency Indicators Provide Clear Snapshot Of China's Dismal Recovery
- Chinese car sales fall for fifth straight month
- BOJ officials get more data they don't know what to do with:
- Dow, S&P, and Nasdaq closed higher with inflation data on the horizon
Tuesday, 10 September 2024
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Fed officials trying to work out how to bail out failing banks, expected to deliver three rate cuts before end of 2024:
- Bigger trouble, stimulus developing in China:
- Bigger stimulus, inflation developing in Japan:
- ECB officials getting excited to cut Eurozone interest rates:
- S&P 500 ends slightly higher but banks and energy weigh
Wednesday, 11 September 2024
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Fed officials expected to deliver quarter-point rate cut next week, one gets caught in questionable trading:
- BOJ officials say they'll hike interest rates if Japan's inflation rises as they forecast, but will consider whether doing so will crash Japan's stock market:
- Bigger trouble developing in Eurozone:
- Wall Street closes up on tech boost; inflation data dents hopes for big Fed rate cut
Thursday, 12 September 2024
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- BOJ officials breathe sigh of relief as they don't have to jeopardize Japan's economy by hiking interest rates, one official still wants to see 1% interest rate:
- ECB officials deliver expected Eurozone interest rate cut:
- Wall Street indexes close up; data keeps smaller Fed rate cut in view
Friday, 13 September 2024
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Fed officials wondering how big of a rate cut to deliver:
- Bigger trouble developing in China:
- BOJ officials expected to try hiking rates again before end of 2024:
- S&P soars to best week of 2024 as Wall Street gears up for anticipated interest rate cuts
The CME Group's FedWatch Tool anticipates the Fed will hold the Federal Funds Rate steady in its current target range of 5.25-5.50% until next week. On Wednesday, 18 September (2024-Q3), the Fed is expected to start a series of 0.25%-0.50% rate cuts that will occur at six-week intervals well into 2025.
The Atlanta Fed's GDPNow tool's projection of the real GDP growth rate for the current quarter of 2024-Q3 bounced back up to +2.5% from the previous week's forecast of +2.1% growth.
Looking ahead to why the Federal Reserve will begin a new series of rate cuts later this week, on Tuesday, 17 September 2024 we'll show you some of the data the Fed is looking at as it considers whether the U.S. economy is falling into recession and on Wednesday, 18 September 2024, we'll show you the negative jobs data that may explain why a half-point rate cut has become more than a remote possibility during the past week.
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.