S&P 500 Rebounds As Fed Plans Size Of September 2024 Rate Cut

Ironman at Political Calculations profile picture
Ironman at Political Calculations
3.01K Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • The trading week ending Friday, 13 September 2024 saw the S&P 500 rise 4.0% above its previous week's close.
  • Going into the week, there were very high odds the Federal Reserve would enact a quarter-point reduction in the Federal Funds Rate. But that changed.
  • By Friday, 13 September 2024, the CME Group's FedWatch Tool projects a 56% probability the first cut will be 0.25% and a 44% chance it will be 0.50%.

Percentage sign

Richard Drury

The trading week ending Friday, 13 September 2024 saw the S&P 500 (SPX) rise 4.0% above its previous week's close. The index ended the week at a level of 5,626.02, almost erasing the previous week's decline.

During

This article was written by

Ironman at Political Calculations profile picture
Ironman at Political Calculations
3.01K Followers
Ironman is the alias of the blogger at Political Calculations, a site that develops, applies and presents both established and cutting edge theory to the topics of investing, business and economics. We should acknowledge that Ironman is either formerly or currently, and quite possibly, simultaneously employed as some kind of engineer, researcher, analyst, rocket scientist, editor and perhaps as a teacher of some kind or another. The scary thing is that's not even close to being a full list of Ironman's professions and we should potentially acknowledge that Ironman may or may not be one person. We'll leave it to our readers to sort out which Ironman might behind any of the posts that do appear here or comments that appear elsewhere on the web!

Recommended For You

About SPX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News