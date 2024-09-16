ugurhan

Investment thesis

APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) - which operates primarily in oil and gas exploration, focusing on key areas like the U.S. (notably the Permian Basin), Egypt, and Suriname - has reached a level where I believe it is a worthy buy for less conservative investors. The company can be bought at a better valuation than before, is underpriced overall compared to its peers, has a trump card in hand in the Suriname project, and even pays a high dividend, while the outlook isn't worse than it was 1-2 years ago.

The last time I held it in my portfolio was after the collapse of the oil price following the Covid collapse, but for the last year, I have considered its price fair value, at least not particularly worth buying. This, of course, has been largely due to the fall in the company's share price over the last few months, which has seen the share price fall by 20-25%.

Below, I would like to give you my insights and key information on this share, which is worth considering.

Latest news

On 10 September, APA Corp. announced a $950 million agreement to sell non-core properties in the Permian Basin, cutting 21,000 boe/d of oil production. I see the news as positive overall, as it is not essential, I see it as basically an optimization effort, and there is no question that this would be used in part to improve the financial balance sheet, which would secure the short- to medium-term outlook.

In addition to the news, it was released that a production number of 307,000 boe/d was targeted for Q3 US production, higher than the Q2 figure of 303,000 boe/d and also higher than the guidance 298,000 boe/d.

Where the oil comes from and where it will come from

Primarily from the US Permian basin, the company expects 308 MBO/D value in the next quarter overall, which seems realistic to me. This includes Callon Petroleum, acquired in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $4.5 billion at the beginning of this year, which has a one-off production increase of around 55-60 MBOE/D, which could even increase slightly due to the impact of integration over the next two quarters, which is also in line with management's expectations.

In Egypt, in line with management, I do not expect growth, but rather stagnation to maintain production at around 43 MBO/d produced last quarter.

In the North Sea, I do not expect much good this quarter, with management expecting a production number of 25 MBO/D, which could normalise by the end of the year. Despite the fact that this area would be a good investment for the company in principle, I do not see that it would be economical and beneficial for the company to invest more in this area due to the recently introduced EPL tax regime in the UK. Here in the North Sea, I would expect only that current production levels are maintained as far as possible until they can replace the lost production here.

APA Corp works in partnership with TotalEnergies on Block 58 off the coast of Suriname, one of the world's most promising deepwater oil fields. Management expects Block 58 to produce 200,000 barrels of oil per day, but actual production will not be possible until 2028. If this project works and there are no major delays at the start of production, this could significantly overvalue the company, provided the oil price does not fall sharply from current levels. As I calculate it, this could mean, if I don't calculate any further production increases, that it would improve by about 100 MBOE/D from about 400 MBOE/D to about 500 MBOE/D, which to me is a base case that the company's profits would increase by at least 20%, unless we calculate that this would allow the company to achieve higher margins.

Competitors and how they are valued

The valuation of APA Corp. and its competitors (Data from Morningstar.com (13/09/2024))

In order to increase shareholder value, management pays a quarterly dividend, which has been frozen for 2 years. Since then, it has been paying a dividend of USD25 cents per share, which is USD1 per year, currently yielding an initial dividend yield of 4.22%, which is outstanding when compared to the dividends of its competitors. In terms of starting dividend yield, of the competitors on the chart, only Exxon Mobil (XOM) can come close to APA's dividend yield, but even that is only 3.38%. True, this will probably be able to increase the dividend rate by a low single-digit amount each and of course, the other companies (HES) (OXY) (MRO) with Exxon Mobil are larger in terms of capitalisation and have more stable financial balance sheets. Regardless, barring some major negative events at the industry and company level, the current dividend level will remain sustainable, so my expectation is that APA Corp will be able to maintain the dividend payout.

Dividend Yield (%) Chart - APA Corp. (Data from GuruFocus.com)

Looking at the Dividend Yield (%) chart, I have made the adjustment to correct the spike in the share price after the Covid crash by a uniform dividend yield of 9% to show how the actual dividend yield has developed. Based on the chart, to me, already at dividend yields of 4% and even more so above, the company looks attractive to buy. There have not been many times before when you could buy a company with such an initial dividend yield.

In terms of valuation metrics, the picture is mixed, as we get very favourable numbers for APA Corp on a P/E and P/S basis, but the free cash flow generated is notably low on a pro rata basis compared to the larger integrated oil producers. Although the P/E is 2.58 and that's because the net profit was much higher in Q4 due to a one-off item, taking into account the previous quarters and the outlook, the EPS for the year could be around 5, which if I calculate a forward P/E at the current share price, I still come up with a value of 5.95, which is still considered cheap. The closest to this is Marathon Oil at 10.21, but there is still a big difference.

Based on the chart below, I see that the average P/E was around 7-8. I would consider that about fair value for the company.

APA Corp. - P/E Chart (Data from GuruFocus.com)

Also, on a P/S basis, APA Corp is the cheapest relative to its peers, with a P/S of 0.98, while the second-lowest valued company, Exxon Mobil, has a P/S of 1.45. Based on this indicator, APA Corp also has room to grow from its current level of $23 - $24.

In terms of cash flow generated, the picture is not so clear, with relatively less generated than its peers, much of which was lower due to the company's equity investment in Egypt. I expect a clear improvement from the company in the next quarter.

In addition, it should be noted that the company has a share buyback programme, under which the company bought back shares at an average price of around USD31.9 per share in the first half of the year, and I expect the company to maintain this level of capital invested in the second half of the year, which if I do the math, I calculate that it can spend roughly $150 million and if I look at the current share price, which is hovering around $24, it will be able to buy 6.25 million shares, which is about 1.68% of the company. It's not the highest value, but it's a good addition to the dividend in terms of yield.

Risk factors

The financial situation of APA Corp is currently stable, but it would be worthwhile to reduce the loan portfolio, improving the financial balance. Short-term readily movable assets (USD2918M) just cover short-term debt (USD2887M). This is not an acute problem at present, but could easily be a problem with low oil and gas prices. I would add to this by saying that management can improve its financial balance sheet from the Permian Basin acreage sold for USD950M announced a few days ago, as described above.

What I think is a bigger risk factor is the change in the oil price, which has fallen sharply in the last few weeks and has failed to correct despite the OPEC+ meeting on 5 September maintaining the voluntary cut without increasing production. Despite the fact that Kazakhstan and Iraq have supplied more oil to the world market than OPEC members expected so far this year, they are committed to maintaining the production limits they have agreed to. This is good and important news for the APA and what I would absolutely not like to see is OPEC+ members increasing production in the coming quarters, because that would jeopardise the return on investment in APA Corp.

What could put pressure on the oil price is a prolongation of China's economic problems and a simultaneous downturn in the world's major economies. In the longer term, oil price developments could be negatively affected by the fact that most analyses assume a negative outlook for future oil consumption, such as this study on the Chinese energy transition. What makes me positive though is that there is quite a negative sentiment on oil at the moment and being a cyclical industry, it is worth buying when people are negative on the outlook for oil. This was the case in 2020 after the Covid crash, when oil prices were down to a few dollars and everyone was gloomy about the outlook.

What to look out for in the next quarterly report

In the next quarterly report, I will definitely look at the financial balance sheet to see if the balance sheet is improving in favor of assets or to what extent short-term assets can cover short-term debt. The ratio is currently around 1, but I expect it to move towards 1.2. This is also important so that dividend payments are more certain and there is even room to increase the dividend in the future.

The company is projecting a total adjusted production number of 388 MBO/D on the guidance released at the time of the last report at the then-current Brent price of $82.89; however, this is currently hovering around $72, and looking at the Brent chart, it is unlikely that this expectation will be realistic this quarter, which might affect the company's profitability down a little bit in the short term. So I would keep an eye on the oil price.

Also, I would also keep an eye on developments with the Suriname project. In fact, this is the project that would allow the company to grow in a meaningful way, so this is a priority with the initial expected capacity of 200,000 barrels per day based on current information.

Summary

Taking into account the pros and cons discussed above, the current price level of USD23-24 may be worth buying. Overall, this is supported by a more favourable valuation compared to competitors on a P/E and P/S basis. A high dividend also increases the potential of the company, either compared to the company's historical figures or to the dividend yield of its competitors. The management has a great potential in its hands due to the offshore project in Suriname, which could have a positive impact later on. Despite the recently announced sale of assets, the company can improve its financial balance sheet, stabilizing its financial position and continuing to deliver shareholder returns. To do so, it is worth following the economic outlook alongside China's situation and OPEC+ movements in the oil price. Taking all this into account, the investment thesis is given and worth playing.