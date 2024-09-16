Martin Puddy/DigitalVision via Getty Images

My existing Hold investment rating for CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCPK:CKHUY) (OTCPK:CKHUF) [1:HK] stays unchanged. I am waiting for positive change to happen with CK Hutchison, which justifies my Neutral view for the stock. CK Hutchison's shares will most probably witness a positive valuation re-rating, if it pursues a secondary listing for the holding company and improves its shareholder return approach. CK Hutchison's valuations are undemanding, but the company has yet to indicate that it will implement the changes needed (e.g. secondary listing, dividend payout ratio increase etc.) to spark a favorable re-rating of its shares.

Previously, I took a look at CK Hutchison's latest performance and potential catalysts in my March 27, 2024 write-up.

Investors should note that they can deal in CK Hutchison's shares on the OTC (Over-The-Counter) market and the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong. According to S&P Capital IQ data, the three-month average daily trading values for CK Hutchison's Hong Kong and OTC shares were approximately $30 million and $1.3 million, respectively. Readers can trade in CK Hutchison's Hong Kong-listed shares with US brokerages like Interactive Brokers or Hong Kong brokers such as Boom Securities.

Spotlight Is On Potential Secondary Listing After Subsidiary's Recent Announcement

CK Hutchison's current valuations are depressed, and a factor contributing to the stock's valuation discount is the disconnect between its primary listing venue and its key operating markets. The company has the opportunity to narrow the valuation discount assigned to its shares by seeking a potential secondary listing.

The market is now valuing CK Hutchison at 6.3 times consensus next 12 months' normalized P/E and 0.30 times trailing P/B as per data sourced from S&P Capital IQ.

The company's primary listing is in Hong Kong, as highlighted above. In comparison, CK Hutchison only derived 1% and 2% of its 1H 2024 EBIT from Hong Kong and Mainland China, respectively, as revealed in its 2024 interim results presentation slides. Investors following Hong Kong stocks will naturally focus on listed companies with the majority of their business operations in Hong Kong or Mainland China. As such, CK Hutchison gets relatively less investor attention than its most of its China-focused Hong Kong-listed peers, and this has affected CK Hutchison's valuations in a negative way.

In the middle of last month, CK Infrastructure (OTCPK:CKISY) (OTCPK:CKISF) [1038:HK] announced that it has made "an application for secondary listing on the London Stock Exchange (OTCPK:LDNXF) (OTCPK:LNSTY)." In CKHUY's 2024 interim report, CK Infrastructure is described as a 75.67%-owned subsidiary of CK Hutchison and "the largest publicly listed infrastructure company" on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.

CK Infrastructure explained in its August 14, 2024 announcement that its significant financial contribution from the UK, the potential for "building the company’s profile" and offering "a greater market for trading in" its shares were the key reasons for its proposed secondary listing. Specifically, CK Infrastructure generated more than a third or 36% of its FY 2023 net income from the UK, which is its biggest market.

In the case of CK Hutchison, the UK is also its most sizable market, contributing 21% and 20% of its EBITDA and EBIT, respectively for 1H 2024. In other words, there are valid reasons for CK Hutchison to pursue a potential secondary listing in the UK, just like its subsidiary, CK Infrastructure.

At the company's 1H 2024 analyst briefing, CK Hutchison was asked whether it will "consider a secondary listing in London, like" CK Infrastructure. In response, CKHUY noted that there are "no plans for the time being." CK Hutchison also added at its latest results briefing that the company wishes to "finish our job with CKI's (CK Infrastructure) secondary listing first."

My interpretation of CK Hutchison's most recent management commentary that CKHUY hasn't ruled out the possibility of a secondary listing for the parent company and there is a chance of the company considering this option following the completion of CK Infrastructure's secondary listing in the UK.

There Is Room For Improvement In Future Shareholder Capital Return

Apart from the disconnect between its major operating markets and its place of listing detailed in the preceding section, CK Hutchison's shareholder capital return could also be another key factor hurting the stock's valuations.

CK Hutchison recently cut its interim dividend, and the company hasn't bought back any of its shares for the past 21 months.

The company's interim dividend per share was lowered by -9.0% YoY from HK$0.688 for the first half of 2023 to HK$0.756 in 1H 2024. CK Hutchison maintained the same dividend payout ratio of 28.6% for both 1H 2024 and 1H 2023.

There are two issues relating to CK Hutchison's stance on dividend distributions.

Firstly, CK Hutchison's dividend payout ratio is below market averages. CK Hutchison's actual FY 2023 dividend payout ratio was 41%. It is likely that the company will distribute a similar proportion of its earnings as dividends for full-year FY 2024, as its 1H 2024 interim dividend payout ratio was unchanged. As a comparison, the worldwide mean dividend payout ratio is a relatively higher 48% as per Fidelity's research. Notably, the average dividend payout ratio for European listed companies was even better at 64%, which is a relevant benchmark for CK Hutchison considering a potential UK secondary listing in the future.

Secondly, CK Hutchison's shareholders or potential investors would likely have preferred that the company adopt a progressive dividend policy that offers greater certainty about future distributions. With a progressive dividend policy, a company's dividends won't decline in the event of a bottom-line contraction (i.e. a fixed minimum dividend distribution in absolute terms), but its dividends will rise in line with earnings growth. CK Hutchison's current dividend policy with distributions pegged to a fixed percentage of earnings implies that its future dividends will fluctuate depending on its bottom-line performance.

On the other hand, the previous time CK Hutchison repurchased its own shares was on December 8, 2022.

CKHUY acknowledged at its 1H 2024 analyst call that its "current share price is attractive on a fundamental basis." At its most recent earnings call, the company cited the need to "preserve a conservative financial profile" as the main reason for the absence of share repurchases in the first half of this year.

CK Hutchison generated positive free cash flow of HK$8.9 billion for 1H 2024, and the company's net debt-to-capital metric was a reasonably comfortable 17.0% as of June 30, 2024. These metrics were obtained from CKHUY's 1H 2024 results presentation slides. In my view, CK Hutchison is already in a very strong financial position, so the company has no need to avoid buybacks.

I have touched on CK Hutchison's single digit P/E multiple and 70% discount to book value in the previous section. The company has also admitted that its stock's valuations are "attractive." Therefore, buying back its own undervalued shares will be the right thing to do for CK Hutchison. The company emphasized at its 2024 interim results briefing that it is "very open-minded" about repurchasing its own shares in the future.

In summary, CK Hutchison could do better in the area of dividends and share buybacks, and the potential improvement in future capital return can help to re-rate the stock's valuations.

Bottom Line

I maintain my Hold rating for CK Hutchison, as it is fair to adopt a wait-and-see approach for now. CK Hutchison has the levers to drive a positive re-rating of its shares, but the company hasn't confirmed that it will make the necessary corporate restructuring and capital return moves to boost the stock's valuations.

Investors are currently paid to wait for positive changes when it comes to CK Hutchison, considering the stock's trailing dividend yield of 5.9% as per S&P Capital. CK Hutchison's future shareholder yield (buybacks and dividends) and valuations might get better, and these are the favorable changes that investors are hoping for.

