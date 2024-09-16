The Door Is Open, Time For The Fed To Act - How Much?

Summary

  • With the CPI trending down and heading in the right direction, most economists and investors are optimistic that the door is wide open for the Fed to lower rates.
  • Many forecasts are predicting a 125-150 (1.25-1.50%) bps reduction in the Fed Fund rates by year-end. We think that this is an overly aggressive estimation of what might occur. We would be in the camp that maybe we will see 75-100 bps of reduction.
  • After one of the worst weeks post Labor Day, especially in the tech-heavy NASDAQ as well as small-cap stocks, the market recovered. Small-cap stocks must have gotten the memo that interest rates are about to decline soon, as they blasted off, especially on Friday.
  • However, the near-term market outlook still looks fuzzy to us and may require remaining nimble and exercising a fair degree of risk management. The risk appetite is starting to slow, no matter how robust this past week’s performance was.

Cut Red Ribbon

alexsl/E+ via Getty Images

By Donn Goodman

Happy to have you back with us. We hope that you had a good week in the markets as we watched most of our models outperform during this snapback rally.

The Door

