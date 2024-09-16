VOO: S&P 500 Near Its Highs Heading Into Fed Week

Wysiati

The time has come…for Fed Week. Wall Street is on edge as to what the FOMC’s first move will be, but as of Monday morning, bond traders priced in 40 basis points of cuts to be announced on Wednesday, September 18. That means there is a roughly 65% chance of a so-called “jumbo” 50-basis-point cut by the Fed.

We’ve certainly seen rate-sensitive niches of the stock market rally since reports emerged of the double-cut possibility. Small caps, for instance, were up about 7% from the low last Wednesday through early this week. Bitcoin had jumped to near $60,000 over the weekend, though some early week selling pressure came about by Monday morning.

Despite the chance for a large rate slash by the Fed, the S&P 500 remains under its all-time high. It is close to where it stood just a month ago following the recovery off the lows notched around the Monday, August 5 Tokyo panic.

I reiterate a near-term hold rating on the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO). Last month, I noted that weak seasonality was in play heading into September, but it's really the back half of the final month of the third quarter that has brought about particular spookiness on Wall Street. Still, the macro underpinnings are not all that bad, which I will outline in charts today.

Now a 65% Chance of a 50bps Cut

CME Fed Watch Tool

Fed Cut Optimism Seen Small Caps: IWM +7% From The September 11 Low

Stockcharts.com

Bearish Late-September Seasonality

Goldman Sachs

VOO is back near its all-time high just shy of $520 after dipping to under $500 earlier this month. It was shades of early August just a few sessions ago, when growth fears rekindled the bears’ enthusiasm. But generally solid inflation prints (not too hot, not too cold) and steady Initial Jobless Claims data last week reassured investors that the soft-landing narrative and economic backdrop is absolutely in play.

Furthermore, upbeat comments at industry conferences from the likes of the Nvidia (NVDA) and Oracle (ORCL) chiefs helped markets find their footing after an early month stumble.

VOO: Resistance Near $520, Rising 200-Day Moving Average

Stockcharts.com

US CPI Continues to Move in the Right Direction

WSJ

This week, it’s all about the Fed, sure, but there’s also key economic data on tap. The first major data point for the S&P 500 and VOO will be August Retail Sales on Tuesday morning. It will be a tricky report since Amazon’s Prime Day may have distorted nonstore retail spending (also known as e-commerce or online spending) and a sharp recent retreat in gas prices might actually result in a softer headline print. So, it will be important to pay attention to the Core Control Group of the Retail Sales report.

We’ll also get Industrial Production, a host of housing market reports (including leading indicators like Housing Starts and Building Permits), and, of course, the weekly jobless claims figures. So, taking what the Fed does in light of these economic updates is the better approach, rather than simply taking cues solely from the FOMC.

Data This Week: Retail Sales, Industrial Production, Fed, Housing Market Updates

BofA Global Research

PCE Inflation Friday Next Week, Jobs Report October 4

BofA Global Research

Bigger picture, economic growth still appears to be on track. The latest output from the Atlanta Fed’s GDPnow points to 2.5% annualized Q3 expansion, and betting markets see slightly lower growth this quarter, but still above 2%.

Atlanta Fed GDPNow Between 2% and 3%

Atlanta Federal Reserve

Betting Market Points to Low-2s Q3 GDP Growth

Kalshi

Price action so far this year has caused some investors to doubt hefty equity returns since January. The leading S&P 500 sector isn’t a risk-on or secular-growth area. Rather, it’s the usually defensive Utilities sector.

The power-generating slice of the stock market is up by more than 26% on the year heading into Fed Week. Gains have been driven by lower interest rates and some AI pixie dust. Indeed, it’s been a very bullish combination for the small, high-yield segment of the SPX.

YTD S&P 500 Sector Returns: Utilities Extending Its Lead

Koyfin Charts

Speaking of lower interest rates, the 2-year Treasury note (US2Y) yield has plunged from above 5% in late April to below 3.6% in mid-September. The rate is now more than 150 basis points below the current Effective Fund Funds rate – the widest gap since 2007.

The bond market is now acting like a traditional hedge to stocks, but that hedge comes at the cost of a lower yield compensation for investors. I assert that bringing down the Fed rate closer to what the bond market currently discounts is likely to come with periods of volatility during this sometimes-scary period on the calendar.

2yr Treasury Yield Down Nearly 150bps From the April Peak

TradingView

Major Gap Between the EFFR and the 2yr Treasury Yield

Yardeni Research

As it stands, the S&P 500 trades at 20.9 times forward non-GAAP earnings estimates, according to FactSet. I assert that it’s a fair multiple given the makeup of the market today, with Information Technology being such a large weight and as there has been a major interest rate dip, which should result in higher equity valuations.

But the SPX seems to have issues getting a lot above a 21 P/E. The good news is that earnings estimates point to sharply higher per-share profit growth in Q4 and beyond. Those EPS estimates are generally holding up, though the usual cadence is to see forward profit forecasts begin to drift lower.

S&P 500 Near 21x Earnings, At the High-End of the Valuation Range

FactSet

Major EPS Growth Expected in Q4

FactSet

The Bottom Line

With bearish seasonal trends still firmly in play, particularly during an election year, I continue to expect choppiness in the equity market, perhaps through late October. But with a solid earnings backdrop, the groundwork will likely be laid for a late-year rally. All eyes are on the Fed this week, but I encourage investors to not discount the importance of major economic data points in the sessions and weeks ahead.