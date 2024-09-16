Justin Paget

It’s been an exciting few years for investors in solar electricity generation. The technology is getting better, and with the high cost of traditional fossil fuels, there is a lot of interest in renewable energy right now.

Today I’d like to look at the world’s largest thin film photovoltaic solar module manufacture, First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR), a company which has become a big deal among the solar players. The focus will be on the company’s growth and earnings prospects with a particularly close attention paid to how their gross and operating margins are going in recent years.

Why Solar?

Solar is one of the most obvious renewable energy sources in the world. As photovoltaic cells improve in efficiency, solar generation becomes less of a niche production options and, especially for places with a sunny environment, one that warrants serious consideration.

First Solar is a leading American solar producer, and this is one of the fastest growing renewable energy options, so this is worth keeping a close eye on.

In the US and some other important markets, there are incentives for people to install such renewable energy sources. As the technology improves, such incentives are less and less necessary to make solar economical, but right now they are in place, and make for a really nice boost in the company’s business.

Balance Sheet

Cash and Equivalents $1.7 billion Inventories $1.0 billion Total Current Assets $3.9 billion Total Assets $11.0 billion Total Current Liabilities $1.8 billion Long-Term Debt $419 million Total Liabilities $3.8 billion Total Shareholder Equity $7.25 billion Click to enlarge

(source: most recent 10-Q from SEC)

For a company in a growing industry, and one that is just starting to become really profitable in recent years, First Solar has an incredibly responsible balance sheet. They have little debt, a strong cash position, and with a current ratio of 2.17, which gives them a lot of flexibility in the event of any major changes in the market.

The current price/book ratio is 3.37, which is roughly in line with the sector median. That’s not a terribly high premium when one considers how much the company is growing. It’s not a value in and of itself, but it is nothing to lose sleep over.

The Risks

An exciting sector with potentially a lot of money going into it, the solar industry has a lot of competition right now, and that means First Solar has to keep competing with others on both offering the best technology and the best overall cost of ownership.

Improving technology isn’t cheap. First Solar has to invest a lot of money in research and development, and the hope is that they can continue to refine their products for future generations of offerings.

Most of First Solar’s business is in the United States, which is fine because that’s where a lot of the money is right now. The growth, however, is probably going to have to include more international markets, and that means having to out-compete local competitors in those areas.

The incentives to use renewable resources also aren’t going to last forever, and when they stop, it’s going to be a real question what the economics of solar power look like without them. This could mean the growth is somewhat artificial.

Finally the big risk to the business at any given time is the overall economic condition. If times are rough, people won’t be making such big investments in renewable resources until things improve. That could put the company in a very difficult state when the economy is weak.

Statement of Operations – The Growing Margins

2021 2022 2023 2024 (1H) Net Sales $2.9 billion $2.6 billion $3.3 billion $1.8 billion Gross Profit $730 million $70 million $1.3 billion $845 million Gross Margin 25.1% 2.7% 39.4% 46.9% Operating Income $587 million ($27 million) $857 million $616 million Operating Margin 20.2% Unprofitable 26.0% 34.2% Net Income $469 million ($44 million) $831 million $586 million Diluted EPS $4.38 (41¢) $7.74 $5.45 Click to enlarge

(source: most recent 10-K and 10-Q from SEC)

As you can see, First Solar is not only growing in revenue, but seeing its operating and gross margins improving year over year. That’s great, because it will really mean something to the bottom line if the trend continues.

This year, the estimate is that the company will report $4.49 billion in revenue and $13.50 earnings per share. That’s a P/E ratio of 16.95, which is a bit lower than the sector median. Things are only expected to improve in the years to come.

Next year the estimate is $5.66 billion in revenue and earnings of $22.07 per share, that’s a forward P/E of 10.37, which is quite low for a company growing at this rate. 2026 expects to see $6.72 billion in revenue and earnings over $30 per share.

Obviously the money generated by a company in this industry is going to predominantly go toward continuing growth and improving technology. If the earnings continues to grow like this I would like to see the company consider some dividends at some point along the line. They should be able to afford it.

Conclusion

It’s exciting to see a company with both growing revenue and improving margins, and in the next couple of years it should be expected that First Solar will be making a lot of money on a pretty regular basis.

For investors, I would keep a close eye on the margins to see where they end up. They can’t possibly trend upward forever, but we’re seeing a big improvement on the bottom line being driven by the margins as they continue to improve.

Data by YCharts

I’m going to be rating First Solar a buy, despite the company having gone up in price recently. All the indicators are going favorably right now, and I believe the company has more room to run. Solar energy seems to be a strong option for the future, and I would expect First Solar to score a big part of that market.