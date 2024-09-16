XBI Is Breaking Out And Likely To Outperform In The Near Term (Technical Analysis)

Zvi Bar
Summary

  • Biotechnology equities have underperformed since late 2020, but recent acquisitions and drug approvals suggest a potential industry revaluation.
  • SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI) offers broad exposure to the biotech sector, with equal weighting reducing susceptibility to individual stock movements.
  • XBI shows strong support around $96 and $90, with the potential to break resistance at $102.50, especially if the Federal Reserve cuts rates.
  • Risks include high volatility, election cycle sensitivity, and drug pricing changes, but XBI's recent momentum indicates a possible breakout and extended outperformance.

Woman examining laboratory samples

Many biotechnology equities have languished over the last several quarters and years. Several peaked in late 2020 and early 2021, but most subsequently fell to valuations during or before the pandemic lows hit in early 2020. Several constituents within the biotechnology industry

This article was written by

Zvi Bar
Zvi provides advisory services to companies, trusts, and individuals, including consulting expert services regarding retirement and estate planning. Zvi is admitted to practice law in the state of New York, where he offers cash management, Bitcoin, and Trust Protector services. Zvi is also The Claw of The Lava Empire and is an Amazon Influencer. No articles or discussions here shall constitute a legal, fiduciary or advisory role, but solely act as informative press and/or a starting point from which, ideally, further constructive discussion may follow. Comments are welcome, as are questions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in XBI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

