Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) continues to deliver impressive net sales growth driven by decreases in mortgage rates. In my view, a further decline in the interest rates, curated "looks" packages, and the company's quick-move-in homes strategy could bring significant free cash flow generation in the coming years. I also think that the recent decrease in the total amount of debt, growth in the number of assets, and free cash flow growth may accelerate the demand for the stock, and push the stock price up. Putting everything together and taking into account risks from increases in the interest rates, labor shortages, or lack of raw materials, HOV appears significantly undervalued at the current price mark. In my view, ongoing stock repurchase may enhance the stock price in the coming years.

Founded in 1959, the company designs and sells single-family detached homes, among other types of houses. The company presents itself as one of the nation’s largest builders of residential homes. The company also provides mortgage loans and title services to clients. If we look at the number of employees dedicated to homebuilding operations and financial services, it looks clear that HOV is mainly a homebuilder. Financial services do not seem to be the company's core business model.

As of October 31, 2023, we employed 1,715 full-time associates of whom 1,134 were involved in our homebuilding operations, 143 were involved in our financial services operations and 438 were involved in our corporate operations. Source: 10-k

I think that HOV has a great time right now. It is worth reviewing the company's business model and prospects. In 2024, market participants in the home industry saw a decline in mortgage rates, which appears to have a beneficial effect on the company's net sales growth. The current interest rate conditions benefit the company's business model, and HOV appears to be quite aggressive. The following lines were obtained from the most recent quarterly report.

We have been aggressive in our pricing, incentives and concessions in order to align with the current market. Source: 10-Q

I do not usually look at the most recent financial figures, however the numbers, in this case, are so good that it is worth including some figures. We are talking about impressive quarterly revenue growth as well as increases in the average price per home. If the company delivers further beneficial revenue growth, we could see demand for the stock.

For the three and nine months ended July 31, 2024, sale of homes revenues increased 9.1% and 8.2%, respectively, compared to the same periods in the prior year. The sale of homes revenue increased due to a 4.8% and 7.1% increase in homes delivered, respectively, as well as a 4.1% and 1.0% increase in the average price per home for the three and nine months ended July 31, 2024, respectively, compared with the prior year periods. Source: 10-Q

Quick-move-in Homes Could Accelerate Net Sales In An Environment Of High-Interest Rates

The company's new strategy based on the design of quick-move-in homes could bring substantial future net sales growth in the coming years. These offerings are specially designed for clients, who need to know exactly what will be their mortgage payments. HOV also reported a significant reduction in the complexity of these new strategies and an increase in the trade efficiencies. My financial model includes beneficial assumptions about the new quick-move-in homes strategy.

As a result of the sharp increase in interest rates beginning in fiscal 2022, we shifted our focus to increasing the availability of quick-move-in homes. The rationale behind this shift in focus is that QMI homes provide our customers with more certainty on what their mortgage payments will be at closing. QMI homes also allow us to offer customers mortgage rate buydowns that would be cost prohibitive on homes with a longer time until delivery. QMI homes greatly reduce the complexity of choices for our customers and significantly increase efficiencies for our trades, construction and purchasing teams. Source: 10-k

Curated "Looks" Packages Could Bring Efficiency and FCF Margin Growth

According to the most recent quarterly report, HOV noted a reduction in the options offered to clients. As a result, clients are said to be executing a more streamlined selection, which is also making the company's processes way more efficient in terms of sales and construction. Under these conditions, I think that the company could experience significant free cash flow growth and FCF margin growth in the coming years.

Recently, we have started offering curated "Looks" packages for customers to select, rather than a large number of a la carte options. This approach has continued to expand and provides customers with a more streamlined selection process and allows us to be more efficient in purchasing, sales and construction. Source: 10-k

Increases In The Total Amount Of Assets And Equity Indicate Successful Operating Performance

In the last five years, the company reported an increase in the total amount of cash and the total amount of assets. In my view, the recent increases in cash flow from operations and free cash as well as accumulation of cash indicate successful business operations.

Besides, I think that the company is today well positioned to finance future projects, finance marketing campaigns, and build more inventory. If we suffer a recession, HOV appears better prepared than other companies from the same industry or any other sectors.

Decrease In the Total Amount Of Debt May Bring New Demand For The Stock

Management did seem to react to the recent increase in the interest rates. In the last ten years, HOV decreased the total amount of debt significantly. Given the current amount of free cash flow and CFO generated by HOV, in my view, the company will be able to reduce its debt obligations even further. As a result, in my opinion, most market participants will most likely not be afraid of the current amount of debt.

I reviewed the total senior notes reported by HOV. The interest rates reported include 10%, 8%, 11.75%, 13.5%, and 5%. Considering these rates, I assumed a WACC of 9%, which I assumed sufficiently conservative. I discounted free cash flow forecasts from 2025 to 2031, so I think that the interest rates may change quite a bit.

10.0% Senior Secured 1.75 Lien Notes due November 15, 2025

8.0% Senior Secured 1.125 Lien Notes due September 30, 2028

11.75% Senior Secured 1.25 Lien Notes due September 30,2029

13.5% Senior Notes due February 1, 2026

5.0% Senior Notes due February 1, 2040.Source: 10-k

My Stock Valuation

My financial model is based on successful implementation of the company's quick-move-in homes strategy. I also assumed that a reduction in the number of options available to customers could make operations significantly more efficient, which could accelerate future free cash flow growth. In addition, I would expect that investors take into account the recent decline in total debt, which may bring demand for the stock, and lower the WACC. Finally, I also took into account previous FCFs delivered by HOV.

My numbers included small free cash flow growth from 2025 to 2031 by assuming a WACC of 9% and EV/FCF of 11x. The results included a total enterprise value of $2.9 billion, an equity valuation of $1.8 billion, and a fair price of close to $306 per share.

Source: My Expectations

NPV of FCF @ WACC of 9%: $1,202.65 million

NPV of TV @ xFCF 2031 of 11x: $1,720.14 million

Total EV: $2,922.79 million

Net Debt: $1,053.40 million

Equity: $1,869.39 million

Shares Outstanding: 6.1 million

Target Price: $306

In my view, the company is significantly undervalued as compared to other peers. The company's P/E TTM GAAP, Ev/TTM Sales, Ev/TTM EBITDA, and Ev/TTM EBIT are significantly lower than what peers report. In sum, HOV appears quite cheap.

It is also worth noting that the company appears to grow at a faster rate than competitors. In my view, as soon as more analysts research the company, we could see an increase in demand for the stock.

Stock Repurchases At $140 Per Share

The company repurchased shares in the past, and I think HOV will continue to do so in the future. If the generation of cash flow continues, in my view, management may try to please shareholders through new share buybacks.

The company bought shares at $140 per share, which is not that far from the current market price. We cannot be that wrong because HOV knows better than outside investors the true value of the stock. The company traded at more than $1799 per share. Right now, it does not trade far from $209 per share.

During the nine months ended July 31, 2024, we repurchased 188,800 shares under the stock repurchase program, with a market value of $26.5 million, or $140.31 per share, and during the nine months ended July 31, 2023, we repurchased 118,478 shares, with a market value of $4.8 million, or $40.51 per share. Source: 10-Q

Risks From Shortage Of Raw Materials Or Labor Conditions

The company's business model is subject to fluctuations in the price of raw materials. Shortages of raw materials could also happen, and bring a deterioration in future net income or FCF growth. In addition, I think that labor shortages or increases in salaries may also bring a deterioration in the company's future financial statements. Lack of labor force was reported during COVID, so let's say that HOV could suffer from such pandemic in the future again.

Risks From Large Changes In The Interest Rates Or New Increases In The Interest Rates

I think that future significant changes in the interest rates could affect future market conditions. The company takes some time to launch marketing operations and build homes. If interest rates change significantly, in my view, establishing new strategies may be more difficult. Besides, further increase in the interest rate may affect the company's ability to finance future operations, or affect the company's EV/FCF and EV/EBITDA ratio. Mortgage rate increases may also lower demand for new homes. As a result, in my opinion, shareholders could suffer from stock price declines.

Conclusion

