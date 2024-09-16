It Is Time For 2026 Medicare IRMAA Tax Planning

DMP/E+ via Getty Images

This is the time of year in which I review my projected income for the year to determine what actions are required to minimize the impact of the Medicare Part B and Part D Income Related Monthly Adjustment Amount (IRMAA).

I have been waiting for the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to report the August year-over-year Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers [CPI-U]. It was 2.5%. This data is factored to determine the inflation adjustment for the IRMAA. According to 42 USC 1395r (which was updated on September 13, 2024), the previous threshold will be multiplied by 2.5% and rounded to the nearest $1,000. For 2025, the IRMAA rises to $106,000 ($103,000*2.5%) for Single/Married filing Separately and $211,000 ($206,000*2.5%) for Married Filing Jointly.

As discussed in my October 7, 2023 article Being 65 And Planning For RMDs And Against The IRMAA, one must always plan two years in advance. Thus, my focus is how my 2024 income will affect my 2026 Medicare premiums.

I do not anticipate disinflation in 2025, so I expect the 2026 first tier single threshold to be no less than $106,000. I must now enter a state of educated guessing. Below is a table summarizing the estimated IRMAA for a single person given a range of 2025 CPI-U outcomes.

2026 Projections CPI-U IRMAA (Single / Married Filing Separately) .048% - 1.41% $107,000 1.42% - 2.3% $108,000 2.4% - 3.3% $109,000 Click to enlarge

2026 Projections CPI-U IRMAA (Married Filing Jointly) .048% - 1.41% $214,000 1.42% - 2.3% $216,000 2.4% - 3.3% $218,000 Click to enlarge

I have chosen to plan as if the first tier of the IRMAA for single individuals will be $108,000.

To date, I have had a good year in terms of total taxable income. I faced the high probability of exceeding the IRMAA for 2026 if I did not thoughtfully manage my strategy to de-risk and lock-in fixed-income yields (refer to Fixed Income, Politics, And One Investor's Point Of View, July 29, 2024).

The common guidance to harvest losses to offset gains is not always available to investors. Still, there are strategies that can be used to mitigate, if not this year’s taxable income, then taxable income earned in future years.

One can get in the habit of reinvesting earnings and losing sight of their portfolio allocation. I have three investment accounts: brokerage, Rollover IRA and ROTH IRA. As time has passed, my brokerage account balance, specifically its fixed-income component, has significantly increased.

There are two outcomes to consider. First, does the total equity to fixed-income allocation differ from one’s goal. This is often discussed in financial articles. The second concern is whether allocations between accounts have become tax inefficient. After review, I found reason to re-balance the types of investments in my accounts.

Although my focus is on income, my investments are not devoid of equities. I own dividend earning equities such as ATT (T), Verizon (VZ) and Orange (ORAN), in addition to equity mutual funds such as Fidelity Select Consumer Staples (FDFAX) and Fidelity Select Utilities (FSUTX).

I found that it was best to sell equities in my Rollover IRA and re-purchase them in my brokerage account. At the same time, I used the proceeds of the sale to purchase fixed-income instruments. The outcome was no change in my total portfolio allocation. It did, however, result in a decrease in my tax bill.

Income earned in my Rollover IRA, no matter whether it is interest, dividends or capital gains, will be taxed upon distribution at my highest marginal tax rate, which is 22% Federal and 5.3% WI State. If the equity investment is shifted to my brokerage account, I will save 8.59% in taxes, assuming qualified dividends.

Because I follow a fixed-income bar-bell investment strategy, I have a steady flow of fixed-income maturities that can fund the shift to equities in my brokerage account.

Achieving this transition, without the worry of market timing, requires that an investor leave funds from matured or called instruments in cash or cash equivalent, such as a money market in their brokerage (taxable) account. On any given day, market orders can be placed selling an equity in the Rollover IRA or any other deferred tax account, and immediately buying the same equity in a brokerage account.

Even if the equity sold at a loss, there is no immediate favorable or unfavorable tax consequence. The purchased equity in the taxable account has a market price basis. If, after a year or more, it appreciates in price, that appreciation will be taxed as a capital gain vs. ordinary income.

The one potential negative tax consequence is if the equity is later sold at a loss. Only if the loss exceeds any capital gain offsets will an ordinary income deduction (up to $3,000/year) be allowed. If sold at a loss in a tax deferred account, the loss would have ultimately avoided the initial marginal ordinary income tax rate that would have been paid in the year of contribution.

All of these considerations do not address a situation where an investor’s income is simply so great that an IRMAA threshold is exceeded. An investor may not wish to live on less income and accept the tax hit. Or, an investor may choose to decrease their taxable income by following the strategy I have outlined above and shift to low or no dividend paying equities to their taxable account and their fixed-income and dividend paying equities to a tax deferred or tax-free account [ROTH IRA].

When I turn 73 and required minimum distributions [RMD] kick in, I will be paying higher Medicare premiums. No strategy will save me from that destiny. If an investor finds themselves on the cusp of an IRMAA threshold, shifting fixed-income to a ROTH IRA, which is not used to calculate modified adjusted gross income when distributed, may be advantageous. However, it will take calculations beyond the scope of this article to determine whether the push and pull of strategies results in a positive outcome.

In my scenario, my ROTH IRA is the receptacle of my highest taxed and safest investments. If an investor has a crystal ball and is able to identify the next NVIDIA, certainly use your ROTH IRA account to invest in it. If you are like me, who has occasionally had an unexpected financial windfall, as well as a devastating loss, I recommend a conservative approach. The reason why is that you have already paid taxes on your ROTH IRA deposits. If you lose capital, the result is having paid taxes on what is now without value.