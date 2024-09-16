Magellan Aerospace: A Strong Stock To Buy On Aerospace Growth

Dhierin Bechai profile picture
Dhierin Bechai
Investing Group Leader
(8min)

Summary

  • Magellan Aerospace, a Canadian aerospace and defense company, shows potential due to its involvement in key Boeing and Airbus programs despite limited transparency.
  • Revenue grew 10.6% with notable increases in the US and Europe, though margins remain below pre-pandemic levels due to higher costs.
  • Risks include unstable production rates and inflated costs, but currency strength could positively impact revenues.
  • With expected EBITDA growth and significant upside potential, I rate Magellan Aerospace a strong buy, projecting a 25% upside for 2024 and 75% for 2025.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Aerospace Forum get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Taking off Glass Passenger Airplane 787 on Black Carbon Background. Transport Concept. Bottom View.

Roman Radziviliuk/iStock via Getty Images

The aerospace and defense industry offers significant potential for rewarding investment. However, not all companies might be as rewarding for investment. So, it is important to assess individual names and with this report, I am adding Magellan Aerospace Corporation (

If you want full access to all our reports, data and investing ideas, join The Aerospace Forum, the #1 aerospace, defense and airline investment research service on Seeking Alpha, with access to evoX Data Analytics, our in-house developed data analytics platform. 

This article was written by

Dhierin Bechai profile picture
Dhierin Bechai
17.05K Followers

Dhierin-Perkash Bechai is an aerospace, defense and airline analyst.

Dhierin runs the investing group The Aerospace Forum, whose goal is to discover investment opportunities in the aerospace, defense and airline industry. With a background in aerospace engineering, he provides analysis of a complex industry with significant growth prospects, and offers context to developments as they occur, describing how they might affect investment theses. His investing ideas are driven by data informed analysis. The investing group also provides direct access to data analytics monitors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BA, EADSF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MALJF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MALJF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MALJF
--
MAL:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News