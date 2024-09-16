Beware Reliance On The 10-Year Minus 2-Year Treasury Un-Inversion

Sep. 16, 2024 11:26 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), SPX, DJI, NDXSPY, IVV, VOO, VTI, DIA, IWM, QQQ, INDU, RTY, US2Y, US3M, US10Y1 Comment
New Deal Democrat profile picture
New Deal Democrat
4.55K Followers
(6min)

Summary

  • The 10-year minus 2-year Treasury spread un-inversion is not a reliable short-term recession indicator, as it is based on limited and contradictory data.
  • A comprehensive review shows that un-inversions often occur well into a recession or even signal its end rather than its onset.
  • Other Treasury spreads, like the 10-year minus 1-year and 10-year minus Fed funds, show similar patterns and inconsistencies.
  • No single indicator is infallible; the present 10-year minus 2-year un-inversion may suggest economic growth improvement in the near-term future rather than decline.

Yield Curve

Torsten Asmus

Introduction

Recently, there have been numerous articles on financial sites contending that the un-inversion of the 10-year (US10Y) minus the 2-year (US2Y) Treasury spread is an imminent or short-term recession indicator. But that contention is backed

This article was written by

New Deal Democrat profile picture
New Deal Democrat
4.55K Followers
New Deal democrat As a professional who started an individual investor for almost 30 yeas ago, I quickly focused on economic cycles and the order in which they typically proceed. I have been writing about the economy for nearly 15 of those years, developing several alternate systems that include mid-cycle, long leading, short leading, coincident, lagging and long lagging indicators. I also focus particularly on their effects on average working and middle class Americans.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SP500 Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SP500

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
NDX
--
DJI
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News