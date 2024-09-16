Beware Reliance On The 10-Year Minus 2-Year Treasury Un-Inversion

Torsten Asmus

Introduction

Recently, there have been numerous articles on financial sites contending that the un-inversion of the 10-year (US10Y) minus the 2-year (US2Y) Treasury spread is an imminent or short-term recession indicator. But that contention is backed only by truncated and arguably cherry-picked data and is contradicted by a more comprehensive review. This brief essay is a more thorough exploration.

Discussion

It is true that the 10 minus 2-year spread un-inverted shortly before the 2001 and 2008 recessions, by 2, and 6 months, respectively, (i.e., n=2). It also un-inverted a full year before the 1990 recession, hardly a short leading or imminent indicator:

10 Year minus 2 Year Treasury spread (FRED)

(It also un-inverted briefly before the pandemic, but since the impact of the COVID-19 lockdowns confounds any analysis, I am ignoring that episode.)

But what happens when we go back earlier and make use of other treasury spreads as well?

The 10-year minus 2-year spread actually goes all the way back to 1976. Let's take a look at those two episodes. The 10-year minus 2-year spread did not invert until both the 1980 and 1981 recessions were well underway. In the former case, 4 months after the onset of the recession and only 3 months before it ended, and in the latter case 3 months after the recession began, and then again only 3.5 months before it ended (note that it also inverted - and un-inverted - in 1987 with no recession occurring):

10 Year minus 2 Year Treasury spread (FRED)

In other words, a fuller review of the 10-year minus 2-year spread indicates that sometimes the un-inversion lagged the onset of the recession significantly and also served as a short leading indicator of its end!

So, is a new recession imminent, or did an actual economic contraction start last spring, or are we indeed close to the end of a slowdown?

Let's now look at a wider array of Treasury term spreads, specifically the 10-year minus 1-year, 10-year minus 3-month (US3M), and 10-year minus Fed funds. Aside from giving us a fuller array of yield spread measures, all of these have longer histories than the 10-year minus 2-year spread.

Here is their record from 1961 through 1989:

10 Year minus 1 year, 3 month, and Fed Funds spreads (FRED)

And here it is from 1990 through 2019:

10 Year minus 1 Year, 3 Month, and Fed Funds spreads (FRED)

To summarize, all of these other spreads show similar patterns for those recessions. They did not un-invert until well into the 1970, 1980, and 1981 recessions, with the 10-year minus Fed Funds spread un-inverting even later than the 10-year minus 2-year spread. Their pattern is also similar for the three more recent recessions ex-COVID.

But perhaps more importantly, those spreads that were available during the 1960s both inverted and un-inverted in 1966 with no recession at all, as well as in 1998, where the 10-year minus 1-year spread did not invert meaningfully.

In other words, when we look at a wider array of Treasury yield spreads, we see that an un-inversion happens before a recession no more than 50% of the time. Just as often, it may better lead the *end* of a slowdown or downturn rather than its onset.

Ultimately, the logical basis behind this alleged indicator is that yield curve inversions are 100% accurate. If that is true, then - by definition! - the only question is *when* the spread un-inverts. The only three choices are (1) before, (2) during, or (3) after the *necessarily* ensuing recession occurs. As I have shown above, even if we grant the premise, then all we can say is that the un-inversion happens before the recession ends.

But even more importantly, if we don't grant the premise (see 1965-66 and 1998), and consider a wider array of term spreads, it all but completely falls apart.

Conclusion

The alleged 10-year Treasury minus 2-year Treasury un-inversion recession indicator only "works" when it is considered to the exclusion of other Treasury yield spreads. It is limited to the more recent past, particularly because it also has the handy virtue of not existing before the mid-1970s. In other words, this indicator only works for the last two, or possibly three, recessions. Cherry-pick those and you're good. Consider the full history, and it is just as likely that the un-inversion indicates that constrained conditions will shortly begin to ease.

For the 5 episodes for which we have data, the 10-year minus 2-year Treasury inversion happened between 10 and 23 months before the onset of a recession, with an average of 16 and a median of 18 months before. At present, we are now 26+ months past the first inversion. In other words, in Terra incognito.

No single indicator, no matter how good its history, is infallible, and therefore it should not be considered in isolation of a wider array of reliable indicators. In the case of 10-year minus 2-year Treasury un-inversions, there is limited and very variable history. Thus, we must consider a false positive for the underlying inversion signal at this point (similar to the 1966 inversions), and further consider that the un-inversion suggests that growth will improve rather than decline in the near future.