Monty Rakusen

It has been several years since I last looked at Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSX:MDI:CA) (OTCPK:MJDLF). At the time, the macro landscape presented a lot of potential for miners ahead, with a dearth of exploration in recent years leaving substantial supply constraints with many key commodities, notably gold and copper. With the price environment for these metals improving at the time, It seemed that MDI was set to become the literal "picks and shovels" play for the next boom in mining exploration.

Four years later, the setup is remarkably similar, if not much improved with the price environment for these metals. Not all commodities are doing well at this point, as recession fears have seen some sell-offs from some inflation-related peaks we have seen over the last several years post-COVID; oil is the most visible of these. However, if we see below, prices are well off their lows for both copper and gold:

Copper Price (Trading Economics)

Gold Price (Goldprice.org)

One of the keys to my thesis four years ago was that there would be a jump in junior mining financing as the need for exploration to find replacement resources should drive exploration. That has not really happened, with the shares of junior companies continuing to struggle, making it difficult for them to raise money. The improved commodity pricing has not led to more financings with the below metric from Oreninc showing a very middling to poor environment. Without money, these companies will not be drilling which understandably is a key driver for Major Drilling's business.

Junior Mining Financing Index (Oreninc)

The recent $4.5B CAD acquisition of Filo Corp. (FIL:CA) by BHP and Lundin Mining for a large and rich deposit with a lot of developmental challenges is an indicator of how hard it is to find resources. This type of M&A should eventually attract capital to the sector as you cannot develop resources without drilling.

Financial Strength

Major Drilling's financial strength and performance have increased significantly since my article in 2020. Back in 2020, the company had roughly 600 drills, similar to its capacity today. During that time, the company decommissioned old ones and acquired some new ones in order to keep the fleet current. The company was also not utilizing its fleet as much; 2020s fleet had a utilization of 40% while the current level is 45%. This incremental usage shows how reflexive the company's results are:

(mUSD) 2020 2024 Revenue 293.9 505.4 Operating Income 7.1 46.6 EBITDA 34.6 84.4 Net Cash 5.3 62.2 Click to enlarge

You can see the reflexiveness of the company's business model. Even with just 45% of its assets in use in 2024, this provided a massive leap to its top and bottom lines compared to even just 40%, which was the case in 2020. The highest utilization rate the company has ever had is 75% which would provide some clear rocket fuel to the company's performance. The company recently posted its Q1 2025 results, which caused the company stock to be hammered down 13% as its comparatives to the prior year (note these amounts are in CAD but to illustrate the comparison):

Major Drilling Investor Presentation

The Q1 2025 numbers were up in most cases against the Q4 2024 numbers as well, though they are different booking periods, so this should be taken as a grain of salt.

The Valuation Upside

After the recent sell-off, Major Drilling's valuation has hit near an all-time low, with its enterprise value falling to just $420m and under 5x EV/EBITDA. The company was trading at over 10x EV/EBITDA as recently as 2022, but the company's shares have been in a bit of a downturn even prior to the selloff from its Q1 2025 earnings. The company's earnings power has remained strong through this industry downturn, with EBITDA running between $80m and $110m despite the tepid junior market.

Playing for a simple multiple reversion is much easier when a company is trading at these levels, especially with a very solid business with a steady state of earnings. The bonus for Major Drilling shareholders could come with the eventual drilling boom that will come as explorers and producers alike attempt to find resources to take advantage of a higher pricing environment.

If we compare the 2020 and 2024 numbers above, with a similar rig level, the company added 30 additional rigs providing earnings. The 2020 numbers were profitable so we know that they had already gotten over the breakeven point. These additional 30 rigs added $49.8m USD in EBITDA or $1.66m per rig; for constant dollars due to inflation, we can discount this back to $1.50m additional EBITDA per rig.

Now, the peak utilization Major Drilling has ever had is 75%; this would equate to having an additional 180 rigs at work; at the above EBITDA rate, this would add $270m in annual EBITDA to the bottom line. Even just a 10% increase in use would almost double the annual EBITDA for the company. This type of growth would help to spur a re-rating higher, both in multiples and share prices.

On the soft side, the company is also adding a suite of products to assist the users of their rigs with data analytics, borehole survey data, and AI imaging and logging. This should provide some incremental improvement to the company's bottom line; it is pretty hard to quantify at this time, but the worst is that it should make the company's rigs even more sticky with its customers.

Risks

The largest risk is the continued drought in mining financing. We are starting to see supply constraints take hold in various minerals over the last few years, notably tin and nickel. At some point, the underlying metals will rise to the point where the risk/reward attracts new players willing to finance exploration, either at juniors or at producers. The question is when that point is reached.

Execution risk could also be an issue as it is for most companies. I believe that this is mitigated by how well the company has performed during the last several years with the headwinds in place that were noted previously.

The Takeaway

The recent stock drop gives investors a real chance to buy a well-run company at near historic valuation lows despite a very steady business. The chance to re-rate to a normal level could come from simply investors finding the current discount. The real improvement will come if the exploration boom that needs to come to meet global requirements actually comes. Major Drilling's inventory of rigs gives it a latent asset that would provide a rocket boost to earnings as noted above. Lastly, Major Drilling's success is not tied to exploration success but to just the act of exploring.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.