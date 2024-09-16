imaginima

Investment Thesis

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) is one of the largest oil midstream companies, with a critical role for the U.S. in oil refining. The company's earnings generally benefit from oil supply disruptions, high demand pressures, and overall higher oil prices. The business also proved to be resilient in times of cheap oil prices. Given that Marathon Petroleum generally benefits in times of geopolitical troubles, the stock is a great hedge to geopolitical uncertainty and high oil prices but also regularly is blamed by politicians for taking advantage of tight fossil fuel supplies to increase their mark-ups (the refining margin, also called the "crack").

As a shareholder, I exited MPC at the end of May this year when it hit $179, after a decline of a few weeks from the $221.11 peak (an all-time high). I had sensed some weakness as the valuation was already overstretched with declining growth prospects and a decline in oil price, despite historically oil price rises around the end of spring and early summer. WTI oil was trading at that time around $75-80, down from the year-high of $86 in April. Now, at the time of writing, a barrel of oil is trading at $68.

Given the weakness in oil process, the stock prices continued its decline, trading now at $168 per share at the time of writing. I expect the price per share to decline as the macroeconomic situation deteriorates and oil prices continue to decline. However, if oil prices reverse the downtrend or the macroeconomic situation starts to improve again as central banks ease their monetary policies, the stock should be on the top of any energy-focused buying list.

Refining Sector Overview

The refining sector was in trouble during the pandemic. The refining margin was stretched thin, falling to the $10 level.

5Y Crack Price (Energy Stock Channel)

When the world reopened, and oil demand picked up, the crack returned to its long-term median price range of around $15-20. During the peak oil crisis due to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, the crack reached $60, boosting profits of refiners. Two years later, in September this year, the crack is trading at $15, a level not seen since the Covid era. Given the oil price drop and the even sharper drop in the refining margin, one would assume that it is a good time to buy refining stocks.

3M Crack Price (Energy Stock Channel)

The "issue" for a buying case though is that the refining stocks, and Marathon Petroleum, in particular, accumulated a large pile of cash used for share buybacks. For now, the stock price continues declining but probably hasn't reached a bottom as both earnings and valuation multiples need to follow. And it might take a couple of months or a couple of earnings releases to observe the impact of the sharp crack drop of this month in the earnings.

Comparative Analysis: Healthy Financials but Declining Earnings

Marathon Petroleum showed in the last earnings release in early August relative to Q2 strong quarterly revenue of $38.36bn (+4.2% YoY), beating expectations by $2.63bn. The quarterly adjusted EBITDA and net cash from operations came in strong as well at $3.4bn and $3.2bn, respectively. The balance sheet is well-balanced with a debt to equity of 1.1x, EBIT/interest expense of 8x, and a current ratio of 1.3 indicating the company has no struggles whatsoever to meet short-term obligations.

Marathon Petroleum and its two main US refining competitors see their financials declining as the cracks are dropping, though Marathon's margins appear somewhat more resilient. Marathon's margin on the barrel of crude oil dropped by 23% YoY (from $22 to $17), Phillips 66's (NYSE:PSX) by 33% YoY, and Valero's (NYSE:VLO) fell by 28% YoY.

YTD Stock Price Change of Main Oil Refiners (Seeking Alpha)

Marathon Petroleum has a history of being more resilient than its peers in market downturns and outperforming in favorable conditions.

Comparative Table of Refiners' Margins (GuruFocus)

Marathon Petroleum has better operating and net margins (6.31% and 4.86%) and a much higher ROE (29.87%) than its principal competitors. Marathon Petroleum is trading at 8.72x earnings, while Philips 66 trades at 10.99x and Valero at 7.67x. All three stocks trade in a market cap range of $40bn to $60bn.

PE Ratio of Marathon Petroleum (GuruFocus)

Historically speaking, Marathon Petroleum, despite the recent bull run in the past years, is trading below its pre-covid average of 13x earnings. The reason for the discount is the expectation of a decline in earnings. The forward valuation prices the stock at 12.5x earnings. In the absence of proper growth catalysts, there is very little upside. This could change quickly if oil price and especially cracks were to rise again. Until then, the stock is likely to trade around its current price.

The stock pays a 1.8% dividend yield, in line with the S&P 500, and therefore, is not the most attractive fixed income play for dividend investors. However, more interesting for long-term shareholders, the company prefers to spend its extra cash in buying back shares rather than paying dividends: Since May 2021, the company has bought back shares worth a total of $35bn. To put things in perspective, these buybacks have lowered the company's share count by almost 50% in only three years.

Total Return of Oil Refiners (Seeking Alpha)

The shareholder value created by large share buybacks and the greater efficiency of the business are the root causes of Marathon Petroleum's outperformance in the segment (the stock's total return (price appreciation and dividends) more than tripled an investment in five years, the only refiner of the three that outperformed the S&P 500's 80% performance in the last five years).

U.S. Political Risk

Several risk factors have been discussed throughout the article such as oil price weakness and cracks decline. There is another one that is looming above the refiners: the political risk. Because of the nature of the business, the refiners and Marathon, in particular, due to its high margin profile, benefit from situations where oil supplies are tight or at risk. Indeed, when oil supplies are tight and inventory falling, the crack turns higher as was the case in 2023. And when oil prices are high and the crack higher, small businesses and lower-income households tend to be the first to suffer, given their smaller cash buffer.

The oil refiners are therefore perceived as opportunists (although a higher crack gives a higher incentive to supply more oil) because they are rising when everyone else is in distress. This can lead to a number of political headwinds and adverse regulations during a presidential election year but also during midterm election years, for example (next ones scheduled in 2026). The Governor of California, Gavin Newsom, close ally of Kamala Harris, declared mid-August that "price spikes at the pump are profit spikes for Big Oil" and that "refiners should be required to plan ahead and backfill supplies to keep prices stable, instead of playing games to earn even more profits."

Bottom Line

Marathon Petroleum is a top pick among refiners thanks to its business margins, operational efficiency, and share buybacks, ultimately reflected in a large stock outperformance relative to peers and to the broader market in the last five years. The stock has shown resilience during severe market downturns such as the Covid year, when oil price bottomed but also benefited from strong tailwinds amidst the energy crisis and geopolitical tensions. The stock is fairly valued, and the balance sheet is clean. However, until the oil price and the crack reverse the downtrend, it might be more opportune to keep Marathon Petroleum on the top of the watchlist and wait before buying the stock.