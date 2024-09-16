kali9

In June, I believed that shares of Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) were getting electrified, after shares had come down a great deal. While it was evident that peak earnings were coming down, I believed that ¨normal¨ earnings power started to provide support to the valuation, which, together with a balanced capital allocation model, started to reveal emerging appeal.

This resulted in me initiating a first position at the time, way too early, with the benefit of a couple of months of hindsight. Since June, shares have lost another third of their value in the time frame of just a quarter, with shares now trading in the mid-$80s. With the company guiding for stable results from Q4 onwards, I am willing to more than double down here.

Powering And Protecting The World

Atkore producers electrical, safety and infrastructure solutions. Product and application examples include electrical conduits & fittings, cable & cable management trays, PVC products, infrastructure products, as well as safety and security products.

Electrical and related sales make up for the vast majority of sales (including the associated service functions), with safety & infrastructure making up the remainder of sales.

The company generated nearly $2 billion in sales in the years ahead of the pandemic. Flattish reported sales for quite a few years misrepresent the achievement of the business, with operating margins having risen from low single digits, to low double-digits.

A Boom & Bust

In the post-pandemic era, shares, but certainly the business, have come on fire. Revenues doubled to $3.9 billion in 2022 as operating margins exploded towards 30% of sales, followed by a period of stagnation and normalization, ongoing to this very day.

This boom pushed shares up from $40 in 2019 to $150 in 2023, and even to a high of $195 in March of this year, even as peak earnings were already coming down.

In November 2023, the company posted a 10% fall in full-year sales to $3.52 billion, with price declines more than offsetting an increase in volumes. The composition of the sales mix resulted in an operating earnings decline of nearly 30% to $893 million, still translating into handsome margins equal to 25% of sales, with earnings reported at $17 per share, and change.

Net debt of $374 million was modest, with EBITDA (still elevated) topping the billion mark. Somewhat comforting, and the reason for shares hitting the all-time highs in March, was that the company expected to maintain this performance in 2024. The company originally guided for sales to be largely flat between $3.50 and $3.65 billion, with EBITDA seen between $900-$950 million, sufficient to earn about $16-$17 per share on the bottom line.

After posting a 4% decline in first quarter sales in February, second quarter sales were down by 11%, as released in May. While prices were still weak, volumes unexpectedly turned negative as well, after still growing double-digit percentages in the first quarter. The softer quarter triggered a fifty million cut in the full-year EBITDA guidance, now seen between $850 and $900 million.

Trading at 8 times earnings, at $135 per share back in June, it was clear that earnings were not sustainable, as viewed by the market. Assuming margins might fall towards historical numbers around 10%, and sales might fall to $3 billion, I pegged net earnings potential at around $200 million, equal to $5.50 per share.

If this adverse scenario were to happen, shares would trade at a mid-twenty times earnings multiples, as I furthermore expected that the company could continue to earn excess earnings in the meantime.

The direction of travel for earnings was clear, with peers suffering from softer conditions as well, and Atkore citing weakness in HDPE and solar in particular. Nonetheless, it was a low current earnings multiple, but moreover fundamental support in sight based on normal earnings, which made me initiate a small position.

Softening

In July, the company announced an unexpected CFO transition after David Johnson submitted his resignation, during these tricky times. In August, third quarter sales were posted down 10% to $822 million, all due to softer pricing with volumes essentially flat.

The company attributed declines to continued softness in pricing and subdued demand within the construction sector over the summer. The company believes that this trend will last into the fourth quarter and frankly into the fiscal year 2025 as well. Quarterly operating margins came in at 20% and change of sales, down a full five points on the year before. All in all, net earnings were down some 39% to $123 million with GAAP earnings per share posted at $3.33 per share (with adjusted earnings posted at $3.80 per share). All in all, earnings are trending at $13-$15 per share now.

Net debt ticked up to $460 million, with trailing EBITDA now reported at $863 million, still translating into low leverage ratios of just over 0.5 times. The company subsequently cut the full-year guidance quite a bit, with weakness set to continue in the coming months and quarters. Full-year EBITDA is now seen at a midpoint of $777 million for this year, with earnings seen around $14.41 per share.

With EBITDA reported at $631 million so far this year, this implies that fourth quarter EBITDA is seen around $146 million. This compares to a $206 million number in the third quarter, suggesting that fourth quarter GAAP earnings might only trend closer to $2 per share!

What Now?

The third quarter, but moreover the guidance for continued softness in the fourth quarter, is attributable to a softer macro environment and softness in HDPE markets in particular. Investors furthermore had to digest another hit as the company (and some peers) have been filed with an antitrust lawsuit, being accused of conspiring to overcharge its customers.

This was related to the post-pandemic period, when the company clearly over earned, as these premium prices invited (Mexican) peers to make inroads into the market as well. This was expressly acknowledged on the third quarter conference call, with the amount of conduit shipped from Mexico into the US far exceeding the negotiated limits, something which has attracted industry attention.

With earnings still trending at $5.50 per share in such an adverse scenario (of further normalisation), based on a $3 billion revenue base and 10% operating margins, fundamental earnings support is seen at around 15 times earnings. The reversion to these earnings number seems to happen faster than I expected earlier, as it raises the question if margins might fall even further. Nonetheless, we are clearly finding ourselves at levels where real fundamental support comes in, with shares down over 50% from their highs.

This furthermore comes as the safety & infrastructure part of the business is growing, making up a quarter of sales in the third quarter, after sales grew very modestly in the third quarter. This will provide relative greater stability and diversification going forwards.

All in all, while there are very few green shoots in the third quarter earnings report (if any) and recent trends, I have averaged down to $100 per share here. This mostly has to do with comments made for fiscal 2025. Given current events, the company sees EBITDA around $650 million in fiscal 2025, as a sort of minimum here.

While this is down from a $825 million number annualized based on the third quarter results, the $175 million shortfall is equivalent to just $3-4 per share. Said differently, the company firmly believes earnings power around $10 per share in 2025, as of a minimum going forwards. This makes me happy to average down here, although this could be a rocky road to come, fortunately faced with still modest leverage employed here.