  • Curtiss-Wright Corporation's Q2 2024 earnings showed strong revenue and EPS growth, driven by robust demand in Defense Electronics and Naval & Power segments, exceeding analyst expectations.
  • Curtiss-Wright raised its full-year 2024 guidance and announced increased dividends and share repurchases, supported by strong free cash flow and a solid order book.
  • NATO defense spending boosts growth prospects, with significant contracts like the Belgian Air Force deal highlighting CW's strategic positioning in the European market.
  • Despite strong growth and a positive outlook, CW's high valuation and low dividend yield warrant a HOLD rating, awaiting a better entry point.

General Dynamics F-16 Falcon in flight during combat mission

Stocktrek/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) is a diversified industrial firm that focuses on engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace and defense sector as well as services to commercial power, process, and industrial markets. With a market cap of $11.87

Earnings analysis of individual stocks and macro analysis of broad asset class, sector and country-specific funds to discover trends using a top-down approach.  For more content visit my website or follow me on Twitter (@MTSInsights).

