Stocktrek/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) is a diversified industrial firm that focuses on engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace and defense sector as well as services to commercial power, process, and industrial markets. With a market cap of $11.87 billion, CW is a mid-sized player in the sector that has been around for almost a century. Most of its sales (76%) come from North America, but it also has a significant presence in Europe and Asia, including 45 major sites in 10 different countries. CW is a substantial component of XAR (4.89%) and ITA (2.10%) and is a member of the S&P 400 Mid Cap Index. Its recent Q2 earnings, strong revenue, and EPS growth took the market by surprise. Let’s dive in deeper.

Q2 Earnings

CW delivered impressive results in Q2 2024, with sales up 11.4% YoY to $785 million and adjusted diluted EPS up 24% YoY to $2.67. The growth in revenue came from strong increases in the Defense Electronics (+16% YoY) and Naval & Power segments (+15% YoY) which were both boosted by demand for equipment for major investments in helicopters, submarines, and aircraft carriers (just to name a few). The strong expansion in sales continues the momentum in the companies’ recent growth period that started in 2023. This performance exceeded analyst EPS expectations by $0.38 and revenue expectations by $49.0 million. The better-than-expected results also led the company to raise its full-year 2024 guidance across multiple metrics.

Seeking Alpha

On top of revenue expansion, CW’s strong profit margins improved on an adjusted basis in Q2. Adjusted operating income was up 16% YoY as the adjusted operating margin improved 60 bps to 17.0%. Margin expansion was evident in the Aerospace & Industrial (+40 bps) and Defense Electronics (+390 bps) segments while the Naval & Power segment offset some of that increase in profitability with a -320 bps decline in operating margin caused by an “unfavorable mix of products and timing of development programs.”

In total, CW reported free cash flow of $100 million after capital expenditures of $11 million. Strong and stable cash flows allowed CW to announce an increase in its quarterly dividend to $0.21 and announce a $100 million expansion in its 2024 share repurchase program (announced about a month after earnings on September 11th).

CW’s order book is also in a really solid place, supported by strong order activity in the aerospace & defense markets. New orders were up 18% YoY to $995 million, resulting in a book-to-bill ratio of 1.3x. This strong order activity, particularly in A&D markets, pushed the backlog to a record $3.2 billion, up 13% YTD, driven primarily by “strong demand for naval defense and commercial aerospace products.” It’s important to have some context around these order book numbers to get a sense of how strong demand is in the A&D sector. CW’s reported book-to-bill ratio has grown from 1.1x in Q2 2021 and 1.2x in Q2 2023 to the 1.3x reported in Q2 2024. These figures suggest CW has excellent visibility for future revenues and good support for the company's Pivot to Growth objectives.

These objectives include new 3-year targets introduced earlier this year during CW’s investor day presentation. While it’s early, the earnings release produced numbers that are in line with four out of the five targets set.

> 5% organic revenue growth CAGR — The company reported 11% sales growth in Q2 2024, and raised full-year 2024 guidance to 6-8% growth, which is above target.

The company reported 11% sales growth in Q2 2024, and raised full-year 2024 guidance to 6-8% growth, which is above target. Operating income growth > revenue growth — Q2 adjusted operating income grew 16% compared to 11% revenue growth which is above target.

Q2 adjusted operating income grew 16% compared to 11% revenue growth which is above target. Top quartile margin performance — CW’s gross profit margin (TTM) is 37.37%, and EBIT margin (TTM) is 18.46%. Both are above the sector’s median and above peers in the sector of similar size (HII, WWD, BWXT, ESLT, and DRS). Additionally, Seeking Alpha’s Profitability Quant Factor for CW is a B+. These figures suggest CW is at least meeting the target here.

CW’s gross profit margin (TTM) is 37.37%, and EBIT margin (TTM) is 18.46%. Both are above the sector’s median and above peers in the sector of similar size (HII, WWD, BWXT, ESLT, and DRS). Additionally, Seeking Alpha’s Profitability Quant Factor for CW is a B+. These figures suggest CW is at least meeting the target here. > 10% EPS CAGR — Adjusted diluted EPS grew 24% in Q2, and full-year 2024 guidance was raised to 11-14% growth, which is above target.

Adjusted diluted EPS grew 24% in Q2, and full-year 2024 guidance was raised to 11-14% growth, which is above target. > 105% FCF Conversion — Q2 free cash flow conversion was 97%. However, the full-year 2024 guidance maintains a target of >105% FCF conversion. This objective is still in progress and is the one that CW will be working on in the near term.

Indeed, increasing cash flow generation from the strong top-line growth looks to be the focus for the company in the upcoming years. Supply chain disruptions and cost pressures from the production pipeline look to be largely in the rearview mirror. However, CW wants to push harder to improve efficiency through a new restructuring program across all three segments that will incur temporary costs of $15 million in 2024. Management expects the return on those savings to be about $10 million in 2025, which would be a quick realization of efficiency gains. In addition to near-term efficiency improvements, the restructuring has been put in place to support volume increases and prepare for the long-term growth it sees in its pipeline.

Curtiss-Wright Q2 2024 Earnings Presentation

Cost savings and continued margin improvement will be one of the main focuses of the next few earnings. Investors will want to see that strong top-line growth flow into strong free cash flow, which can fuel returns through dividends and share buybacks (which were both boosted in the last two months). The good news is that the full-year 2024 guidance upgrade included a much more optimistic view of earnings and free cash flow, with the former expected at $10.40 — $10.65 (previous guidance was $10.10 — $10.40) and the latter expected at $425 — $445 (previous guidance was $415 — $435).

Aerospace & Defense Sector Demand Remains Robust

A major source of growth for CW and the aerospace and defense sector as a whole has been the current and planned expansion of NATO defense spending in response to the outbreak of international conflicts in the past three years. Broadly, these trends look sustainable in the near- and midterm.

NATO

NATO defense expenditure has surged significantly so far in 2024. The International Institute for Strategic Studies reports that 19 of its 32 members have implemented double-digit growth in real terms to their military budgets, marking a substantial shift in defense priorities. This trend is largely driven by NATO countries feeling a new pressure to meet the 2% NATO benchmark and the need to modernize military capabilities that have been neglected. The increased spending is not limited to a few countries but represents a widespread commitment across the alliance, with two-thirds of NATO members (23 of 32) now meeting the 2% GDP spending guideline, a dramatic increase from just 10 countries in 2023 and three in 2014. This collective effort has resulted in a projected total defense spending of $1.47 trillion for NATO in 2024 which is a 17.9% increase over the estimate for 2023 defense spending.

Announcements from several member nations suggest that the growth will continue through 2024 and beyond which would open up new opportunities for CW to expand its market share in Europe:

The Netherlands is increasing defense spending by more than 10% “investing in new tanks, fighter jets, frigates, and air defense systems in a push to strengthen its forces in the face of new security threats.”

Denmark is implementing a significant budget increase over 2024-2028 with a plan to increase defense spending by $5.9 billion over 2024-2028.

Poland has already surged to the top of NATO's spending charts with 3.9% of GDP allocated to defense as of 2023 spurred on by the conflict right across its border with Ukraine.

Finland is boosting its defense budget by 488 million euros, primarily for a new fighter jet fleet, in 2025 after its recent admission into NATO.

In the Q2 earnings conference call, management noted that the trends in NATO defense spending would continue to be a boon to growth in the Defense Electronics segment. Specifically, CEO Lynn Bamford noted that it's “very early days” in Europe and that there is “a lot of pull across the NATO countries for our tactical communications equipment and I think, there's a lot of tailwinds still with that.”

The recent award of a Belgian Air Force contract is concrete evidence that CW is well-positioned to benefit from NATO defense spending expansion. The $26 million multi-year agreement to modernize aircraft arresting systems at three airbases will support Belgium's upcoming F-35 deliveries. This contract provides immediate revenue and establishes a long-term relationship through the 10-year maintenance agreement, ensuring a steady stream of aftermarket services and spares. The implementation of Curtiss-Wright's ESCO SmartArrest system highlights the company's technological edge in providing advanced, computerized solutions for multiple fighter jet platforms. This contract strengthens Curtiss-Wright's foothold in the NATO market, potentially opening doors for similar modernization projects with other European allies.

Valuation

Seeking Alpha

CW and the aerospace and defense sector in general have a strong secular growth outlook, which has fueled earnings multiple growth in the past two years. Investors are currently paying a P/E ratio of 30.4x multiple for CW stock based on the trailing twelve-month results. This is lower than the iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA) P/E ratio of 33.0x and middle of the road for its peers of a similar size. From an earnings growth perspective, the stock is a bit overvalued with a PEG ratio of 1.34x, which is above the 1.0x ratio that is a commonly accepted threshold for determining a stock’s valuation based on earnings growth. The valuation picture gets tougher when considering that CW’s dividend yield is low for the sector at 0.27% compared to the median dividend yield of 1.40%. Broadly, Seeking Alpha’s Quant Factor rating for Valuation is a D-, but that is not unusual for the aerospace and defense sector which has seen a broad rally in the last year (ITA up 32.8%).

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a solid aerospace and industrial stock with a huge near-term upside for revenue growth and a bulky order book to support it. Management is meeting all of its growth goals and is looking to continue to make more progress on cost savings so that it can be a consistent free cash flow generator and churn out returns to investors. The trends in NATO defense spending are a significant tailwind for CW, and that has already been demonstrated through the new Belgian Air Force contract.

However, the stock valuations are elevated and can be tough to maintain in a market that is losing momentum and susceptible to macroeconomic risks. I am issuing a HOLD rating for the stock, which is consistent with the SA Quant Rating, and searching for a better opportunity to buy the stock from a valuation perspective.