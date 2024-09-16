Klaus Vedfelt

Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) is a well-managed business development company with considerable net investment income potential.

The BDC is focused primarily on highly collateralized First Liens which dominate the Capital Southwest’s debt portfolio, while Equity exposure could boost Capital Southwest’s returns in case of a lucrative portfolio exit.

Capital Southwest offers passive income investors a well-covered 10% yield and a well-performing credit portfolio. Due to the quality inherent in Capital Southwest’s investment portfolio and substantial excess dividend coverage, passive income investors need to pay a hefty premium for the privilege of investing in this BDC gem.

In my view, the premium is worth it and I anticipate a steady stream of supplementary dividends moving forward as a means for Capital Southwest to distribute excess portfolio income.

My Rating History

My last stock classification on Capital Southwest was Buy, primarily because the business development company profited from a higher-for-longer rate environment.

Though the central bank is poised to change this later this month, I think that Capital Southwest is quality value for passive income investors that look for durable passive income and, quite possibly, ongoing dividend growth.

Portfolio And Quality Review

Capital Southwest is a business development company organized under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and as such required by law to distribute 90% of its annual taxable income. Capital Southwest is therefore primarily a credit-focused passive income investment for investors that want to produce a durable stream of dividends.

Capital Southwest focuses predominantly on First Liens and is conservative in its underwriting. The business development company owned total investments of $1.47 billion, with a majority being investments in loans. Eighty-nine percent of investments were First Liens as of June 30, 2024 whereas Second Liens accounted for not even two percent of investments and Equity represented nine percent of investments.

Investment Portfolio Overview (Capital Southwest Corporation)

Though the BDC owned Equity investments, which have the potential to spice up Capital Southwest’s total returns, the main focus of the BDC is on the credit portfolio, which has been growing fast. Total credit investments were $1.34 billion.

Credit Portfolio Growth (Capital Southwest Corporation)

Capital Southwest’s net investment income skyrocketed 25% YoY thanks to its big investments in floating-rate loans that produced higher interest income. In total, the BDC’s net interest income rose 24% YoY due to a larger loan portfolio as well as higher interest rates.

Moving forward, passive income investors are probably going to see a moderation of this growth as the central bank is poised to lower short-term interest rates in September, kicking off a new interest rate down-cycle.

Be that as it may, Capital Southwest’s dividend pay-out metrics improved QoQ and the BDC has considerable excess coverage to imply that it will be able to sustain its supplementary dividends.

Income Statement (Capital Southwest Corporation)

Small QoQ Improvement In Dividend Pay-Out Metrics, High Margin of Safety

Capital Southwest earned $0.69 per share in total net investment income in the second quarter, reflecting 3% YoY growth. The business development company presently pays a base dividend of $0.57 per share, but it also consistently paid supplementary dividends in order to distribute excess portfolio income. Capital Southwest raised its base dividend to $0.58 per share in 3Q24, which leads us to a dividend yield of 10.3%.

In the last year, Capital Southwest funneled a $0.06 per share supplementary dividend in each quarter to shareholders, which boosted passive income investors’ returns. In 2Q24, Capital Southwest paid out 83% of its pre-tax net investment income, compared to 84% in the prior quarter.

Including its supplementary dividends, the business development company paid out between 88% and 93% of its net investment income in the last 12 months, which translates into a pretty decent margin of safety for passive income investors.

Dividend (Author Created Table Using BDC Information)

50% Premium To Net Asset Value

Capital Southwest is not cheap and passive income investors have to reach deep into their pockets for the privilege to invest in the business development: CSWC is selling for a whopping 50% premium to net asset value which makes it one of the most expensive BDCs that passive income investors can buy.

Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) and Hercules Capital Inc. (HTGC) are selling for net asset value multiples of 1.69x, which makes them the two most expensive BDCs that passive income investors can add to their portfolios.

Capital Southwest’s net asset value, as of June 30, 2024, was $16.60 per share, reflecting a drop of $0.17 per share due to valuation changes in the Debt and Equity portfolios.

Data by YCharts

Why The Investment Thesis Might Not Work Out

As I just clarified, Capital Southwest is selling for a 50% premium, which may make some passive income investors uncomfortable. It is a steep price indeed, and the BDC does have risks as well that must be considered.

Most prominently, I think Capital Southwest has a good amount of interest risk, and maybe even a bit more than other BDCs: 98% of the BDC’s debt investments were floating-rate, meaning Capital Southwest is poised to see a decline in its net investment income in a falling-rate environment.

A 100 basis point decline in interest rates would set the BDC’s net investment income back $0.12 per share, which is equal to two supplementary dividends.

Base Point Change (Capital Southwest Corporation)

My Conclusion

Capital Southwest is a well-managed business development company with a healthy credit profile, robust net investment income and consistency when it comes to the payment of supplementary dividends.

Capital Southwest has paid supplementary dividends in every quarter since 1Q23 and even with the payment of extra dividends, the dividend pay-out ratio is just about 91%.

Capital Southwest also hiked its base dividend to $0.58 per share per quarter. With a stable $0.06 supplementary dividend, Capital Southwest’s leading dividend yield is 10.3%.

Capital Southwest is quite expensive with a net asset value premium, but the price may just be worth it.