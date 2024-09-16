Melrose Industries Offers A Buy Opportunity On Aerospace Aftermarket Growth

Dhierin Bechai profile picture
Dhierin Bechai
Investing Group Leader
(<1min)

Summary

  • Melrose Industries, which has significant aerospace exposure, shows strong aftermarket sales and high operating margins, making it an attractive investment.
  • The company's earnings highlight business resilience, with revenues up 12% and profits up 52%, driven by aftermarket strength.
  • Risks include OEM production rate pressures, but aftermarket sales provide a lucrative opportunity, with margins expected to grow significantly by 2025.
  • Melrose Industries is undervalued, with multi-year upside potential, driven by strong end-market demand and anticipated free cash flow generation.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Aerospace Forum get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Aircraft engine repair, open hood flap. View of the wing with jet turbofan and landing gear. The bright light behind the gates of the aviation hangar.

aapsky/iStock via Getty Images

Melrose Industries (OTCPK:MLSPF) might not be a name that many have heard of. However, if you're an aerospace investor, you probably have heard of GKN Aerospace, which has a significant share in commercial airplanes through engine programs. That company is

If you want full access to all our reports, data and investing ideas, join The Aerospace Forum, the #1 aerospace, defense and airline investment research service on Seeking Alpha, with access to evoX Data Analytics, our in-house developed data analytics platform. 

This article was written by

Dhierin Bechai profile picture
Dhierin Bechai
17.05K Followers

Dhierin-Perkash Bechai is an aerospace, defense and airline analyst.

Dhierin runs the investing group The Aerospace Forum, whose goal is to discover investment opportunities in the aerospace, defense and airline industry. With a background in aerospace engineering, he provides analysis of a complex industry with significant growth prospects, and offers context to developments as they occur, describing how they might affect investment theses. His investing ideas are driven by data informed analysis. The investing group also provides direct access to data analytics monitors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BA, EADSF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MLSPF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MLSPF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MLSPF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News