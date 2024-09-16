aapsky/iStock via Getty Images

Melrose Industries (OTCPK:MLSPF) might not be a name that many have heard of. However, if you're an aerospace investor, you probably have heard of GKN Aerospace, which has a significant share in commercial airplanes through engine programs. That company is part of Melrose Industries, which makes the parent company a highly interesting one to study for investment appeal.

Melrose Has A Huge Engine Aftermarket Opportunity

Melrose currently has a market capitalization of $8.1 billion, and its business is composed of two aerospace divisions, namely engines and aerostructures. The engine end market is 74% civil aerospace and 26% defense aerospace, while the structures business is 67% civil aerospace and 33% defense.

Through its engines segment, the company is a key supplier and participant on the main engine platforms providing products and more importantly services, which can be highly profitable, which also becomes evident as we consider the 26% operating margin in 2023 with half of the revenues coming from aftermarket sales.

The structures business provides electrical distribution, cockpit and cabin windows, fuselage sections, primary wing structures and empennages for civil aircraft and for defense platforms it provides canopies, landing gears, electrical distribution systems, flaperons and skins and doors. As a reference, the company has between £0.2 million to £0.5 million of components on single aisle jets and £1 million to £2 million on wide body aircraft, while the Gulfstream G650 has around £2 million of Melrose components and the F-35 even has £2.6 million. So, based on higher build rates for business jets as well as commercial jets, there's significant OEM revenue upside.

The company has a very appealing mix of commercial and defense work, as well as OEM and aftermarket work. What I do like about Melrose is the aftermarket sales exposure. Companies such as GE Aerospace (GE), Rolls-Royce (OTCPK:RYCEF), MTU Aero Engines (OTCPK:MTUAF) and Safran (OTCPK:SAFRF) also offer significant aftermarket opportunities, but Melrose is active on a wider range of engine platforms through strategic partnerships whereas the aforementioned peers are in some way only exclusive to the platform on which they are a supplier or OEM.

Melrose Industries Earnings Show Business Strength

Melrose Industries

The slide above looks boring. However, I would say boring is good. Total revenues increased by 12% to £1.74 billion while profits increased by 52% to £260 million on a margin expansion to 14.9%. The Engines business saw revenues grow 21% to £720 million with a strong 46% increase in profits to £212 million, driven by strength in the aftermarket business. Structures sales grew 6% to £1 billion as customers destocked as production rates are not reaching target levels consistently, but the profit grew 89% to £48 million as costs are better passed through to customers.

So, while the reality of the aerospace industry is that aerospace supply chains are currently the limiting factor for OEM sales upside, we do see that the strong aftermarket mix is driving revenues and margins significantly higher. Looking at the growth rates, one would almost think that Melrose is not facing any pressure from the supply chain. The fact is that they are, and the current results really show how resilient the business is.

What Are The Risks And Opportunities For Melrose Industries?

Melrose Industries

The clear risk to Melrose Industries are the pressures on OEM production rates. However, at the same time, that provides increased demand to the high margin aftermarket sales. So, there's an opportunity there as well. Furthermore, the company has a huge opportunity for aftermarket sales that should see a significant acceleration in the years ahead next to the upside to production rates once ramp up is sustained. For 2025, the company is aiming to expand Engines margins from 22% to >28% and Structures margins from 3% to 9% with total margins of >18% on sales of £3.8 billion by 2025 with significant cash generation in the years ahead on aftermarket sales, scope increases, higher production rates and repricing of certain contracts.

Melrose Industries Stock Has Multi-Year Upside

The Aerospace Forum

To determine multi-year price targets we have developed a stock screener which uses a combination of analyst consensus on EBITDA, cash flows and the most recent balance sheet data. Each quarter, we revisit those assumptions, and the stock price targets accordingly. This blog details our analysis methodology.

Melrose Industries has a lot of upsides based on strong end market demand. EBITDA is expected to grow by 15.7% annually between 2023 and 2026 while free cash flow will flip from negative to positive as growth materializes and aftermarket sales start ramping up. The company also seems to have anticipated that free cash flow generation as it started repurchasing shares. The company already had a £500 million share repurchase program in place which is set to end this year, and in August, it announced another £250 million share repurchase program, which I have modelled for 2025. Based on the current expectations, the stock is undervalued with FY2024 earnings in mind and even offers 26% and 47% upside for 2025 and 2026, and I do believe that beyond that the company will see further growth in its aftermarket sales leading to even more cash flow generation.

For those interested in buying shares of Melrose Industries, it should be noted that volumes and liquidity in the stock is low, which could result in challenges to buy and sell in desired quantities and at desired prices may be challenging. Therefore, for anyone who is looking to invest in Melrose Industries, I would recommend checking out the ticker MRO on the London Stock Exchange.

Conclusion: Melrose Industries Is A Very Attractive Aerospace Stock

Melrose Industries has a nice mix of commercial and defense exposure, while it also diversifies between OEM and aftermarket sales. The latter is extremely lucrative, and as more engines require servicing in the years and decades ahead, we see a significant cash flow opportunity for the company. As a result, I am rating the stock a buy.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.