BT Group (OTCPK:BTGOF) has overperformed since our last coverage of the stock at the end of 2023. We have been entirely focused on the CapEx burden, which has been the factor explaining that the apparent discount of BT Group represented fair value. However, with the last earnings a few months ago, there was a significant update which is that peak CapEx has been reached as costs have fallen for passing homes with fibre. This allows a step-up in free cash flow hopes and more contractors available these days has allowed the costs per home to fall. As before, there continues to be a value case for BT, but there is still a big outstanding burden. The direction may nonetheless be positive if deployment costs continue to fall.

Latest Earnings and trading update

As of the latest full earnings, we have that there are around 11-16 million homes left in the fibre rollout. They expect to hit the 26 million target by 2026, which is realistic considering the current run-rate pace of around 4 million homes per year based on the 1 million passed in Q4 annualised. They got another 1 million as of the trading update ended June 2024, meaning they are keeping that rate and are now at 15 million.

Openreach progress (FY Pres)

They are doing around 4 million homes run-rate per year now. According to our rule of thumb, it should cost around EUR1 billion per 1 million homes or around GBP840 million. Taking midpoints of the target, that means around GBP11 billion in outstanding CAPEX burden to bring fibre to the target area in the UK.

However, there may be some downside to that figure because the company has announced peak CapEx in part due to the better efficiency of the rollout. According to management disclosure, the rollout has also become around 15% more efficient per home due to the increased availability of Openreach contractors, which is helping lower per-home costs. General disinflation in terms of materials is also helping.

In terms of the latest earning performance which comes from the trading update, EBITDA and revenue evolutions are basically flat.

Q1 Data (Trading Update Q1)

Openreach, which has the long-haul wireline business for BT primarily, is doing well due to the rollout and the shorter-haul Ethernet infrastructure business is seeing strong growth. Take up of BT contracts is struggling a bit due to competitive and cost of living pressures and line losses. So the bases aren't growing that great in the consumer segment. In business, there is some legacy activity that is in managed decline related to telephones, putting pressure on results.

Bottom Line

We want to talk about valuation. Swisscom (OTCPK:SCMWY) is a comp we like to use because they don't have a significant CapEx burden associated with their fibre rollout. They're at 7.8x EV/EBITDA on a forward basis. BT is at 4.2x EV/EBITDA on a headline basis, but that goes up to around 5.5x EV/EBITDA when considering the outstanding CapEx burden. It's still quite cheap, as it was in our previous coverage.

The rollout is still ongoing and the announcement of peak CapEx has already catalysed prices, so FCFs should be under less pressure incrementally, and therefore net debt growth should also slow. Net debt grew last year from GBP18.9 billion to GBP19.5 billion due to the CapEx burden and weak FCF. Due to the higher debt costs as well, where in the UK rates have also remained higher for longer, this has meant a significant increase YoY in interest expenses by more than 30%. Net debt will likely still grow but at least it will be slower and the end is in sight. As the end is in sight for the rollout, and the management likely knows how bad for the stock a dividend cut would be, we think that it's pretty reasonable to expect that the dividend will not be cut, especially as the dividend is supported currently by run-rate FCFs. In general, BT is looking a lot better than when we last covered it. We are still not crazy about telco though, but we see that at least there might be enough of a value case in BT for it to be worth consideration by some possibly more income-oriented investors.

