Pgiam

Overview

Lundin Mining (OTCPK:LUNMF) is a base metals mining company that is listed in both Canada (TSX:LUN:CA) and Sweden. Most of its revenues come from copper. Last year, 67% of revenues came from copper, 9% from zinc, 8% from nickel, 7% from gold, 2% from lead, and the remaining 4% from other metals. In 2024, more than 70% of revenues are expected to come from copper.

The company is relatively diversified geographically, even if an ever-greater percentage of revenues are now coming from Chile.

Figure 1 - Source: Lundin Mining Quarterly Reports

I covered Lundin Mining in March of this year, which was more of an overview and a multi-year perspective. That article can be found here. In this article, I wanted to focus on the most recent quarterly result and other recent developments, as Lundin Mining has seen quite a lot of activity lately.

Figure 2 - Source: Koyfin

Lundin Mining has had a decent stock price performance over the last year, where it has returned 24%, outperforming the copper price and the Global X Copper Miners ETF (COPX) slightly. With that said, the stock price has retraced almost 30% from the peak in May earlier this year as the sentiment has worsened substantially for copper miners as the copper price declined from just over $5/lb to now closer to $4/lb.

Q2 2024 Result

Lundin Mining reported a strong second quarter result with $1,084M in revenues, $461M in adjusted EBITDA, $122M in adjusted earnings, and $233M in free cash flow. The numbers were all material increases compared to the prior quarter.

We must go back to early 2022 to see a better adjusted EBITDA figure. The strong quarterly result was naturally due to the constructive copper and other base metals prices during the second quarter.

Figure 3 - Source: Lundin Mining Quarterly Reports

Year-to-date, the company has produced 168Kt of copper and produced 80Kt in Q2, which might look slightly low compared to the annual guidance range of 366-400Kt of copper. However, copper and other metal production will be weighted towards the second half of the year, so the company remains on track for the consolidated annual guidance.

Eagle has seen a slight downward revision to its annual copper guidance, which has been offset by an increased annual copper guidance of Caserones to 124-135Kt of production in 2024. The nickel production has been revised lower, but the impact from that on the consolidated earnings is very small.

Figure 4 - Source: Lundin Mining Q2 2024 Presentation

When it comes to cash cost for the main copper producing assets, the company is tracking reasonably well against the annual guidance. Candelaria will mine higher-grade ore in the second half of the year, which will improve both production and cash cost for that mine, which is YTD looking to be on the high side for cash cost compared to its guidance.

Figure 5 - Source: Lundin Mining Quarterly Reports

Recent Developments

In late June, Lundin Mining announced that it would exercise its option to increase its ownership in Caserones from 51% to 70% for $350M in cash, which will be debt financed. The transaction has since then been completed, and the company consequently owns 70% of the strategic mine in Chile.

There has also been a labor action at Caserones for a couple of weeks in August, which has since been resolved. It led the mine to operate at roughly 50% capacity for a couple of weeks. This frequently causes some share price weakness in the near-term, given the fear of further labor actions, but the impact does so far look to have been relatively short-lived.

The main recent development for Lundin Mining is that the company has created a 50/50 Joint Venture with BHP (BHP), to acquire the Filo Del Sol project from Filo Corp (FIL:CA) for approximately C$4.1B. The Josemaria project will also be added to the Joint Venture, where BHP will pay $690M upfront to Lundin Mining for 50% of that project.

Figure 6 - Source: Lundin Mining Transaction Presentation

Lundin Mining is expected to pay C$859M ($620M) in cash and up to 92.1M shares to acquire Filo. Given the $690M upfront payment from BHP for Josemaria, the total transaction will have a marginally net cash positive impact on Lundin Mining. This transaction is expected to close in Q1 2025 and will require several regulatory approvals and a shareholder vote at Filo.

Figure 7 - Source: Lundin Mining Transaction Presentation

Josemaria and Filo are both located in the Vicuña district along with Caserones. Josemaria is in Argentina and Filo is straddling the border. Lundin Mining has not yet clarified the development timelines for the Joint Venture projects, and we can expect to get more clarity on that in the first half of 2025, following the closing of the transactions.

The expectation is that the Joint Venture will develop Josemaria and Filo gradually over the next decade, but I think we will see a relatively aggressive timeline for at least Josemaria to take advantage of the positive tax rules and incentives that have recently been implemented in Argentina for large investment projects.

Valuation & Conclusion

Lundin Mining had 776.8M shares outstanding at the end Q2 2024, if we also include the 92.1M shares that will be issued to acquire Filo, we get a market cap of $8.0B using the latest share price.

The net debt is probably around $1.3B today. It was $1.15B at the end of Q2, we then include the financing for increasing the ownership of Caserones, some minor amounts of cash for the Joint Venture transactions, and some free cash flow since the end of Q2. That translates to an enterprise value of $9.3B.

Figure 8 - Source: Koyfin

If we look at the earnings and EBITDA estimates for the next few years at Koyfin and a market cap of $8.0B and an enterprise value of $9.3B, the company is trading with an EV to EBITDA of 4.2 to 4.8 and a price to earnings ratio around 15 for the next few years. That is far from expensive in my view for a company that has had an excellent operating history and has generated very consistent earnings over the years.

Figure 9 - Source: Lundin Mining Quarterly Reports

However, if we just look at near-term earnings multiples, we are not capturing the growth from Josemaria and Filo, which will boost production and earnings substantially over time. The recent transactions would value those two projects around $4.4B today, where 50% of that can be added to the net present value of Lundin Mining, if we assume no further growth from the current value, which is relatively conservative.

So, given the relatively attractive near-term valuations for Lundin Mining and excellent long-term growth prospects from Josemaria and Filo, I consider Lundin Mining a solid buy in the copper industry. The long-term growth prospects and the recent retracement in the share price has caused me to upward revise my rating of Lundin Mining.

There is of course substantial execution risk in developing and constructing large new copper mines, but a Joint Venture staffed with people from Lundin Mining and BHP is as experienced as you can get. Another concern is that Filo straddles the border of Argentina and Chile, which naturally makes the permitting process more cumbersome having to deal with both countries.

There is always political risk with mining as well, where we have in many countries seen increased royalties for natural resources lately. However, Argentina where much of the long-term growth will come from, is in my view one of the preferred countries following the change in government. The government has in a relatively short amount of time, not just suggested business and mining friendly rules and regulations, but has actually implemented them. I consequently think a premium might be warranted for its exposure to Argentina compared to a discount in the past.

The financial leverage continues to be relatively manageable with an estimated net debt to last 12 months’ EBITDA of 0.8 and there is plenty of room on the $1.75B credit line. So, there are no substantial leverage and liquidity concerns with Lundin Mining at this point.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.