BrilliA Is Growing Slowly And Profits Are Dropping

Brillia Inc. (BRIA) has filed to raise $11.25 million in an IPO of its Class A ordinary shares, according to an SEC F-1 registration statement.

BrilliA designs and sells women's lingerie and undergarment apparel in numerous markets.

Given the firm's slow revenue growth, revenue concentration risks, dropping operating profit and excessive valuation expectations, my outlook on the IPO is to sell (avoid it).

What Does BrilliA Do?

Singapore-based BrilliA was founded to develop and sell lingerie and other women's apparel products sourced from third-party manufacturers through subsidiaries in Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia, with plans to expand to other Asian countries and Europe.

The company has operated primarily through the online channel and intends to open pop-up stores in other markets.

Management is led by Chief Executive Officer Mr. Kendrew Hartanto, who was previously a banker before joining the women's apparel industry and has held a number of roles in the industry.

The company's primary offerings include the following:

Bra Pro products.

DIANA brand products.

As of March 31, 2024, BrilliA has booked a fair market value investment of $6.7 million from investors, including Nursalim, SF Shim and others.

The company has sold its products to a number of key customers, including Fruit of the Loom, Hanes Brands, Hennes & Mauritz, Jockey International, Canadell and Li & Fung.

BRIA has had substantial customer concentration, with its top three customers accounting for 82.5% of total revenue for FY ended March 31, 2024.

The loss of a top three customer would have a significantly negative effect on the firm's financial results.

Employee Benefits expenses as a fraction of topline revenue have fallen slightly as revenues have grown, as the figures below indicate:

Employee Benefits Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage FYE March 31, 2024 4.0% FYE March 31, 2023 4.3% Click to enlarge

The Employee Benefits efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Employee Benefits expense, was 1.3x in the most recent reporting period. (Source - SEC).

Market Overview For BrilliA

According to a 2023 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for lingerie was an estimated $88 billion in 2022 and is forecasted to reach $141.8 billion by 2030.

This represents a forecast moderate CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2030.

The main characteristics of this expected growth are a growing millennial population with differing tastes and a strong demand for comfortably fitting products for a range of use cases.

Various competitive or other industry participants include the following:

Jockey International (Also a customer).

Victoria's Secret & Co. (VSCO).

Zivame.

The Gap, Inc. (GAP).

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) (Also a customer).

Triumph International Ltd.

Hunkemoller.

Bare Necessities.

Calvin Klein.

MAS Holdings.

Also, the chart below shows that the market share of the Asia Pacific market in 2022 was 40%, and that market is expected to be the fastest-growing market region through 2030:

Grand View Research

In 2022, the Singapore market represented about $118 million in total demand, while the Indonesia market was nearly 10x that, at over $1 billion in market size.

Other Southeast Asian markets such as Thailand, Vietnam, and the Philippines represented about $1.6 billion in market size opportunity in 2022.

North America held the second-highest market share in 2022 and is a significant demand driver for more premium brand products.

My SWOT thumbnail for BrilliA is described here:

Strengths Strong design chops and well-known large customers.

Weaknesses Customer concentration and seeking to launch its new DIANA line.

Opportunities International expansion plans in Southeast Asia and into retail pop-up stores.

Threats Potential conflict of interest with controlling shareholders, strong competition in a changing consumer taste environment.



Recent Financial Results For BrilliA

The company's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Slowly growing topline revenue.

Decreasing gross profit and gross margin.

Reduced operating profit and cash flow from operations.

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm's registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior FYE March 31, 2024 $55,865,955 5.5% FYE March 31, 2023 $52,935,521 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior FYE March 31, 2024 $8,542,402 -6.6% FYE March 31, 2023 $9,143,317 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin % Variance vs. Prior FYE March 31, 2024 15.29% -11.5% FYE March 31, 2023 17.27% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin FYE March 31, 2024 $4,226,109 7.6% FYE March 31, 2023 $5,275,772 10.0% Comprehensive Income (Loss) Period Comprehensive Income (Loss) Net Margin FYE March 31, 2024 $3,279,384 5.9% FYE March 31, 2023 $4,341,702 8.2% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations FYE March 31, 2024 $491,725 FYE March 31, 2023 $11,043,616 (Glossary Of Terms) Click to enlarge

As of March 31, 2024, BrilliA had $6.4 million in cash and $19 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended March 31, 2024, was $435,530.

IPO And Valuation Details

BrilliA intends to raise $11.25 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A ordinary shares, offering 2.5 million shares at a proposed midpoint price of $4.50 per share.

No existing or potentially new shareholders have indicated a desire to purchase shares of the IPO.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company's enterprise value at IPO would approximate $98 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter over-allotments) will be approximately 10%.

Dilution in net tangible book value for investors in the IPO is expected to be $3.37 per share, while accretion to existing private shareholders is to be $0.31 per share. These figures are within a normal range.

Management has declared it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as shown in the table below:

The company's online roadshow presentation is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management said the firm is 'not currently involved in any legal proceedings in Indonesia or the BVI', but did not characterize its legal status in other countries of operation, such as Singapore.

The only listed bookrunner of the IPO was A.G.P.

Shown here is a capitalization and valuation figure table for the company:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $112,500,000 Enterprise Value $98,616,397 Price / Sales 2.01 EV / Revenue 1.77 EV / EBITDA 23.34 Earnings Per Share $0.13 Operating Margin 7.56% Net Margin 5.87% Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 10.00% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $4.50 Capital Expenditures -$56,195 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share 0.39% Debt / EBITDA Multiple 0.00 Revenue Growth Rate 5.54% (Glossary Of Terms) Click to enlarge

BrilliA Is Growing Slowly Amid Dropping Profits

BRIA is seeking U.S. public investment capital for its expansion plans in Southeast Asia.

The firm's financials have generated low-growing topline revenue, reduced gross profit and gross margin, and decreased operating profit and cash flow from operations in the most recent reporting period.

Free cash flow for the twelve-month period ended March 31, 2024, was $435,530.

Employee Benefits expenses as a function of total revenue fell slightly as revenue has increased; its Employee Benefits efficiency multiple was about 1.3x in the most recent period.

The firm currently plans to pay no dividends and the Board of Directors will decide if dividends are warranted based on future conditions and results.

BRIA's most recent capital spending results show that it has spent lightly on capital expenditures as a percentage of its operating cash flow.

The market opportunity for selling women's intimate apparel products is large and expected to grow at a moderate CAGR of 6.1% through 2030, although the company faces strong competition from major brands and relatively little experience in selling outside its primary market area.

Risks to the company's outlook as a public company include its 'foreign private issuer' and 'emerging growth company' status, which enables management to disclose substantially less information to shareholders.

Also, shareholders would only own an interest in a British Virgin Island shell company.

Many such company stocks have performed poorly post-IPO, with almost all Singaporean companies performing badly in 2024 since their IPO, as the table shows here:

IPO Edge On Seeking Alpha

The one company that has performed well so far, JBDI Holdings, has the same kind of poor financial results that the other companies have, and its stock has dropped by more than 60% in one recent trading day, so its stock price is not remotely connected to otherwise poor fundamentals.

As to valuation, the management of BRIA is seeking an Enterprise Value/EBITDA multiple of approximately 23.3x at IPO, assuming a midpoint price of $4.50 per share.

Compared to a basket of publicly-held apparel companies in the NYU Stern multiple index in January 2024, which showed an average multiple of 7.9x, the IPO appears to be excessively valued by almost three times.

Given the firm's slow revenue growth, revenue concentration risks, dropping operating profit and excessive valuation expectations, my outlook on the IPO is to sell (avoid it).

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.