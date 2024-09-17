The 4 Phases Of Retirement And Their Investment Implications

Sep. 17, 2024 7:35 AM ET4 Comments
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Investing Group Leader
(14min)

Summary

  • Retirement isn't the end, it is a new beginning.
  • There are four phases to retirement that have variable cash needs.
  • It is crucial for retirees to plan for the future.
  • The Income Method can provide cash flow, allowing you to be flexible and adapt to your changing needs.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of High Dividend Opportunities get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Senior couple walking on beach

Morsa Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Co-authored with Philip Mause.

Today, we have an article that discusses one way of thinking about retirement so that you can ensure you have adequately planned for it. We have our own investing methodology, “The Income Method,” which

High Dividend Opportunities, #1 On Seeking Alpha

HDO is the largest and most exciting community of income investors and retirees with over +8000 members. We are looking for more members to join our lively group! Our Income Method generates strong returns, regardless of market volatility, making retirement investing less stressful, simple and straightforward.

Invest with the Best! Join us to get instant-access to our Model Portfolio targeting 9-10% yield, our preferred stock and Bond portfolio. Don't miss out on the Power of Dividends!

We're offering a limited-time 17% discount on our annual price of $599.99 via this link only:

Sign Me Up!!

This article was written by

Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
116.21K Followers

Rida Morwa is a former investment and commercial Banker, with over 35 years of experience. He has been advising individual and institutional clients on high-yield investment strategies since 1991.

Rida Morwa leads the Investing Group High Dividend Opportunities where he teams up with some of Seeking Alpha's top income investing analysts. The service focuses on sustainable income through a variety of high yield investments with a targeted safe +9% yield.

Features include: model portfolio with buy/sell alerts, preferred and baby bond portfolios for more conservative investors, vibrant and active chat with access to the service’s leaders, dividend and portfolio trackers, and regular market updates. The service philosophy focuses on community, education, and the belief that nobody should invest alone.

Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News