Why Axon Is Becoming One Of My Largest Holdings: A Bet On The Future Of Public Safety

Sep. 16, 2024 12:31 PM ETAxon Enterprise, Inc. (AXON) Stock2 Comments
Nikolaos Sismanis profile picture
Nikolaos Sismanis
Investing Group Leader
(11min)

Summary

  • Axon's integrated hardware and software ecosystem, including TASERs and AI-powered tools, is revolutionizing public safety and driving strong adoption across law enforcement agencies globally.
  • Axon's annual recurring revenue grew 44% year-over-year in its latest quarter, with a 122% net revenue retention rate, indicating customer loyalty and increasing spend.
  • The company's expansion into new verticals and international markets, coupled with a $77 billion total addressable market, highlights significant growth potential.
  • Despite high valuation multiples, Axon's monopolistic attributes and accelerating revenue and EPS growth justify its current stock price and long-term investment appeal.
  • Looking for higher risk/reward options trading ideas? I offer this and much more at my exclusive investing ideas service, Wheel of Fortune. Learn More »

Body camera being worn by police officers in London, to keep officers safe, enabling situation awareness, improving community relations and providing evidence for trials.

JOHN GOMEZ

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) has slowly grown into one of my biggest holdings over the last few months. I haven't covered the company until now because I wanted to really understand its hardware and software stack before jumping

Wheel of FORTUNE is a most comprehensive service, covering all asset-classes: common stocks, preferred shares, bonds, options, currencies, commodities, ETFs, and CEFs.

  • WoF is 1 out-of-only 3 services with 50+ reviews that have a 5* rating.
  • WoF is 1 out-of-only 7 services with 25+ reviews that have a 5* rating.

  • Single, uncorrelated, trading ideas [ >250/year, on average].
  • Managed portfolios, aim at outperforming SPY on a risk-adjusted basis.

Join The Wheel. Build & Protect Your Fortune.

This article was written by

Nikolaos Sismanis profile picture
Nikolaos Sismanis
7.86K Followers

Nikolaos Sismanis holds a BSc in Banking and Finance and has over five years of experience as an equities analyst. He covers a variety of growth stocks and income stocks, including identifying those with the highest expected return potential, and a solid margin of safety.

He is a contributing author to the investing group Wheel of Fortune where they share actionable trading ideas across all asset-classes, sectors and industries. The goal of the service is to provide a one-stop-shop for investment and portfolio ideas, while educating the vibrant community of subscribers. Features of the service include: the Funds Macro Portfolio (only ETFs and CEFs) for less active investors, the Single Macro Portfolio (single equity focused) for more active investors, educational content, and a live chat room to openly discuss ideas with like-minded investors and The Fortune Teller. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AXON either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AXON Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AXON

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AXON
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News