JOHN GOMEZ

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) has slowly grown into one of my biggest holdings over the last few months. I haven't covered the company until now because I wanted to really understand its hardware and software stack before jumping to conclusions about whether it truly lives up to the hype of its stock price rally. In fact, the stock has rallied by over 80% over this past year.

But the more I learned about the company and what sets it apart, the harder it became to hold back. I started buying shares in early August, and I got lucky, picking up most of them before the big spike that followed. While I can't credit that timing to anything but luck, I'm still very bullish on the stock and want to share why.

Essentially, as I dug deeper into Axon, I was struck by its all-in-one product lineup and how these products are part of a broader, integrated ecosystem that aims to transform public safety.

At first glance, you might think of Axon as an overvalued "TASER company," but that barely scratches the surface of what they're building. The more I understood the synergy between Axon's hardware, like body cameras and TASER devices, and its growing cloud-based software platform, the more it became clear that AXON is on track to become an indispensable partner to law enforcement and public safety agencies.

Notably, given the rapid adoption of Axon's technology across these agencies, it's clear that we're heading toward a future where Axon's systems are so deeply integrated that the company will essentially drive and define the entire public safety ecosystem. So, let's take a close look!

A Complete Ecosystem for Public Safety

So, to begin with, it's important to understand that Axon's approach to public safety is unique in that it's designed around a full-stack ecosystem-from capturing evidence in the field to managing it in the cloud and even leveraging AI to streamline administrative tasks. Their flagship software, Axon Evidence, is a key piece of this puzzle. It's used by over 20,000 agencies across 90 countries, managing massive amounts of data-400 petabytes, to be exact. The platform allows law enforcement agencies to not only store digital evidence but also share and analyze it in real-time.

One of the most recent additions to Axon's software stack is Draft One, the company's AI-powered tool that auto-generates police reports based on body camera footage. It's a game-changer. This tool cuts the time officers spend on reports by over 50%, making law enforcement more efficient and freeing up officers to focus on what matters most-being out in the community and protecting the public.

Axon has shared numerous testimonials on YouTube with officers praising this product, and you can tell they're genuine because writing reports is undeniably one of the most tedious tasks for officers. Axon's software dramatically speeds up the process, allowing them to complete reports much faster.

Revenue That Sticks-and Grows

Now, take Axon's entire hardware and software suite-integral products like the TASER, Evidence.com, and Draft One, among others-and combine them into a unified, all-in-one ecosystem integrated into a recurring business model. That's where the magic happens. It not only unlocks a predictable revenue stream but also provides a limitless runway for growth, as the company can continually add new products and features to this ecosystem, stacking additional revenue streams over time.

At the end of Q2 2024, the company boasted $850 million in annual recurring revenue ("ARR"), up 44% from the previous year. Even more impressive is their 122% net revenue retention rate, which means their existing customers are not only sticking around but spending more with Axon year after year, exactly as described.

As you can see in the graph below, the 44% year-over-year growth in Q2 does not show any sign of slowing down. In fact, it even shows a slight acceleration from the five-year CAGR of 43%. In the meantime, AXON converts a gradually higher percentage of its revenues into ARR.

AXON's Annual Recurring Revenue (Investor Presentation)

And it's not just law enforcement agencies that Axon is serving anymore. The company is rapidly expanding its customer base across new verticals, including corrections, federal agencies, and even commercial enterprises. With its TAM estimated at $77 billion, the runway for growth feels wide open, especially internationally, where Axon's revenues grew nearly 50% year-over-year in Q2.

There is no barrier ahead to slowing down these growth rates moving forward as AXON continues to occupy tiny chunks of the total TAM across the globe.

AXON's TAM and % Captured (Investor Presentation)

Notably, the company's software/cloud suite has barely scraped the surface of the U.S. and the Commonwealth, while Europe, LatAm, and Asia remain fully untapped. In AXON's most recent quarter, the segment's revenues increased by 47%, and with such a large runaway ahead, you can easily see why similar rates are set to be sustained for a long time.

Now, you might wonder, "Alright, Nikolaos, what makes you so confident?" For me, the reasoning is pretty straightforward. Axon operates what I see as a natural monopoly in the public safety space. Defense and public safety budgets are steadily rising in the U.S., and the rest of the world, and it's hard to imagine a country that doesn't want to maximize its public safety capabilities.

U.S. Public Safety Spending (Investor Presentation)

This demand is only increasing, particularly in Western nations where heightened concerns around border security and illegal immigration are driving governments to enhance their readiness for potential unrest.

I don't want to get political. I just believe these are undeniable trends that will continue shaping the landscape for public safety solutions. Germany, for example, just announced temporary border controls starting September 16, 2024, to manage irregular migration, crime, and other security threats.

Axon is perfectly positioned to capitalize on this momentum, delivering the cutting-edge technology needed to meet the evolving challenges of maintaining safety and order.

Why Axon's Growth Story Is Just Getting Started

As I mentioned at the beginning of the article, what solidified Axon as one of my largest positions is its long-term growth potential. While I've benefited from the recent spike in its stock price, I believe Axon is still in the early innings of a much larger story, the narrative of which I hope I have already somewhat captured.

Whether it's the increasing demand for TASER 10-now with over 100,000 units in the field-or the accelerating adoption of Axon Cloud & Services, the trajectory of this company seems clear: up and to the right​.

You might think my outlook sounds overly confident or like I'm envisioning a dystopian, cyberpunk future. But let me be clear: this is the direction the world is heading. Look at Axon's recent acquisition of Fusus, a leader in real time crime center technology.

By integrating Fusus with Axon's existing product suite, they're giving law enforcement unprecedented situational awareness, including the use of drones for real-time monitoring. This isn't science fiction-it's happening now in the field, and it's a glimpse of how public safety is evolving with cutting-edge technology.

The Question of Valuation

We could spend all day discussing Axon's products and their thrilling prospects. Plenty of analysts here have already shared their views, and it's a conversation that could go on endlessly. Hopefully, my thoughts so far have painted a clear picture of why I'm bullish on the company.

But now, let's shift focus to another critical aspect of Axon's investment case: its valuation. While the growth narrative is impressive, it's equally important to understand how that translates into value for investors.

Considering the forward P/E and P/S of 73.2 and 12.7, respectively, such a reaction is completely understandable.

AXON's Forward P/S, P/E (Koyfin)

But again, a closer look at AXON's ongoing momentum, coupled with the business's monopolistic attributes, can easily justify these valuation levels.

For context, AXON has grown its Last-12-Month revenues and EPS at a CAGR of over 32% and over 72%, respectively, over the past five years, with top and bottom-line growth even accelerating lately.

AXON's 5-year Revenue and EPS CAGRs (Koyfin)

Clearly, at these growth rates, AXON can easily grow into both multiples. Now, if you like the stock's investment case but are not confident about buying into such high multiples, I feel you because this is exactly what I thought about the stock when I first encountered it around 2017. Clearly, that kind of thinking caused me to miss the train of mega gains recorded between then and a few months ago.

As long as AXON keeps delivering and retaining its one-stop-shop status for law enforcement agencies, I don't think this trend will change. This is especially true today, with AXON's revenues re-accelerating on the back of its cloud division and AI-powered solutions. So yes, AXON is expensive, but this is one of these cases where I feel paying for quality is well worth it.