Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE:NWN) has been around forever and is known for keeping the Pacific Northwest powered with natural gas and water services. While they've bumped up their dividends for 68 years straight, which is impressive, my analysis argues that their growth doesn't stack up against the broader market. And while they're making moves in clean energy and water recycling, the financials-like revenue and earnings-aren't anything to write home about. Bottom line: if you're looking for steady income, NWN is solid, but if you're after big growth, you'll want to look elsewhere.

About Northwest Natural Holding Company

Northwest Natural Holding Company, based in Portland, Oregon, has been in the energy game since 1859. Today, they provide natural gas services to about 2 million people across Oregon and Southwest Washington. They run over 14,000 miles of pipeline and handle a big chunk of underground gas storage, making sure the Pacific Northwest stays powered up.

With its NW Natural Water subsidiary, Northwest Natural isn't just about natural gas anymore: the utility now provides water and wastewater services to nearly 185,000 people in Oregon, Washington, Texas, and Arizona. The company is also jumping into "clean energy," by which that means renewable natural gas (RNG) as a way of salvaging the perception of sustainability from the otherwise intractable transition to everyday energy usage. One big reason NWN attracts both growth and income investors? It's all about consistency. For many long-term NWN investors, Natural is recognized for its income stability, evidenced by its 68-year streak of increasing dividends, a compelling achievement for the industry.

Northwest Natural's Dividend & Stock Performance vs. S&P500

Fast Graphs

However, the fact of the matter is that its growth has been underwhelming compared to the broader market, especially the S&P 500.

Fast Graphs

Looking over the past 20 years, we see that NWN has only delivered a 1.33% annualized return without dividends, while the S&P 500 (SP500) hit 8.14%. When we add dividends into the mix, NWN's 4.51% growth falls short of the S&P's 8.85%. While these dividends have been a key part of NWN's return, in the past two decades, its compound dividend growth rate at 2.15% signals the same lack of momentum.

Seeking Alpha

For investors hoping for a technical breakout out of this 1Y $35-40 share-price range, one thing you'll notice is that NWN's payout ratio (see below), which has been around or above 75% recently, means a big chunk of its earnings goes to dividends. This leaves less cash for growth that could potentially limit a spark to ignite the price higher.

Fast Graphs

Bottom line: from this data alone, long-term, NWN seems like a defensive play to me, not a growth stock - investors looking for reliable income may appreciate the stable dividends, but those after dynamic returns or strong price action growth will likely find better options elsewhere unless the fundamentals reveal something inspiring.

Northwest Natural's Growth Record

With NWN's growth grade at D-, I'm not going to spend too much time here, but I wanted to point out a couple of the pros and cons I spotted.

Seeking Alpha

Starting with revenue, that's down 4.19% year-over-year, which isn't far from the sector's 4.17%, but it's a big drop from the five-year average of 11.06%, hinting at either less demand or more competition.

Seeking Alpha

On the bright side, future revenue is forecasted to grow by 5.18%, which beats the sector's 2.56%, but still lags NWN's historical numbers.

Seeking Alpha

EBITDA growth is barely hanging on at 0.10%, way below the sector's 7.80%.

Seeking Alpha

Looking ahead, EBITDA growth is expected to hit 11.39%, better than the sector's 8.98%, but it's coming from such a weak spot that the improvement may not be as strong as it seems.

Seeking Alpha

EBIT growth is also down, shrinking by 2.76%, while the sector is growing.

Seeking Alpha

Future EBIT looks better at 11.78%, but NWN needs to show it can turn this into consistent earnings.

Seeking Alpha

EPS growth is the worst part-it's down 22.83% year-over-year, far behind the competition. Even though future EPS is expected to rise by 3.85%, it's also still lower than the sector's 5.98%. Lastly, free cash flow is also a big concern: the lack of data on FCF growth raises red flags, especially when operating cash flow is down 8.35%, while the sector median is up 12.93%, suggesting NWN is struggling to generate cash from its core business (which is critical for reinvestment and paying dividends). And NWN's recent Form S-3 filing on August 9 shows the company might raise cash by selling securities to tackle those issues.

Northwest Natural's Fundamental Highlights

The first thing I want to bring up is that NWN just brought on Raymond Kaszuba as their new Senior VP and CFO on August 31, 2024. Kaszuba's resume looks solid: he's been the interim president and CFO at AmeriGas (the biggest propane distributor in the U.S.), he's also held senior roles at UGI Corporation and Enviva, and he's got experience in finance, treasury, and auditing from his time at ExxonMobil and a few other notable companies.

Over at NWN, he'll focus on the corporate's financial strategy as renewables expand into its utilities. In the long haul, he'll guide NW Natural in investments in sustainability solutions - the apparent future of the company. My comment on hiring a new CFO emphasizes a positive progression as Kaszuba adds a breath of fresh, financial and strategic air as he steers the company through its expansion in utilities and renewable energy sectors.

Oregon's Economic Health

Turning to NWN's Q2 2024, we find that thanks to Oregon's strong employment, business metrics trended positively, with employment and unemployment indicators remaining at their peak levels, and the state's continued economic recovery erasing the negative effects of the pandemic. For the remainder of 2024, Oregon's unemployment rate was expected to stay at 4.1%, in line with the US rate. The low unemployment rate reflects strong job growth and signals a business-friendly environment, including a dependable workforce and higher consumer spending.

Some key sectors, such as leisure, hospitality, and construction, which were hard-hit in the early stages of the pandemic, saw large increases in employment. However, overall, Oregon's employment grew at 1.6%, higher than the national average of 1.4% for the seasonally adjusted months. Seasonally adjusted nonfarm jobs in Central Oregon grew by 1.6%, and sector growth was reflected in similar gains - all great metrics for NWN.

Furthermore, Oregon's housing market is beginning to sizzle, especially in new construction. Statewide, permits for single-family homes have grown 8.6% over the past year. In Portland, it's an even bigger boom, with 19.1%. That means more houses are coming on the market, which should lessen some price pressures. Statewide, the market is moving into balance. While prices rose 0.8%, sales descended 7.6%, and listings rose 11.1%.

Moreover, gas and water utilities grew by 1.8% this year. More people are moving in, particularly in new developments, which is another indication of steady growth in the city and in the countryside at the same time.

Recycled Water Growth

Recycled water tech has been a major growth driver for NWN's water division. This has made the company a long-term water-scarcity play in areas like California, Arizona, Idaho, and the aforementioned Central Oregon, where the forces of both population and drought relentlessly push water shortages to the limit. Recycled water, whether for landscaping, industry, or drinking, can take pressure off natural water sources.

According to the Stanford University:

California has the potential to increase their water supply by an additional 1.8 to 2.1 million acre-feet per year if they expand water reuse. Newsom's reuse goal, 1.8 million acre-feet by 2040, would double the amount of recycled water used in 2021.

California is a global leader in water recycling. Its Orange County Groundwater Replenishment System is one of the world's largest. Advanced technologies such as reverse osmosis and carbon filtration turn wastewater into a portable and sustainable water supply, while crucial groundwater replenishment eliminates the need for imported water.

Arizona, Idaho, and Oregon have begun to make strides, and others will likely follow. Water reuse tech, including indirect and direct potable reuse, is gaining steam as a reliable way to combat water shortages. It's also becoming cheaper compared to energy-heavy methods like desalination.

From a business angle, water recycling makes sense. Reuse projects are often cheaper than building new reservoirs or desalination plants. Government funding, through grants and loans, helps make these projects possible by supporting the infrastructure. As for NWN, it has also been expanding its water utility operations through acquisitions, adding 4,200 new customers in Idaho, Oregon, and California, with the potential for that number to rise to 19,000.

Strategic Acquisitions

To supercharge its water business, NWN has made smart investments and acquisitions. Recent buys like ICH and Puttman Infrastructure (June 2024) have given it a foothold in the recycled-water business, and a solid footing in the future lucrative business of municipal operations on the US western seaboard - especially California. They've also been growing in places like Idaho, Washington, and Texas, boosting their M&A pipeline.

Their hubs in Boise and San Diego fit their long-term ambitions perfectly. That is, with Puttman in the mix, they can hit the ground running by using existing infrastructure to serve fast-growing communities.

In the hydrogen space, NW Natural is diving into turquoise hydrogen and other clean energy tech. This fits with their goal of cutting carbon emissions in their gas business. Plus, 80% of the company's load is covered by the Weather Normalization program - shielding earnings from wild weather swings - keeps their cash flow a little more predictable.

Financial Management

In terms of cost management, NWN cut costs effectively, dropping gas utility O&M expenses by $3.5 million in Q2 and $3.8 million year-to-date. Cash-flow was healthy, pulling in $246 million from operations, with $200 million reinvested into infrastructure for safety and reliability. A recent Oregon rate case also bumped up revenue by $95 million, mostly tied to system upgrades.

Lastly, the company stuck to its 2024 EPS guidance, keeping the range between $2.20 and $2.40 and aiming for long-term EPS growth of 4-6% per year through 2027. Management expects lower gas prices should cut customer bills by 3.4%, helping balance out any rate hikes.

Northwest Natural's Valuation

Fast Graphs

NWN's valuation metrics are giving me cautious optimism here, with a blended P/E ratio of 16.85x. NWN looks fairly priced compared to its historical average of 22.95x, and I think there's room for potential upside. With that said, a fair value ratio of 15x means it could be slightly overvalued right now.

NWN's 3.30% adjusted earnings growth rate from these metrics is modest and much better than its poor peer comparison earlier. Again, this tells me that investors shouldn't expect any major stock price gains, but for long-term income seekers, this looks like a strong option backed by its history of consistent payouts.

Utilities like NWN tend to carry high debt, and NWN's 53.62% debt-to-capital ratio is no exception, as this level of debt is typical. Bottom line: valuation-wise, it's a solid pick for conservative, income-driven investors-just keep an eye on the debt and growth prospects.

Northwest Natural's Risks & Headwinds

Northwest Natural hit some roadblocks despite positive trends. The company posted a $2.8 million net loss, or $0.07 per share, in Q2 2024. That's a big drop from the $1.2 million net income it had in the same period last year. Regulatory delays and rising inflation hurt earnings, especially in the gas utility business.

Moreover, in the first half of 2024, the company's net income dropped to $61 million, or $1.60 per share. That's down from $72.9 million, or $2.03 per share, last year. Higher expenses hurt performance, with utility depreciation and taxes up $2.5 million in Q2 and $4.5 million year-to-date. Investments in property, plant, and equipment drove those increases. Other income fell by $4.2 million in Q2 and $8 million year-to-date, mainly from higher pension costs. Interest expenses also rose by $0.4 million in Q2 and $1.9 million year-to-date due to more long-term debt.

And to wrap things up, while gas prices are projected to decline, customer rates are still expected to increase. The Oregon rate case likely will lead to a roughly 2% rise in natural gas service costs compared to 2005 levels, raising concerns about affordability for some customers heading into the winter months.

Northwest Natural's Rating

I'm initiating coverage of NWN here with a "Hold." They've got solid dividends and a reliable track record, but I'm keeping a "Buy" rating optional until I start to see consistent evidence of growth picking up and keeping up with the broader market. For existing shareholders or others circling the buy button, if you're in it for steady income, it's a decent pick. However, if you're chasing bigger returns or serious growth, the fact of the matter is that you'll find better options out there.