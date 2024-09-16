Northwest Natural: Steady As She Flows, But Growth's A No-Show

Summary

  • Northwest Natural Holding Company offers consistent dividends but lacks growth compared to the broader market, making it a solid choice for income-focused investors.
  • Despite efforts in clean energy and water recycling, Northwest's financials, including revenue and earnings, are underwhelming, with a 68-year dividend streak being its main attraction.
  • The company's valuation appears fair, but high debt levels and recent net losses raise concerns, warranting a "Hold" rating until growth improves.
  • Oregon's strong economic health and NWN's strategic acquisitions in water recycling and clean energy present potential, but current financial struggles limit immediate growth prospects.

Thesis

Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE:NWN) has been around forever and is known for keeping the Pacific Northwest powered with natural gas and water services. While they've bumped up their dividends for 68 years straight, which is impressive, my analysis argues that

The mission of Grassroots Trading rests on the following principles: providing objective, unbiased, and balanced research, backed by solid data and completely void of emotional influences or preference for companies; focusing on small- to mid-cap companies, offering the Seeking Alpha investor compelling points of view on these often overlooked investment opportunities; and periodically identifying potential opportunities in large- and mega-cap companies, expanding the scope to provide encompassing coverage of the dynamic equity markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

