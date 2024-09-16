AstroNova, Inc. (ALOT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Sep. 16, 2024 11:50 AM ETAstroNova, Inc. (ALOT) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
149.17K Followers

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript September 16, 2024 9:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Scott Solomon - Sharon Merrill Advisors
Greg Woods - President and CEO
Tom DeByle - VP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Robert Van Voorhis - Vanatoc Capital
Brandon Daniel - Atai Capital

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the AstroNova Fiscal Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call. Today’s call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference call over to Scott Solomon, the company’s investor relations firm, Sharon Merrill Advisors. Please go ahead, sir.

Scott Solomon

Thank you, Candice, and good morning, everyone. If you've not received a copy of this morning's earnings release, please go to the Investors page of the AstroNova website, www.astronovainc.com. We are under the events and presentation section. You will also find a slide presentation accompanying management's prepared remarks.

Turning to Slide 2, statements made on today's call that are not statements of historical fact are considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on a number of risks -- a number of assumptions that could involve risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, actual results could differ materially except as required by law. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of today, September 16, 2024. AstroNova undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements. For other information regarding the forward-looking statements and the factors that may cause differences, please see the risk factors in AstroNova’s annual report on Form 10-K and other filings that the company makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

On today's call, management will refer to non-GAAP financial measures. AstroNova believes that the inclusion of these financial measures helps investors gain a meaningful understanding of the changes in the company's core operating results and

Recommended For You

About ALOT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ALOT

Trending Analysis

Trending News