What Canadian Bank Earnings Say About The Health Of The Financial Sector

Summary

  • Will Canadian banks continue to underperform the broader market?
  • Why Canadian lifecos have outshined Canadian banks.
  • What to expect from the banking sector as rates come down.

Canada’s largest banks reported solid third quarter earnings, with most beating estimates. Mario Mendonca, Managing Director at TD Cowen, speaks with MoneyTalk’s Kim Parlee about the results, potential challenges and why he holds a constructive view on the group.

