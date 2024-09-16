Micron: Industry Tailwinds Vs. Tough Competition

Summary

  • Micron is coming out of a tough period of oversupply-led inventory corrections. The business is facing brighter times ahead as industry demand is strong.
  • The DRAM market outlook, which comprises the majority of Micron's revenues, is healthy, but the company's market share is under pressure.
  • Micron has stable market share in the SSD and NAND Flash markets, which also have a healthy to flat demand outlook.
  • Micron's valuations relative to its memory semiconductor peers is expensive, especially after considering the tough competition. Relative technicals vs. the S&P500 also point bearish to neutral.
  • NVIDIA's Blackwell demand could be a key upside catalyst for Micron, as it has been a first mover to qualify for the required memory products.

Thesis

I have a mixed outlook on Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU):

  1. Micron benefits from industry tailwinds but may not outperform its peers overall
  2. Valuations are at a modest premium to peers
  3. Relative technicals indicate neutral to bearish

