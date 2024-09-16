From The Worst Week Of The Year To The Best

primeimages

The bulls came charging back to drive the major market averages to their best-performing week of the year after concerns that slowing job growth and a stalling economy might undermine the expansion and bull market. The economy may be slowing, but it is not faltering. The slowing was intended and necessary to bring inflation back to healthy levels, which is now a reality. Last week, both consumer and producer inflation numbers affirmed that the Fed’s rate-cut cycle should begin this week with measured and gradual reductions in the short-term rate. Some will argue that the Fed is late or not being aggressive enough, but it was just a few months ago that most were arguing for rates to stay “higher for longer.”

Edward Jones

Monetary policy is more of an art than a science, which is why recessions are more frequent than soft landings when the Fed tries to cool economic activity with elevated interest rates. Yet, this landing is looking just about right as the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge has fallen to 2.6%, while the rate of economic growth in the current quarter looks to be running above trend at 2.5%, according to the Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow model. With inflation less and less of a concern, the consensus is zeroing in on every economic data point for signs that the Fed has waited too long to cut rates, just as it admittedly waited too long to raise them. I think Chairman Powell is still operating within a window that allows us to avert an economic downturn.

Bloomberg

Coming to the Fed’s rescue is something I didn’t expect to see. We have had a massive decline in gasoline prices, which could not come at a more important time. It is a major relief for the average consumer, as every dollar that is not spent on gasoline is available for other discretionary purchases. As the national gas price average falls below $3/gallon, it should serve as a significant factor in sustaining real consumer spending growth.

Bloomberg

It is also helping to lift consumer sentiment for a fourth month in a row as of last week’s University of Michigan report. The uptrend has been intact since inflation peaked in the summer of 2022. Now consumers see prices rising at an annual rate of 2.7% over the coming year, which is the lowest rate since 2020. This is why the focus is now on maintaining a growing economy, and this week’s retail sales report will be our next measure of that success.

TradingEconomics

I have one concern about this week’s Fed meeting. We finished last week with a dead even split on expectations for either a 25- or 50-basis-point move in short-term rates this week. I think Chairman Powell can make a logical case for either one, but it makes it difficult to know how the markets will respond. There was concern that 50 basis points would suggest the Fed was worried about being behind the curve. However, last week’s market action seemed to indicate that it was warranted because inflation has fallen at a faster rate than the Fed expected. Chairman Powell’s press conference will be key in explaining the rationale to markets in a way that builds investor confidence. I think he has a good track record on that front.