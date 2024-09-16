Images By Tang Ming Tung

I'm always on the lookout for new and interesting investment opportunities. One company that did come across my radar that I felt compelled to write about is Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). The financial institution is rather decently sized, with a market capitalization of $1.39 billion. Recently, the firm has done a decent job of growing parts of its balance sheet, namely its deposit base. However, both its top and bottom-line results have been disappointing. Shares are cheap on a price to book and price to tangible book basis. But when looking at earnings and asset quality, the institution is plenty lacking. Given this combination of factors, I think the best that I can rate it at this time is a "hold."

Not banking on Sandy Spring Bancorp

According to the management team at Sandy Spring Bancorp, the company's origins date back to 1868. But it wasn't until 1988 that the parent company began operating. The firm is headquartered out of Maryland. For the most part, it conducts business there, as well as in Northern Virginia and Washington, DC. It does this through the 53 branches and six financial centers that it has located throughout these states.

From these properties, Sandy Spring Bancorp offers a wide array of solutions for its customers. Examples include loan products such as commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, and more. It also focuses on the residential side in the form of residential real estate loans. Consumer loans are also on the table, with examples being home equity loans and lines, installment loans, and personal lines of credit. The firm, like every bank, engages in certain deposit activities. On top of this, its trust department and related subsidiaries provide customers with investment management services.

Over the last few years, the company has done a pretty decent job of growing certain parts of its balance sheet. Take deposits as an example. From 2021 through 2023, deposits grew slightly from $10.62 billion to just under $11 billion. But then, by the end of the second quarter of 2024, deposits had jumped nicely to $11.34 billion. Unfortunately, 36% of its deposits are classified as uninsured. This is not terribly high. But it is higher than the 30% that I typically prefer to see it as a maximum. On its own, this is not a dealbreaker. However, it is a negative so far as I am concerned.

The deposit growth of the company has made possible a growth in the value of loans as well. From 2021 through 2023, the value of loans increased from $9.86 billion to $11.25 billion. By the end of the most recent quarter, they had increased to $11.36 billion. A whopping 43% of these loans by value are classified as investor real estate loans. Another 15% is attributable to owner-occupied real estate. As illustrated by the image above, there are other categories as well. The biggest of these other categories would be the commercial and industrial loans. I know that one thing that many investors in the banking sector have been worried about has been exposure to office properties. As of the end of the most recent quarter, only 6.9% of the company's total loan portfolio is dedicated to office properties. This does exclude the extent to which mixed-use properties are a part of the picture.

While both deposits and loans have increased over the years, the value of securities on the company's books actually declined a bit. They fell from $1.51 billion in 2021 to $1.35 billion at the end of last year. Rounding up to the nearest $10 million, they are still at that point as of the end of the most recent quarter. But they are still technically down from that time by $2.7 million. Cash has been quite volatile. It bottomed out at $192.2 million in 2022. But today, it stands at $406.7 million. Debt, meanwhile, has been volatile as well. After peaking at $1.30 billion in 2023, it has fallen, hitting $946.1 million more recently.

In terms of the income statement, you would think that a gradual improvement from year to year would be the story. After all, the overall balance sheet of the institution has been growing. However, that, sadly, has not been the case. From 2021 through 2023, the net interest income at the bank dropped from $470.1 million to $372.1 million. The primary culprit here appears to be a shrinking net interest margin. It dropped from 3.56% to 2.67% during this window of time.

This is not all that surprising given what has gone on with high interest rates. Depositors have looked elsewhere for better yields. So banks have had to get competitive about retaining them. That unfortunately though has blood into 2024. Net interest income in the first half of the year was $156.2 million. That's down soundly from $204.3 million reported one year earlier. A drop in the company's net interest margin from 2.86% to 2.44% certainly didn't help.

Other aspects of the income statement have also taken a dive. Non-interest income has fallen from $102.1 million to $67.1 million over the last three years. Declines and things like insurance agency commissions, bank card fees, and other items have been responsible for this. A plunge in mortgage originations, however, was the biggest issue for the bank. Revenue associated with these, because of high interest rates, dropped from $24.5 million to $5.5 million.

These factors resulted in net income for the bank plummeting from $235.1 million to $122.8 million. This year, net profits of $43.2 million were substantially lower than the $76 million reported at the same time last year. Not even the uptick in non-interest income from $33.1 million to $38 million helped to offset the massive decline in net interest income that the institution experienced.

If we annualize the results achieved so far for the year, we would get net income of $69.8 million. This would imply a price to earnings multiple of 19.9. But even if we use last year's figures under the assumption that there will be an improvement, we still get a multiple of 11.3. That is a bit higher than the 6 to 10 range that I typically prefer. Compared to five other companies, shown in the chart above, Sandy Spring Bancorp is actually the most expensive of the group. However, on a price to book basis and price to tangible book basis, it is the cheapest. The table below shows precisely that.

Looking at all the data so far, I have been on the fence about the institution. But the death knell, as far as I'm concerned, came from looking at the quality of its assets. In the first chart below, you can see the return on assets for the bank compared to the return on assets of five similar firms. In this case, Sandy Spring Bancorp ended up being the worst of the group. As illustrated by the subsequent chart, you can see the same thing regarding return on equity. And once again, we end up with it being the worst of the six companies.

Takeaway

Based on all the data provided, I do find Sandy Spring Bancorp to be interesting. But that does not mean that SASR makes for a good investment opportunity. Given the current pricing of the stock, its asset quality, and its consistent decline in profits, not to mention its uninsured deposit exposure, I believe that there are certainly better opportunities that can be had out there. Because of this, I'm rating the bank a 'hold' for now.