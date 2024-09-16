Starting The Tight Policy Unwind

Jean Boivin, PhD profile picture
Jean Boivin, PhD
1.29K Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • The Fed is set to cut interest rates for the first time since the pandemic. Yet, central banks are not heading for an easy policy stance given sticky inflation.
  • U.S. stocks rose about 4% last week, led by tech. U.S. 10-year Treasury yields touched 15-month lows, with markets pricing steep Fed cuts that look overdone.
  • The Fed policy meeting takes center stage this week. The recent drop in U.S. core CPI stalled in August, likely taking a 50-basis-point cut off the table, in our view.

Transcript

The Federal Reserve is set to cut interest rates for the first time since the pandemic.

Yet it and other central banks are not heading for an easy policy stance.

1) Why we don’t see recession ahead

An uptick in the unemployment rate has helped stoke recession fears. We see these fears as overdone.

Employment is still growing robustly. The unemployment rate is not rising due to layoffs, but because elevated immigration has expanded the workforce.

2) Recession pricing overdone

Markets are pricing Fed rate cuts as deep as those in past recessions. We think this is similarly overdone.

Once immigration normalizes, the economy will not be able to add jobs as quickly as it has been without stoking inflation.

This will keep the Fed from cutting as deep as in past cycles, we think.

3) ECB policy

The European Central Bank cut rates again last week.

We see euro area inflation falling to 2% and staying near there – giving the ECB more room than the Fed to cut rates.

Yet supply constraints make it unlikely inflation will go back to being well below 2% like it was before the pandemic. We see the ECB holding rates well above pre-pandemic levels.

Short-term U.S. Treasury yields have slid on expectations for deep Fed rate cuts, so we went underweight.

We’re neutral euro area government bonds and UK gilts as market pricing of rate cuts is more aligned with our view or can go further.

The Federal Reserve is set to start rate cuts this week after its rapid hikes to rein in inflation. Markets expect the Fed to cut rates sharply – and we think this pricing is overdone. U.S. inflation has slowed as pandemic disruptions have faded and due to a temporary immigration boost to the workforce. We see inflation staying sticky due to

View as PDF
FORPUBLICDISTRIBUTION INTHEU.S.,CANADA,LATINAMERICA, HONG KONG,SINGAPORE ANDAUSTRALIA.FORINSTITUTIONAL,PROFESSIONAL, QUALIFIEDINVESTORS ANDQUALIFIEDCLIENTS INOTHERPERMITTED COUNTRIES.
15

This article was written by

Jean Boivin, PhD profile picture
Jean Boivin, PhD
1.29K Followers
Jean Boivin, PhD, is head of economic and markets research at the Blackrock Investment Institute. Prior to joining BlackRock, Dr. Boivin served as deputy governor of the Bank of Canada and as Finance Canada’s associate deputy minister and G7/G20 deputy. He has taught at Columbia Business School and HEC Montreal. He writes about the global economy, global markets and policy.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News