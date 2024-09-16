NanoStockk/iStock via Getty Images

Listen here or on the go via Apple Podcasts and Spotify

Jennifer Warren discusses where energy and tech infrastructure meet right now and why she focuses on the fundamentals of oil and gas to get there (0:47). Differentiation in big tech (4:45). EV space growth and adoption slower than we think (17:40). Fundamentals of oil and gas, tightness and inelasticities (24:20). Energy, election season and macro factors (30:30). Players and stocks worth highlighting (34:30). See more about the charts mentioned here.

Transcript

Rena Sherbill: Jennifer Warren, welcome back to the Investing Experts Podcast. Welcome to Seeking Alpha. It's always great to have you. It's always great to talk to you. Welcome to the show.

Jennifer Warren: Thank you. Thanks for having me, Rena.

RS: It's always a pleasure to talk to you about investing, about energy. You've been writing for Seeking Alpha for a while, I've been a big fan of yours for a while. What are you focused on right now? I mean, there's so much to focus on when we are talking about energy. It is kind of like pick your favorite place to land. How are you thinking about it? What are you most focused on?

JW: Right. Well, I'm really looking at where energy and tech infrastructure meet right now. But I always have to focus on the fundamentals of oil and gas to get there. And so I always come from that vantage point because it's like my point of grounding and then seeing what the big play is.

And obviously the big play has a lot to do with AI, digital infrastructure, all this growth that's expected. So that's really been capturing my imagination. And I've really tried to dig deeper into the story, if you will, of late. So that's what I'm doing.

RS: So take us a bit into that story a little bit more, especially for people that don't know kind of the bridge between AI and energy and how that's working? And even for those that do, how are you thinking about it?

JW: Yeah, so, obviously with the AI data centers, the infrastructure, very power hungry. We know that. And I've been talking about that for like, over a year-and-a-half when I went to my first tech disruption conference, really learning about, AI chips and LLMs.

And so I've just, I've followed the conversation and obviously, initially it looked like, it's a power demand play, right. And oh, it impacts utilities, but because of the need for power, you see a lot of differentiation of strategies with some of the mega caps, trying to secure their own power sources.

You had Amazon (AMZN) buying a nuclear power plant and (BP), there was just an announcement where they're joining with Palantir (PLTR) with AI and focusing on LLMs, generative-AI to help optimize their production and their operational efficiencies.

So you're starting to see all these different enterprise uses. Now, it is a cost, right? Okay, we're going to spend $10 billion on AI. Now, what are we going to get for that? And then there's just a lot to it. And I'm trying to sort in it. And there's just a lot of differentiation in it. So I have a few slides if we want to talk through those a little bit too. I can give you some other color if you like.

RS: Yeah, for sure. Let's start there.

I was also going to ask who you think is doing the best job of integrating AI into their strategy?

JW: As far as big-tech goes?

RS: Or even on the energy side of things.

JW: I would say as far as specifically AI, that's really hard to say at present. But from the big tech side, I mean, I think Apple (AAPL) has done a really good job, coming out and saying, we're going to try to focus on privacy. They have their whole platform from which to work with, but also Microsoft (MSFT) is really doing well integrating as well because they have Office and they just have a lot of enterprise, tentacles everywhere, if you will.

Amazon, they're starting to do other things in enterprise to do with AI. So it's such early days. It's really, really early days, I think. And there is a lot of spend, right? And it sounds like though that Microsoft is making some money from what they've been doing.

So it's going to be really, really, it's going to take a while too. I think this is really going to take longer than we think to realize the value. What is the value? Was the spend worth the value? But --.

RS: Can I just pick at that a little? I'm just interested in terms of differentiation. And Apple just had these big announcements this past week in terms of Apple AI and how much they're putting into that there. What would you say is the biggest differentiation between what Microsoft is trying to do and what Apple is trying to do?

JW: I mean, to me, I just feel like Apple has this whole, big platform and millions of user, millions upon millions of users. Right. And so they can leverage that as a platform. Right. And this branding that's connected to Apple, right? They own a lot of a certain market, right? And there's a loyalty to it as well.

And then with Microsoft, I mean, I really see it as an enterprise play. I almost see Apple like a consumer play, platform play, and Microsoft like a enterprise play. But it lends itself to move shifting as well into this consumer space a little differently. And I think, so I think there's just a, it's hard to see the line of sight on how it all goes.

Speaking to building, so this chart talks about how much capital spending is going on by big tech. And it was like $52 billion in the last quarter. And so between the four, the top four, Meta (META), Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), Microsoft, Amazon, it was almost $100 billion spent, new capital spending. So that's really indicative of what's going on.

And even Microsoft said, what we're spending, it's going to get amortized over the next 15 years because they are buying land, they're constructing, a lot of that's data centers, but there's other things that go along with all this infrastructure as well. And so that's huge spending and they have the deep pockets to do it.

And then where it intersects a little bit with energy, something I've been looking at too, is just trying to get a fix on what the demand is, the power demand is on AI and data centers.

And so S&P is saying that 2023 to 2028, an additional 50 gigawatts of data center capacity. Goldman says 47 gigawatts to 2030. That's a tiny bit under what S&P is projecting.

Schneider (OTCPK:SBGSF), the big utility, says 35 gigawatts to 2028. So Goldman and Schneider are within the realm of each other. But what's interesting is of this gigawatt, the gigawatts with Schneider 23 are for data centers, 11 for AI. So it's 2-to-1, kind of, from their point of view, but they're global, they're everywhere, but a lot of their growth is in the United States and India as well.

And then one other thing backing into this, how are we going to meet this power demand? You've got to have the resources, natural gas, solar, you've got to have a feedstock, so to speak, for this power demand. So you have to work that back. And one oilfield services comment that I picked up on says, in trying to project the gap, natural gas demand for all this in the future, that's a discussion over dinner and a beer because it's so varied. And I've got some numbers here for us.

There was a firm called TC Energy, Canadian and North America focused. And they've put some numbers to it and they said that, they're expecting like 40 Bcf per day of natural gas at 2023 to 2035. Two-thirds of that is in the United States and that is to do with electrification, you know, power gen, LNG exports and exports to Mexico.

And then there's a Canada piece of it and a Mexico piece of it. So it's really kind of an interesting North America story if you will. And so they put some numbers to that.

And then the other commonly put out number is that, data centers as a percent of electrification could grow up to from 4% to potentially 8%. That seems like a lot. That's pretty linear. And I really, I'm not really convinced with that.

But just to sum up here a tiny bit, I've started really looking into the weeds too of what the power consumption is. And for typical CPU, relative to an AI server, it's 10x the power demand, 10 times the power demand. So that's- there's a lot to that story. And then there's just growth, there's just growth in data centers, period. And I'll stop sharing there.

RS: Let me ask you as this continues to evolve and develop and we understand more and more as the days and years go on. Who do you think as it stands now has the best chance of really capitalizing on this energy usage from AI.

How do you think it evolves standing where we are now? And who do you think maybe has the best plans going forward, if you can see that.

JW: What I'm seeing is I think a lot of these utilities are starting to see what the problems are and what the opportunity is. And it depends with these utilities and our grids. It depends on sort of what region you're in. Are you in PJM, you know, with 13 states which includes Virginia, or are you in ERCOT? Are you in MISO? Those are the different power regions, the utility regions, how it's carved up.

And so that dictates how long it takes to get an interconnection queue on a wire, and so that's why you're seeing things like, Amazon just saying, yeah, we're just going to buy a nuclear power plant and have our own power. But these are piecemeal approaches.

And over time you've got to have this be a little bit more integrated per region. But it also layers on to where the data center growth is because there's certain markets, right. And so there's these multileveled regional things happening to do with power, to do with data center growth. And so it's really, really interesting.

And then you have, , and it doesn't necessarily match up like a Venn diagram, with energy production. Although in the United States now we have more states connected to oil and gas than we ever did, because of shale. And then other and some states are better with renewables than others.

Yes, big tech wants green power. There's limits and constraints. So it's really going to be an interesting next handful of years with this because you can only move as fast as you can get power and construction. So things are not going to go quite as lightning fast as we would think just where we're at.

So I think it's going to take a little time, but that's probably a good thing just to catch our breaths and see, discern, okay, who does have a good strategy? Is there AI strategy? If it's generative AI and LLMs which is mostly a lot of what's happening, where's the use case of it within different segments of enterprises.

So for example with the Palantir-BP announcement, that's a really specific case and Palantir already has 10 years of working with BP on data and everything. So they could take that knowledge and apply it. So I think you could see some really interesting things there.

Now if you look at big majors with lots of data, sure there is absolutely scope to figure out how to do things more efficiently, that is just starting with LLMs. Now big oil has been using data. I mean they’re some of the most sophisticated data users in the world anyway...

RS: What do they use their data for, like what do they mostly use?

JW: Shale players. I was in a tech room this summer and I saw all this - well I have to be careful what I talk about. It's something coming out in the future. I saw how they were using data to be efficient with drilling and completions and the rock and all this.

It's an impressive thing and to me, it's kind of deeper than LLMs in a way. It's, but I have just started looking at this. It's just so new, all of it. It's hard to articulate. But I am going to a conference October 1 and 2 and it's going to be really good on AI and big data and all that. And so I'm going to get a lot of new research and I'm going to get some new information and start kind of being able to, I think, discriminate and, figure things out a little bit better because we're all trying to figure out what are proxies, what is the information that's relevant here.

And so I've really kind of taken off in my little domain of energy. And what's interesting of how this started was, as you know, I've chronicled the shale booms for two decades. And so I have that foundational understanding and power generation is different.

Now they intersect. But then there's this intersection between power gen and data AI all that too. So there's just all these overlapping things and I'm trying to like put it together and like a Venn diagram see where they intersect and that's just starting. It's so new.

RS: I think we're in really interesting times. I mean we're talking about a lot of what we discuss on these podcasts are burgeoning industries. But to your point, there's the burgeoning industries are side-by-side and overlapping with really traditional industries. And so just like you're saying you can be very expert and know everything about a traditional industry, but it's reinventing itself in real time as we're watching as you're analyzing. So it's a...

JW: Absolutely. No. You're absolutely spot on and that's what I'm seeing. And that's why I have a massive headache.

RS: I'm tired, yeah.

JW: I've been wiped out since the summer when I was working on something that's coming out this fall. And then just and then, it changing like every month. There's just like this new piece of information that moves the needle a little bit, that gives you more understanding, right. And so you have to take a step back and kind of wait for a little bit -- a little more revelations, if you will.

RS: Right. Patience is key because we don't know everything.

JW: It is. And so I think that's -- and I get the momentum. I get the excitement. I'm excited too. I'm like down the rabbit hole. I mean, I went down the crypto rabbit hole. I've come back out. Now I'm in the AI rabbit hole. But it's a…

RS: And a lot of overlap in all of those, energy, crypto, AI. It's all overlap.

JW: No, I know. But I feel like my rabbit hole has -- it's a little bit cozy and warm because it has the energy aspect to it. So that is grounding.

RS: Yeah. Well speaking of that, I mean something I'm interested to hear more about this juxtaposition between traditional and evolving, this -- the oil and gas versus renewable energy, electric cars, the EV segment, I'm seeing a lot for anybody who's looking to buy a car electric vehicles are being -- they're very much looking to cash in on a segment of the population. We're going to give you EVs for cheaper than you think that you might.

How is that going to work? How is the infrastructure going to grow? What are you seeing there? There's a lot to kind of figure out there, I think still but there's also a lot of growth that is impossible to ignore. How are you seeing things?

JW: So, I have to pick my line on the horizon because I can't scatter myself too much because I was on that energy transition wheel of fortune for the last couple of years. And then once this, all this breakout with big tech happened, I kind of started looking at that because I thought this is where some interesting growth is. And I think the EV story is interesting and there's growth and there' going to be more adoption. But again, this is one of those things that I think is also slower than we think.

And it also has to do with grids. It also has to do with last mile challenges of suddenly having an EV, you've got to be in a city, you've got to be able to plug in, you've got to have the charging infrastructure. We don't know what's going to happen with the election. The charging infrastructure is not robust everywhere. And, funny enough, I saw this stat that one of your Seeking Alpha staff members posted about the Gen Zs, they're kind of like, we don't even care about EVs. And so -- so I think that's a thing.

And with renewables and renewable growth, that's happening, absolutely. It too can only go so fast. And even though the IRA legislation juiced a lot of that growth, a lot of it can't find a wire, and interconnection queues are huge. So you still have this need for steady growth. So, policy, you can throw a ton of money at stuff and all that.

But at this point, there's a physical reality that you're going to bump up against. And it's the same with AI and all that and data centers and, is that the physical reality dictates some of this in spite of our desires or -- so I think that lends itself to, again, being diversified with some value and some growth.

And then if you're going to pick your growth area, if you're going to pick solar and renewables or EVs as a theme, just really pay attention to what's going on because there's also been some pullback with some of like (GM) and folks sort of pulling back on some of their EV production just because of sales and if it's subsidy driven, it's not going to last.

RS: And what are you seeing internationally in terms of the fits and starts of growth?

JW: Yeah, I mean, it's a China story, right? But even they seem to be realizing, we can't just flood the market with our EVs, there's -- that's capacity supply driven, right, from a command economy. So I don't think China is the replication of where it's really going to happen in my mind. And there's a lot of pushback on that, just because it's not solely market driven. Try though you may.

RS: Do you see -- I know that there's a lot to understand and figure out and there's no way of knowing and predictions are just predictions and we're not prophets. But, do you see the EV market as being a sustainable segment, something that will catch on to the degree that it will be a sustainable industry and that it's just a matter of time. Do you see them existing side by side? How do you see it kind of playing out long-term?

JW: Yeah, I mean, I do think they're side by side. It's just like renewables, they're side by side now. It's -- they're not going to go away. Now, we could get into a nuclear world increasingly, and that and that changes -- that makes renewables not as attractive because solar takes a ton of land. It's capital inefficient. Wind sites in the United States, some in Texas, for example, are -- the best sites are gone. So there's all these different variables to do with regions and all that. And I think EVs lay into that.

There's certain areas where there's more adoption like Seattle, DC, California. There's certain regions where there is more uptake and adoption and infrastructure. So, I think that has to do with it too. And at the end of the day, I kind of look at what is most important, and I think the market sorts out what is most important in terms of resource efficiency, capital allocation, that sort of thing. So, if EVs can't compete, and there's not enough subsidy money at some point, well then that's a different story. So it could be niche.

I've had someone say to me, big long-term oil and gas producers say, renewables are niche. If you look at the energy mix, they are kind of niche in some respects, right? Even though we see all these numbers, there's this growth and that, but it's from a low base, right? So, that could be true. And it's going to prove out over time. Because if we're talking about the kind of density we need with power, that's nuclear and that's going to be a while. I mean, there's growth, but it's slow.

Natural gas picks up a lot of slack with power gen in the future, especially if we're retiring more coal, because I just don't think you can clean up coal enough at this point, but unless some new technology comes into being, but -- so there's a lot that can get disrupted, and we could see signs of it.

And oil and gas is only going to get more efficient, because they have to, it's a depletable resource. And that's why you have like the Exxons (XOM) and the Chevrons (CVX) doing what they're doing, like enhanced oil recovery. I mean, I think there's a lot of room for scope for that in the future.

RS: So talk to us a little bit about the oil and gas segment of things and how that's going. We had Chris DeMuth on a few months ago, like half a year ago talking about uranium and how that's a big thing and not enough people are talking about it. How are you seeing the evolution or I guess just steady progress on that side of things?

JW: Yeah, so I mean, oil and gas has really -- it's a big part of the mix, right? And so I was actually looking at the fundamentals a little bit ahead of this, because I know that futures pricing, it's been down and all that stuff. But the fundamentals are not reflecting that.

In fact, what's being reflected is potential tightness in the oil markets. And so really there's more chance for it to be on the upside, as well as natural gas than the downside, for all kinds of reasons to do with in elasticities and all that.

RS: Can you get into that in more detail, explain that a little bit more?

JW: Yes, sure. Okay, so oil supply, it can only move so fast. So there's a stickiness to how much you can supply. And the demand side of it - all the demand, we demand 102 million, growing to 104 million barrels a day right around now for this year, going to that next year. So you can only grow supply so fast.

So there's a stickiness to how fast you can grow supply. And then there's the demand side that doesn't move downward or upward that fast either. So they, so they're inelastic, meaning there's more - they're more rigid. The supply and demand is more rigid than we think. And yes, sure, price matters, and we saw it matter a lot when it dropped during the pandemic. That was the most stark.

But still, gas demand was sticky, stickier than oil demand. And that was really, really interesting because that's power gen, Right, and all sorts of other things. So that's a huge driver in resource economics. And that's really the point of view I come from with all this. I'm always looking at what are the economics, what are the underlying fundamentals, and then how is technology moving with that or impacting that?

And right now, what we're seeing is more demand. Right. If we're going to have all this advanced manufacturing, AI, data centers, if we're going to be doing things that require more power, well, you're going to have to have dense power. And it can only move so fast because of these very elasticities that I'm discussing.

Now, you can add some renewables because some of them, like in Texas, are quicker to put on the grid, but that can only move so fast as well. So you really have a lot of variables with energy supply being slower moving than, say, tech CapEx in some respects. And there's a little bit of under - there's still the discussion of - there's some underinvestment in oil and gas.

They got dinged with shale and it's starting to come back now. And they got out of favor a little bit with the idea of energy transition, which all shifted because of Russia invading Ukraine. Everybody got a wake-up call that, oh, this isn't going away after all, because the rest of the world, it's not just the United States, the rest of the world demands a certain amount of energy and it's inelastic.

RS: You mentioned the Texas grid. Any kind of things to highlight there as a way to explain with a little bit more detail and color how we can understand things.

JW: Yes. Because funny enough, I was doing a little - looking at some different sources and even the - what is it? The IEA, International Energy Agency, the Paris based group, I was looking at the report and I sort of chuckled to myself because they, in fact, discussed the ERCOT grid, which is the Texas grid. And I've been talking about that grid for two years. A lot of it with Michael, a lot of it on Seeking Alpha to show this is what's going on.

So with our grid, we're like the largest energy consumer in the country, Texas is. And we have our own grid, so you can see how much power we're using. And we're around like 85 gigawatts which is huge. Like, California is like 25 gigawatts.

Because we're also an industrial state, because we produce oil and gas. There's a ton of export and industry manufacturing here, more coming, all these businesses coming here, Tesla (TSLA), the gigafactory, this - we just, we have a lot of industry. Right. And so that's part of our demand and population.

There's been a lot of movement here. So, funny enough, I'm actually looking forward to the Texas economy outlook that the Dallas fed puts on usually in February. I always look at that because it's always instructive. And I'm going to be at an energy, Dallas Fed Energy conference mid-November where I'm going to see what the latest research is that they have.

But I'm very much doing my own, right. I'm very much looking at what's happening with businesses, and trying to marry all that with markets, business, and then the researchers, the data that they're getting. And it's definitely, we're not retiring as much as say, PJM, which is all that mid-continent region, including Virginia.

There's a lot more coal retirements going on there than here. And their growth is a little bit more. Ours is way more. So you see some of these differentiation and growth scenarios and we have a lot of growth happening here.

RS: Anything you want to say about the kind of broader macro picture. I mean, the election is a pretty obvious thing to point to in terms of what's going to be, what should we be focused on?

Is this going to grow a little bit more? Is this going to grow a little bit less? Does it matter? How much does it matter? How are you thinking about the macro factors and if you want to weigh in, kind of like how the election may or may not affect things. Happy to hear that too.

JW: Yes. Well, I think for all of the policy stances of either candidate, I think there's a lot that's already in play. You don't want to mess with the infrastructure bill. You don't want to mess with the chips in advanced manufacturing happening. That's all good. In fact, that all complements all of the AI data center story. Right. So you don't want to mess with that. IRA legislation. Yes, there's probably some fact, there's probably some things in there that need to not be incentivized as much. So…

RS: What would you say are a couple of things to point to there?

JW: I really rather not say.

RS: Fair enough. Fair enough. That's a no comment.

JW: Yes.

And also because of the subsidy grabbing going on, so that's the taxpayer that's paying for that. So we need to connect those dots a little bit. Now on the macro side, I think what's going to be good, frankly, whoever wins is just that it's over.

RS: Great answer. Great answer.

JW: Just so that we can move on and stop focusing on that and just keep our heads down and do the work that's ahead of us because we have fantastic opportunities if we will only leverage them. Our energy, oil and gas industry is robust, doing great, super-efficient, market driven, global player, brilliant. Don't mess with that. And I think either candidate knows they shouldn't.

And I don't think there's any way that you're going to juice production, frankly, because again, supply and demand inelasticities, that's the driver, it's the market, it's not the politicians. And then as far as renewables I think it's more of the same. I think it's all, the obstacles are all about policy issues and regulatory issues to do with the various grids around the country and all that.

And just needing to update some awareness on that. And I think that's been coming to light. So I just think once we get past this, I think it's a good thing. And I'm a little more concerned on the geopolitical side. But again, I would hope that, I think we're on a good track, we've got our allies back in place and all that. And so hopefully, there's not a lot of surprises.

RS: Anything else to kind of give more detail on in terms of geopolitically and oil and gas and -- and what may or may not transpire, how you're looking at the next, like, few months?

JW: Yeah. Well, I mean, our -- because of the futures pricing, our production, there's been a little bit of a shave down, but we're right in there. And I know that there's been talk about OPEC not, now not producing more, kind of like staying the course because they need prices in a range to support their budgets, so there's that.

So I think they're going to, pay attention to that. Now, some of the conflict in the Middle East, and Russia, God, hopefully that stops, that would be good for those economies, right? I mean, they're only harming themselves, basically. You have bad actors and they can try to do all sorts of things. But then at the end of the day, again, they're only harming their own economies and their own societies. And so I think, if everybody and all these major economies that say they want to be doing AI and they want this, advanced economies and they want their societies to be able to use technology to their benefit, then, well, we've got the ingredients for that, so let's go to the light.

RS: Yeah. Amen to that, Jennifer. Amen to that. Do you have any thoughts to share on, I'm curious, like in terms of whittling it down to specific players, would you say, in maybe each lane, if you have thoughts, like who's an oil and gas player that you really respect kind of how they're approaching things, in the renewable space?

Any kind of part of the market you'd care to pick at in terms of highlighting or on the opposite side, somebody calling out a company that you feel like could be doing things better.

JW: Yeah, I would say on the oil and gas side, I mean, of course, I like Energy Transfer (ET) because I understand their business quite well. And I like their strategies and Williams (WMB) good as well. Little more gas weighted, does well with some of this power-gen. (EPD) good big player as well, solid.

RS: What would you say about Energy Transfer just in terms of their strategizing? What's like one line about why you like what they're doing?

JW: I just think that they're always forward leaning, they're not, they're very entrepreneurial. And so they really pay attention to opportunity. And I think that's ingrained in the culture. And then, the other firm I just wanted to mention, because I think they're interesting is that TC Energy (TRP).

Because I was looking at them and I was looking at their performance and they are somebody to watch. I liked their narrative with how they see oil and gas demand going forward and what it connects to. They seem to be pretty savvy on that.

As far as utilities, the one I think is kind of interesting is Schneider, because they're really, really doing a lot of interesting things. I think some other analysts would have to slice and dice their numbers to see. But I think there's a lot of favorability and I think they look good even on your Quant ratings and stuff like that.

As far as big tech goes, I've liked how Apple came out. I'm also liking Microsoft. I like what they're doing. For all of them, I hope that they're not over investing and then create kind of boom busts or inflationary aspects to it. So that's kind of what I would say on that front. I'm going to be seeing, I think more differentiation in some of the players in the future on both sides.

I think it's interesting that BP has come out with trying to play the AI card. Hats off, maybe it does something. They've always kind of been a little bit first to try to do things. They were first to try to like, embrace the energy transition, and then they had to dial some of that back. So we'll see how this helps. But they already have familiarity with Palantir.

So I think that's smart, right? It's not like they're just starting from ground zero and they've got to build everything. All their networks are in place. And so that's a sensible play, right? It'd be interesting to see how much they're spending though, and then what it yields, what it actually yields, because you've really got to keep costs down with energy, because it just really, - yeah, it just really trickles down, so.

RS: What's your sense of how the industry is thinking about Amazon taking on energy? What's your sense there? What's the kind of popular opinion?

JW: I don't know that there's a popular opinion. I mean, my opinion with them, you mean referring to them buying that nuclear power plant?

RS: Yeah, exactly.

JW: Yeah. I mean, I think that's just, you can only do so much of that. I mean, with crypto, like, crypto moves to low cost power, right? Same thing here, trying to move to the lowest cost of power. I think you're going to see a lot of different strategies, but at the end of the day, there's a big grid component that I think you have to be mindful of. And I think it really depends on your grid. So there's a lot of devil in the details of all this.

That I'm just starting to work out myself. And I mean, even from looking at the IEA's mid-year forecast, I thought, boy, they have a lot of holes in their analysis, that I could see just because of how I look at it on the ground, I mean, and I know they were being really, really general.

RS: What's one thing to point to that you would say like that you saw a hole in?

JW: It was just what I'm working on. The very things I've said are the holes. And nobody has it worked out, trust me when I say this. Nobody.

RS: Anything that we've missed as a part of this conversation, anything else to highlight for investors or for people wanting to approach these sectors?

JW: I think look at a few different sources. I wouldn't just go with one analyst. I would look at a couple of analysis. I've looked at four different data center analysis with power and I've cost compared. And so I'm sort of putting together my own analysis as well, of this and there's not, and there's not a lot of, there's not a lot of data, there's some, and people pick up different points too. So there's no standardization on this.

And so I'm looking at this data and these presentations and I'm trying to make sense with it, right? I'm trying to marry it with the real world and the markets and all that.

There's competitive information, right, that's hard to get at at times. And then there's a lot of public information with also private information behind it because of competition, so yes, you are trying to piece things together and see what's a catalyst and what's meaningful information and what is just marketing hype.

There are periods of times and it has changed over time. Like, I've been analyzing shale for two decades. So where I started, though, was with the producers, because they had information and they knew what they were doing. And then we started seeing information, you start seeing like the IEA, U.S. watchdogs culling information. There's the Paris Group culling information, OPEC culls information.

And so, I at this point, I kind of look at their data. But because I've been at it for so long, I just have a sense of where I'm going to and whose analysis has got this edge to it or that edge to it or this agenda or that agenda. I've figured out over time that, right? And that's taken time. Sinking in the time is sometimes the only way you can do it.

Honestly, I think there's no substitute for just experience and just getting down in the dirt and tilling the field and see what the experimentation, what we were discussing earlier, I mean I have had to experiment with data sources and, I don't even have a go-to, but the go-tos I do have are certain individuals that are very experienced that I trust. I've learned who to trust over time as well. So I think that's really key.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.