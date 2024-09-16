Chart Of The Week: Asset Class Performance Foreshadows Fed Rate Cuts

Sep. 16, 2024 2:05 PM ETTLT, TLH, EDV, SPTL, ZROZ, VGLT, LGOV, SCHQ, TFJL, TBJL, GOVZ, TBT, TMV, IEF, SHY, TBF, TMF, PST, TTT, IEI, BIL, TYO, UBT, UST, UTWO, VGSH, SHV, VGIT, GOVT, SCHO, TBX, SCHR, GSY, TYD, EGF, VUSTX, FIBR, GBIL, SGOV, SPTS, USDU, UUP, UDN, AGG, DBP, GLTR, JJP, GLD, IAU, BAR, SGOL, OUNZ, GLDI, GLDM, AAAU, BGLD, IGLD, GBUG, IAUM, PHYS, VNQ, RQI, RNP, IYR, XLRE, RFI, KBWY, SCHH, NRO, FREL, SRVR, JRS, DRN, USRT, ICF, RWR, DRV, URE, SRS, SEVN, FRI, REK, PSR, BBRE, PPTY, VRAI, IARAX, REIT, IDU, XLU, VPU, PUI, JXI, FXU, PSCU, ECLN, FUTY, RNRG, UTES, JHMU, RSPU, IWM, ACTV, AFSM, AVUV, BBSC, BKSE, CALF, CBSE, CSA, CSB, CSF, DEEP, DES, DFAS, DGRS, DWAS, EES, ESML, FDM, FLQS, FNDA, FNK, FYC, FYT, FYX, GLRY, GSSC, HSMV, IJR, IJS, IJT, ISCB, ISCG, ISCV, ISMD, IWC, IWN, IWO, JHSC, JPSE, JSML, KAPR, KJAN, KJUL, MGMT, NUSC, OMFS, OSCV, OUSM, OVS, PRFZ, PSC, QVMS, RFV, RNSC, ROSC, RWJ, RZG, RZV, SCHA, SIXS, SLYG, SLYV, SMCP, SMDV, SMLF, SMLV, SMMD, SMMV, SPAX, SPSM, SQLV, SSLY, SVAL, TPSC, USVM, VB, VBK, VBR, VIOG, VIOO, VIOV, VTWG, VTWO, VTWV, XJR, XSHD, XSHQ, XSLV, XSMO, XSVM, SPMD
MoneyShow profile picture
MoneyShow
1.73K Followers
(2min)

Summary

  • The Federal Reserve is going to cut interest rates early, often, and by a large amount.
  • When it does, that historically benefits bonds, gold, and rate-sensitive sectors of the stock market. It also tends to disproportionally favor small caps.
  • On the flip side, lower rates hurt the value of the dollar.

Gold bars on US dollar bill banknotes background.

Pla2na/iStock via Getty Images

By Mike Larson

Charts can tell you a lot of things as a trader. The MoneyShow Chart of the Week below speaks volumes... the only question is, are you listening?

Take a look at the

This article was written by

MoneyShow profile picture
MoneyShow
1.73K Followers
MoneyShow — an industry pioneer in investor education since 1981 — is a global, financial media company, operating the world's leading investment and trading conferences. Each show brings together thousands of investors to attend workshops, presentations and seminars given by the nation's top financial experts. The company also offers exclusive seminars-at-sea, with the investment industry's leading partners. In addition, MoneyShow operates the award-winning, multimedia online community, Moneyshow.com and publishes free Investing and Trading newsletters, which provide individual investors with exclusive ongoing access to the latest investment and trading ideas from the nation's most respected and trusted financial newsletter advisors.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TLT--
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
TLH--
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF
EDV--
Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares
SPTL--
SPDR® Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF
ZROZ--
PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News