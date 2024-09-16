kokkai

Sea (NYSE:SE) is performing notably better than I - and arguably many market participants - have expected at the beginning of 2024. Around the beginning of the year, I pointed out that Sea's commercial growth momentum is struggling on multiple fronts. And accordingly, I assigned a "Sell" rating. However, my concerns have largely proven temporary. Indeed, Sea's Q2 2024 results exceeded expectations, with revenue growing 23% YoY and EBITDA hitting a 12% margin. Notably, Shopee, Sea's e-commerce arm, saw a 32% revenue increase YoY and is on track to achieve EBITDA breakeven by Q3 2024, supported by operational efficiencies and international expansion. Garena, the gaming division, continues to show mixed results, but is seeing an encouraging uptick in paying users and engagement. Meanwhile, Sea's financial services segment grew its loan book by 39% and active users by 58%, highlighting an undisputable growth thesis. Reflecting on these results, I am updating my residual earnings model for Sea's stock and now calculate a fair implied target price of about $62.

To provide some context about share price momentum, Sea stock has notably outperformed the broad equities market YTD. Since the start of the year, SE shares are up about 94%, compared to a gain of "only" 15% for the S&P 500 (SP500).

Q2 Highlights Better Than Expected Momentum

Sea reported a stronger than expected Q2 2024 print, driven by robust growth in e-commerce and a solid performance in digital financial services. During the period spanning from April through the end of June, the company’s total revenue increased by 23% YoY, reaching $3.2 billion, surpassing the consensus estimate of $3.1 billion. Moreover, while profitability remains a challenge at a 12% margin (448 million reported), it is noteworthy to point out that adjusted EBITDA was up 10% QoQ - highlighting an improving profit trend on positive operating jaws. Indeed, Sea’s focus on cost management and operational efficiency is set to continue, with adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2024 now expected to increase by 65% YoY to $1.95 billion.

E-commerce: Strong Growth, Profitability in Sight

Sea’s e-commerce division, Shopee, continues to be the company's growth engine, contributing significantly to the top line. Revenues from e-commerce increased by 32% YoY, supported by a 24.5% YoY growth in Gross Merchandise Value (GMV). The company has raised its GMV growth guidance to the mid-20% range for 2024, up from high teens, reflecting management's confidence in the sustainability of the H1 growth trajectory. Moreover, despite an uptick in e-commerce losses, Shopee is now expected to break even on an adjusted EBITDA basis by Q3 2024. Indeed, management has reaffirmed its target for Shopee to achieve adjusted EBITDA positivity from Q3 2024 onwards, with a long-term profitability goal of 2-3% of GMV.

Several factors underscore Shopee's growth momentum: Firstly, Shopee continues to emphasize price competitiveness, supported by efficient logistics and cost control measures. In Q2, Sea reported that 70% of SPX Express orders in Asia are now delivered within three days, with costs per order down by 8%. This operational efficiency should greatly improve customer experience, and thus drive robust customer retention rates. Secondly, Shopee’s expansion in international markets is also contributing to its growth. The recent achievement of a positive contribution margin in Brazil, where Shopee recorded a profit of 9 cents per order, suggests the success of the company's localization strategy and its potential to scale profitably in new markets. Lastly, the company has also focused on increasing its take rates by optimizing ad services and calibrated commission rate hikes. Shopee’s management reported a more than 20% increase in sellers who pay for advertisements on the platform, demonstrating an effective monetization strategy that leverages the platform's growing user base.

Gaming: Mixed Results, Strong User Retention

In its gaming segment, Sea’s digital entertainment arm, Garena, delivered mixed results. While Free Fire, the flagship game, remained the most downloaded mobile game in the region, the time spent playing the game decreased, indicating potential challenges in maintaining user engagement. Despite this, active paying users rose by 21% to 53 million, with total active users up by 19%, driven by strong promotions around Free Fire's seventh anniversary. The company has indicated that it will continue leveraging AI-based tools to improve game development efficiency, potentially reducing costs and speeding up new game releases.

Financial Services: Continued Momentum

Sea's digital financial services segment also performed well, with profits improving both YoY and QoQ, driven by a 39% increase in the gross loan book to USD 3.5 billion. The company added 4 million new users in the quarter, bringing its total active customer base to 21 million, a 58% increase from the previous year. This growth was driven by strong lending activity on and off the platform, positioning the segment for continued expansion.

Sea’s digital financial services arm is showing significant momentum, which is a key indicator of improving commercial dynamics. The gross loan book grew by 39% year-over-year to USD 3.5 billion, reflecting robust lending activity. This growth is driven by both on-platform and off-platform financial services, which cater to a rapidly expanding customer base of 21 million active consumers and SMEs, a 58% increase from the previous year.

Valuation Update: Double TP To $62

Following much stronger than expected earnings momentum in H1 2024, I have updated my EPS expectations for the company through 2026. I now estimate Sea's EPS for 2023 will likely be around $1.9. Additionally, I have adjusted my EPS expectations for 2025 and 2026 to $3.3 and $4.4, respectively, which aligns closely with analyst consensus. Meanwhile, I continue to anchor my estimates on a 3.25% terminal growth rate, which is roughly in line with the estimated nominal GDP growth in Southeast Asia, as well as a cost of equity of around 9.5%. Based on the revised EPS estimates, I now calculate a fair implied share price for SE of $62, with TP doubling from the $27 estimated previously.

Below also the updated sensitivity table.

Investor Takeaway

Sea is firing on all cylinders: The company's Q2 2024 results surpassed expectations, with a 23% YoY revenue growth and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 12%. All segments are performing well: Shopee achieved a 32% increase in revenue YoY and is projected to reach EBITDA breakeven by Q3 2024, driven by improved operational efficiency and international market expansion; Garena, the gaming division, shows promise with rising paying user numbers and improved engagement; Lastly, the financial services segment saw a 39% YoY growth in its loan book and a 58% increase in active users, underscoring a solid growth trajectory. Based on these results, I am revising my residual earnings model for Sea’s stock, and I am now estimating a fair target price of approximately $62, vs. $80 currently. However, a premium of up to 25% to fundamental value is nothing that long-term focused investors should worry about, in my view, if the commercial momentum is pointing in the right direction. Indeed, it is notoriously hard to time investment decisions around fundamental value (e.g., sell now and buy back the position, if SE drops below fundamental value again). Thus, my rating on SE stock is a "Hold".