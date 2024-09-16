The Fed Might Shock Wall Street This Week: What Investors Need To Know

Summary

  • For the first time in 16 years, we enter a Fed week without the bond market knowing with 80%-plus confidence what the Fed will do.
  • Inflation is trending down, with September inflation expected to be 2.3%. It could potentially bottom out at 1.4% in April 2025. Real-time inflation is at 1.1% and falling.
  • Inflation trends justify a 0.5% interest rate cut, which is now a 60% probability going into the Fed meeting that begins on Tuesday.
  • The market could react with terror or euphoria to a 0.5% cut. What stocks will do in the next year depends on recession risk.
  • I walk you through Nine models covering 150-plus weekly real-time economic indicators, showing that the economy remains strong despite cooling. The base case is GDP cooling to +1.2% in Q4 before accelerating strongly next year, driving 15% corporate profit growth. In the event of a "no landing," as the Dallas Fed expects, GDP growth could surpass 5% and corporate profit growth of 20%-plus.
CPU on board with security alert hologram

LumerB

This week's Fed meeting is extraordinary, and it could shock investors in a way we haven't seen since 2008.

So, I'm doing the weekly economic update at the start of the week to help you stay calm and prepare for a

