Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS) IPOd in June this year and it has a phase 3 stage molecule called ESK-001. This is an allosteric TYK2 inhibitor targeting Psoriasis as well as Systemic Lupus Erythematosus, or SLE. Let me quickly explain these terms before we go forward.

In allosteric inhibition, the inhibitor binds to an alternate site, called the allosteric site, instead of binding directly to the active site of an enzyme. This sort of binding pushes the active site to do its own thing, while at the same time allowing for therapeutic modifications to the enzyme’s structure or activity.

Now, TYK2 is an enzyme, and it's part of the JAK (Janus Kinase) family of enzymes. These enzymes have significant involvement in cytokine signaling, which is the signaling used between cells to regulate inflammation and other immune-related conditions. Two important cytokines are interleukin-12 (IL-12) and interleukin-23 (IL-23), names we will meet numerous times hereafter.

Besides ESK-001, the company has another clinical stage asset, A-005, which is another TYK2 inhibitor targeting neuroinflammation. A-005 is in phase 1 stage now.

Target diseases, competition and market

Plaque psoriasis and SLE are the two target indications. Plaque psoriasis is the most widely prevalent form of psoriasis, or PsO. PsO is a chronic skin disease caused by malfunctioning immune signaling, also known as an autoimmune disease. In PsO, the most indicative symptom are scaly patches of inflamed, red skin called plaques, caused by overproduction of skin cells. Such overproduction is, again, caused by the immune system wantonly killing healthy skin cells.

The global psoriasis treatment market was valued at around $25 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to $57bn by 2033. There are a large number of approved drugs. Among these, there's tacrolimus, a Calcineurin inhibitor. There are vitamin D analogs like Calcipotriol used to treat PsO. There are also a number of corticosteroids like Clobetasol propionate used for severe forms of PsO.

Otezla is a systemic oral drug used for wide-ranging scaly skins in PsO. Many biologics with different mechanisms of action are also used. Some of these are ustekinumab (Stelara), an IL-12/23 inhibitor, a TNF-alpha inhibitor called etanercept (Enbrel), and so on. There's also Deucravacitinib (Sotyktu), a TYK2 inhibitor approved in 2022.

As of last year, there are a number of pipeline drugs with divergent mechanisms of action. There is Sonelokimab from MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX), an IL-17A inhibitor, and Bimekizumab, which inhibits both IL-17A and IL-17F cytokines. Two topical therapies, Tapinarof and Roflumilast, are also being studied. Sonelokimab has had a positive phase 2 trial. Bimekizumab was approved after a positive phase 3 trial.

Systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE') is another chronic autoimmune disease. In SLE, the immune system goes haywire and attacks healthy tissues and organs. In SLE, the immune system begins to attack the skin, joints, kidneys, brain, and other organs. Scientists do not know what, precisely, causes the immune system to act like this; however, we believe it involves a combination of genetic, environmental, and hormonal factors.

Women are more prone to SLE, especially before menopause. Certain ethnic groups like African American, Hispanic, and Asian populations are also more susceptible to SLE.

The SLE market was valued at some $2.7bn in 2023. While there's no cure for SLE, various medications are used in an effort to control disease activity. Approved treatments include immunosuppressants, corticosteroids, antimalarials, and more recently, biologics.

GSK (GSK) developed the first biologic for lupus, Belimumab (Benlysta), and got it approved in 2011. Belimumab is a monoclonal antibody targeting BLyS or B-lymphocyte stimulator, which it inhibits, thereby deactivating a large number of B cells that are active during the erroneous autoimmune response.

The FDA also approved Anifrolumab (Saphnelo) from AstraZeneca (AZN) in 2021. Anifrolumab blocks the type I interferon receptor, which is known to be involved in lupus, and this mechanism has been tested in trials and shown to reduce disease activity.

SLE also had a number of pipeline drugs. Biogen (BIIB) is developing a BDCA2 targeting mAb called Dapirolizumab pegol. Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) has a cereblon modulator called iberdomide. Deucravacitinib, the TYK2 inhibitor we met previously, is also a contender.

What the above discussion tells us is that both plaque psoriasis and SLE are highly differentiated markets. So we need to understand what's the use of having one more molecule in the mix, and with a mechanism of action that has been already explored, and approved.

Positioning

The company calls ESK-001 a “second-generation” TYK2 inhibitor in its presentations. It says that while ESK-001 is an oral small molecule, in phase 2 trials it produced response rates, as measured by the Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI), “in the range observed with existing biologic therapies.” At the 40 mg BID (twice daily) dose, 64% of evaluable patients attained PASI 75 at week 12. At the 40 mg once daily (QD) dose, that number was 56%. For the placebo cohort, that number was exactly 0%.

I mentioned previously that Deucravacitinib is another TYK2 approved for PsO. Deucravacitinib ran a trial called POETYK PSO-1. In this trial, 58.7% of patients in the drug cohort achieved PASI 75, and at week 16, while 12.7% of placebo patients did that.

So the placebo-adjusted figure would be 46%, which is far lower than the 64% we saw in the ESK-001 trial, where placebo response was 0%. Moreover, this data was from 16 weeks, so there's also that difference.

Deucravacitinib ran another trial called POETYK PSO-2. In this trial, we get a placebo-adjusted figure of 44.2%, which is similar to the first trial. So ESK-001 does numerically much better than Deucravacitinib if we compare these trials. This is a major difference.

The company offers a number of other differentiating factors in its S-1, cited earlier. These are - selectivity, pharmacokinetics and molecular properties, maximal target inhibition, and tolerability and safety. A nice discussion can be found in the S-1, page 111.

Thus, the company positions ESK-001 as a better TYK2 inhibitor than the already approved Deucravacitinib. Now, Deucravacitinib has been pegged to reach peak sales of ~$830mn by Leerink analysts. Although company estimates from BMS are much higher. Part of that pie is the target here for ESK-001, which touts itself as the better molecule in the same class.

Fundamentals

ALMS has a market cap of $612mn and “cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities of $209.5 million, …[and] aggregate net proceeds from the closing of its IPO and concurrent private placement of $233.2 million.” Research and development expenses were $48.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, while general and administrative expenses were $7.6 million. That gives them a cash runway of some 6–7 quarters, or into 2026.

Risks

The primary risk is the highly differentiated market of the target indications. The company tries to position itself as a better alternative to an approved drug, however the large number of treatment options is, in this case at least, daunting.

The other risk is the recentness of the IPO. This is always a problem. Prices have not diverged widely from the IPO prices. However, these are early days. IPO prices cannot be trusted, as we have seen so many times.

Trading volume is also quite low, so that could be a problem for liquidity.

Bottom line

Yes, there are some fair points favoring ALMS as an investment. They have differential data in midstage trials compared to the molecule they consider their peer. They have cash as well. I have not arrived at a definite conclusion on the investibility of this name, however, of the risk factors mentioned here. I will continue to wait and watch.

