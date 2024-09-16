VCG/Getty Images News

First Solar: Spike In June, Then Bear Market Followed

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) investors have endured a challenging three months, as the stock of the leading US solar technology company failed to regain the highs that it struck in June 2024. Accordingly, FSLR fell deep into a bear market through its August 2024 lows, down over 35%. First Solar's Q2 earnings release in late July 2024 likely calmed investors' nerves as the market reassessed its growth prospects amid heightened geopolitical uncertainties.

The market also has to cope with the upcoming US presidential election. With an election that could go either way, First Solar investors must expect potential headwinds from a second Donald Trump administration. Despite that, Kamala Harris' confident showing at the recent presidential debate likely helped calm renewable energy investors as FSLR dip-buyers attempted to hold the recent consolidation.

In my previous bullish FSLR article, I urged investors to capitalize on the market's overstated pessimism, given its robust execution. I also indicated that the market will likely look past the challenges that engulfed the stock over the past year, as interest rates have likely peaked.

First Solar: Fed Is Expected To Lower Interest Rates

Investors will likely get what they ask for (a reduction in interest rates) as the Fed meets for its two-day confab this week. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is expected to announce a critical reversal in the FOMC's policy stance, initiating a highly anticipated rate cut on Wednesday. However, significant uncertainties remain about how fast the Fed could lower the interest rates, given the mixed signals over the strength of the US economy. The Fed must also be careful about its messaging, as investors will likely assess whether the Fed is confident of avoiding a hard landing.

First Solar's domestic manufacturing capabilities have been strengthened as it leverages the IRA (Section 45X tax credits) to lift its earnings outlook in the second half. Accordingly, management expects to record $240M (Q3) and $335M (Q3) in tax credits, respectively. Therefore, it has afforded clarity over First Solar's near-term profitability guidance, justifying the optimism that led to FSLR's surge toward its June 2024 highs.

Notwithstanding my optimism, First Solar's bullish thesis is still susceptible to the “dumping” challenges attributed to Chinese solar firms. It's increasingly clear that China's ambitious solar energy ramp has solidified its ability to dominate the market. Hence, China's solar supply chain leadership must not be understated. In other words, I assess that First Solar operates in a highly commoditized solar industry. While it believes it can improve its competitive advantages through its proprietary advanced thin-film PV modules, China's substantial cost advantages pose significant execution risks for First Solar.

Despite that, First Solar's long-term backlog has been lifted, suggesting that its domestic capacity expansion is aligned with increased revenue conversion prospects. In addition, the data center expansion plans have driven an unprecedented electricity demand surge. The impetus for the leading hyperscalers to turn to renewable energy sources like solar energy should underpin robust demand growth through 2030. As a result, I assess that the medium-term growth drivers supporting FSLR's bullish proposition have improved.

Recent reports suggest that China's leading solar firms could have moved past the worst of its battering, given the losses incurred over the past year. Hence, a period of consolidation could follow, helping to lower the intense competition that buffeted the industry. A more rationalized sales and pricing strategy could be observed, potentially benefiting companies like FSLR.

However, whether the IRA could be repealed (at least partially) remains to be seen. Therefore, I assess that the market will likely be cagey about lifting the stock to another spike (similar to the one in June) unless management provides a much improved forward outlook.

Is FSLR Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

FSLR Quant Grades (Seeking Alpha)

FSLR's valuation is still reasonable (“C+” valuation grade), even though it boasts a best-in-class “A” growth grade. However, investors must be cautious about the reliability of its outlook, as First Solar lacks the market dominance that could shape industry dynamics decisively in its favor.

In addition, the fraught political landscape remains highly uncertain. Management also alluded to such risks in FSLR's Q2 earnings conference, emphasizing that “the solar industry is again facing an uncertain policy environment.” Hence, the market will likely be cautious about re-rating FSLR's valuation markedly, as management also indicated that its “financing parties wait to make investment decisions until they have a clear view of the policy picture.”

Notwithstanding my caution, FSLR's forward adjusted PEG ratio of 0.66 is more than 65% below its sector median. Hence, I believe it's arguable that the market has priced in substantial execution risks against its growth thesis. In addition, FSLR's constructive consolidation over its August lows ($195 level) over the past six weeks suggests dip-buyers have not given up, as they likely accumulated on weakness.

Rating: Maintain Buy.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Consider this article as supplementing your required research. Please always apply independent thinking. Note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing, unless otherwise specified.

I Want To Hear From You

Have constructive commentary to improve our thesis? Spotted a critical gap in our view? Saw something significant that we didn’t? Agree or disagree? Comment below with the aim of helping everyone in the community to learn better!