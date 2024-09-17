HAPI: Why This Large-Cap Human Capital Factor ETF Works

Summary

  • HAPI ETF uses a proprietary method to select 150 U.S. large-cap companies with strong corporate cultures. It's an unusual source of potential alpha, but HAPI has outperformed SPY by 10%.
  • Dan Ariely, co-founder of Irrational Capital, attempts to quantify the employer-employee relationship by focusing on intrinsic motivation, perceived compensation fairness, and limited bureaucracy.
  • However, HAPI has not succeeded based on the human capital factor alone. As I will demonstrate, its starting universe, weighting scheme, and sector-neutral approach are crucial to the fund's success.
  • Regardless of intent, HAPI is fundamentally strong. It features 1-3% more sales and earnings growth than SPY, trades at an identical 23x forward P/E, and has excellent earnings momentum.
  • I've assigned HAPI a "buy" rating and included a fundamental analysis comparing it with SPY, XVV, OEF, and XLG in the article below.
Investment Thesis

It is often said that people are a company's most valuable asset, but assessing the value of that asset is challenging because each employee brings something intangible to the workplace and, more specifically, their respective teams. An employee could have all the

