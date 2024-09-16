Peter Fleming/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Sometimes, when a CEO speaks, it means far more to the market than any other way to get the message across. David Zaslav, the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD), spoke at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference. Since that likely had far more influence (especially on the stock price) than several other people speaking for the company at various places and times, he will be quoted frequently in this article (from his presentation at the Goldman Sachs conference) unless otherwise noted.

The last article noted that management was finally beginning to announce plans to grow. That likely meant that the write-offs were finally coming to an end, long after Mr. Market lost patience for them. But having other officers state the company story and hopes is nothing like having the CEO state the same facts. Clearly, the market thinks so.

There's also the fact that Zaslav now had some preliminary numbers and some examples for the listeners to use to form a solid idea of the future. Up until now, that future seemed like "hopes and dreams" with little solid anything to go on.

Stock Price Reaction

The stock price shot up on Friday due to the statements that were made at the latest conference.

Warner Bros Discovery Common Stock Price History And Key Valuation Measures (Seeking Alpha Website September 15, 2024)

Despite a statement about a generational disruption as linear television heads to the hereafter while streaming is becoming much more important, Zaslav was upbeat about the company prospects in a way that others never quite got across to the market. We will go through this in some detail throughout the rest of the article. Zaslav was able to get across what the future progress was based upon, with solid preliminary evidence (and of course promises about the future).

However, it's very clear that for the first time in a long time, the stock price reacted to the comments made. Sometimes who delivers the message is as important as the message itself when it comes to Mr. Market. Therefore, while the message itself has been stated a number of times, it obviously came through with more detail this time to the delight of the market.

Completion Of An Overhaul

The first thing that was done was to detail the completion of what needed to be done first. I think what made it more palatable to the market this time was that later on in the presentation, it was made clear that this is now in the past, whereas before, I do not think management knew where all the closets were, let alone all the skeletons. So, there was a rather frantic search to find all the "secrets" before something bad (or worse) could happen. In the meantime, as things were found, the write-downs came at a steady pace.

"So, the last 2 years, we really had a strategic attack plan to restructure the company for the future and for long-term growth. And -- so over the last two years, we fixed our balance sheet. When we got there, we were losing $3 billion in trailing free cash flow. We've paid down $16 billion in debt. And so we fixed our balance sheet, which was critical. So -- and our debt now is long debt at very low interest. And it puts us in a position where we could be patient and strategic now. And we have -- we have the ability to make moves if we want to."

This quote by Zaslav is the first of several that puts the "maintenance and repairs" clearly in the past. It's a signal that the unknowns are gone and the unpleasant surprises are in the past.

More importantly, the debt levels now come across as not burdensome. If anything, the preliminary start to debt repayment makes the rest of the debt look extremely manageable. They paid less than one third of the debt in the roughly 2 1/2 years since the merger. That is quite an outperformance.

What's left unsaid is that none of the write-offs appear to damage management's overall view of future profitability.

The last write-off lowering the value of linear makes the transition from a cash cow to future cash producing engines possibly more challenging. But he also makes clear that the solution is at hand. So, while the transition could be a little lumpy in the near future, there will be a transition, and it's currently expected to be a very profitable future.

The one thing that was unnerving about all the impairment was this sinking feeling that "there goes future profits." But Zaslav is about to paint a very different picture.

Parts Needed

The first step is to answer what took so long, besides finding all the "skeletons."

"At the same time, we needed to make the company contemporary and build it up for the future." "And one of our other key initiatives was we needed to make this company global. At Discovery, we were the number one global media company in the world, and we still are in terms of traditional media. But we needed to build a platform that could support our content, our sport, our news around the world. And so, it took 2.5 years."

These quotes by Zaslav not only discuss what needed to go, but emphasize specifically what was needed and what was missing. I previously have mentioned that information systems were missing. For those that thought the time was too long, Zaslav is very upfront about the time taken to do what needed to be done. But he also stated that the stage is now complete.

Furthermore, when the CFO mentioned that cash was not collected, then basic procedure are likely not in place "all over the place." That means a lot of work was needed from the bottom up. Therefore, the above quotes are a high-level summary of the work that was done. It backs up all that was stated before. But it does so at a project level, whereas before it was individual department projects (like what accounting needed or what movies needed and so forth).

Streaming

Of course, the market very much cares about streaming. The one thing that Zaslav was able to quote was real numbers and assure the audience that more good news was coming. That took the past general idea and made it real for at least the start of the growth story. Nothing helps like a good start.

He broke the "attack plan" into three parts. The first is Max:

"Last quarter, we added 4 million subscribers in just two months, and that was before the Olympics. This quarter, we said we're going to grow more. We will grow more. We'll grow more than 6 million subscribers this quarter. And so, we're starting to scale. And in the second half of the year, you'll see real revenue growth driven by real subscriber growth. And you'll see that from here forward. And it's one of the things that makes us very comfortable with and feel that we're going to exceed the $1 billion in EBIT next year. But we have a real global platform now."

(Note that the EBIT is corrected by Mr. Zaslav to EBITDA much later in the article.)

The fact that the stock price jumped on news like this (with more to follow) tells an investor how low market expectations got. It also means that management was given no slack for the two years explained before because the market figured that was too long. Therefore, the market lowered expectations when the whole project went past the market deadline. But that's very good news for investors because it means that expectations can only go higher.

What's new here, of course, is actual numbers to back up that EBIT goal for next year. Before those numbers (and the promise of more growth) arrived, that EBIT looked to the market like a dream. So clearly Mr. Market headed for the exits, as the stock price performance demonstrated. Now the goal is gaining credibility with the market.

The Studio and Movies

Zaslav mentioned some talent flight when they first acquired the division. So, there was considerable rebuilding needed for "Step 2" in the attack plan.

"We've added a tremendous amount of creative talent to the company: Cruise, Paul Thomas Anderson, Clooney is back, M. Night is back. And we also have the best TV production team in the business."

The key to adding this talent is that when it comes to movies, they frequently take something like three years to produce and get into theaters (give or take). As was noted at the beginning of the "roadshow," it has realistically been 2 1/2 years. Therefore, the start of what the creative talent can do is only about to begin to become obvious, probably in the next fiscal year.

This issue frustrates the market no end. In the day of video games and pushing buttons, three years is unimaginable and frankly the Wall Street comments really reflected that. But the long wait here is about to come to an end even if it is later than the streaming part that is already underway.

"But on a trailing basis, we're only making $1.8 billion in our studios business. It was making $3 billion. So, our second piece is we got to get that back to $3 billion and growing. And we're making real progress with that. It's a long-cycle business, but "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice", and then the "Joker" is doing great -- and the "Joker" and a great team together with a new team at D.C. where we just wrapped Superman, and it's an editing now with James Gunn. We think we can really build our motion picture business back with the creative team that we have."

Starting next year, management will have what it wanted and the responsibility for the results will be firmly on the current management. This year, as management pointed out, has several hits and is doing decently. It's just that there are plans to do better in the future. Those plans include a growing business.

Also, in this area is the making of television shows. That business likely has a linear part as well as a streaming part as the transition to streaming continues. The challenge here will be to make the transition to streaming while keeping those profits going. This is a cash flow area of the company that seems to be doing rather well and yet does not get a lot of attention.

The last part of this area is cable and linear television all over the world. The goal here is to maximize whatever cash flow is left to get. As can already be seen, there are other things about to generate cash. Even though the forward value of this area dropped (as mentioned in the last article about the billions in impairment charges), there's still considerable future cash flow from this source.

Probably what management is looking at is how to manage new product so as to maximize profits that include linear as well as streaming and movies while growing the overall business.

Growing the overall business was nearly impossible until the groundwork of the last two years completed. Now growth is possible going forward. More importantly, the audience heard that straight from the CEO.

"I'm very optimistic that this company will be a fully global media company that will be the best and is the best creative company in the world."

This final quote puts all the examples given before in perspective. There are many things management did not have before, like a new "Superman" movie that's now being edited. Something like that gives the market a framework to begin associating profits (and cash flow) with the overall goal.

Charter Deal

Two important ideas came out here. The first is that the company has enough channels so that 50% of cable viewing is on product from this company. Secondly, Zaslav listed all the new sports adds that the company has generated to mitigate the discussion that came next (the NBA contract).

While cable is in decline in the United States, the whole world is not following nearly as fast. Therefore, cable and linear television are a great worldwide business for the time being.

Similarly, while the NBA contract is important, management is adding other sports to TNT. That is likely to offset the loss to at least some extent if it happens.

"But there's also an uptake incentive for Charter. And look, we started in this business together. And here we are because of Chris' strategy, working together to rebuild and restabilize the existing business. Why would you leave Charter to go to somewhere else if you have this full bouquet? And Charter will be promoting Max ad-free and they'll get paid for that, just like our other players in the market do, like Roku or Amazon."

Without getting into all the details, Charter still carries all the channels while helping to build the streaming business. So, if investors wonder where the streaming growth is coming from, this is yet another place in addition to launches mentioned before throughout the world.

Management has also mentioned bundling, which will continue to play a big part. One of the advantages of cable was that all the channels came through one service. That cable idea for linear is very similar to this bundling idea for streaming. It has the advantage of convenience for the consumer.

Advantages

Zaslav mentioned that the company has done business as a cable company all over the world for many years. This included covering sports in many places. Therefore, there's some familiarity with the company as it launches in other countries. Streaming therefore became another feature of an established relationship.

Zaslav gave this example:

" That -- when we went into France, we did a deal with Canal+ that said, we don't want to just be a cable and free-to-air player and a broadband player. Could we get Max and do a unique deal to bundle -- hard bundled Max into our broad -- a number of our broadband players, customers? So boom 1.5 million subscribers, less churn but our product is known. "

This is something that an established company can do, but an independent streamer cannot. Time will tell how it works. But profitable growth in this fashion is not only possible, but it also likely results in faster than expected growth.

Bundling

Again, bundling is a convenience idea. But with streaming, there's no third party like a cable company. Therefore, the bundling companies get to keep all the money to themselves.

" And the final is bundling. And I've been talking about bundling for two years. But there's a better word for bundling, better together, better together. Disney and Disney+, Hulu and Max, better together. It's a better consumer experience, more product. It's a very good economic experience. The ARPU for us is compelling because for Disney and us, there's no third-party, we get all the money. It's doing really well. It's early. It's been 7, 8 weeks."

How the cable companies handle this is going to be very interesting to see as the future unfolds. I suspect that the cable companies all will become internet providers to survive, if they have not already.

One of the things about streaming is the incremental cost, as Zaslav noted:

"Well, as I said, the good news is we have local sales teams in every market. So, it's -- the incremental cost for us is 0."

This statement will likely change over time as linear fades away. But right now, it's an advantage that is every bit as considerable as the long-established business relationships forged from existing businesses.

Summary

As the last article noted, management also has the "Harry Potter Tours" which is a relatively new business for the company with high margins. This really gets the business into the same area as Disney has with its parks and vacation ships (for example). Right now, it's a relatively small part of the company that management feels has a lot of potential.

That last article also noted there's a games business that's currently "hit or miss" and needs more consistency. There are other additional profit lines like clothing as well. There's a lot here to provide cash flow in the future as linear declines.

The key idea is that for the first time management was able to talk about growth and more growth, whereas before it was all about cleaning up the mess with an abstract idea about future value.

Now that future value has some numbers and some examples. It gives credence to the idea that the replacement of linear cash flow and growth on top of that is a realistic goal. The market received a shock from the last write-off. But now the solution is becoming far more realistic than the promises of the past. That's likely to finally begin to raise expectations on this issue.

The stock remains a strong buy based upon the fact that management remains on target despite misgivings by the market. Now the tools are in place to produce. Therefore, there's no reason to not produce. But actually, having some preliminary numbers makes future value more valuable and realistic.

Risks

Despite some very well done (and thorough) work to the present point, there's no assurance that the future growth plans will succeed. All kinds of possibilities exist for the current time, from dismal failure to rip-roaring success. The existence of the linear business is likely to make the transition to streaming a lot easier, with a better success rate. But there are also management teams out there that can "throw the advantage away." So, there are no guarantees. But I like management's chances.

How long the cash flow from linear lasts is anyone's guess. This company has the advantage of an existing worldwide business that's likely many times the size of North America. The whole world is not going to streaming at one time. There appear to be large parts of the world that will be with cable for years to come. That could provide badly needed cash flow long past market expectations.

The "Harry Potter Tours" part of the business is in the very early stages. There can be no assurance of the future success of this business or the ability to profitably expand it to other franchises.

The loss of key personnel could materially set the company back. This is especially true in the creative area.