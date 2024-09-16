S&P 500 Leveraged ETFs 'Til The New Year

Sep. 16, 2024
Summary

  • September is the only month with an average negative S&P 500 return, while the last quarter has an above-average return (3.9%) and a greater probability (75%) of a positive return.
  • For the extremely bullish or bearish investor, leveraged ETFs can juice returns, with leverage ranging from -3.0x to 5.0x for the S&P 500.
  • New 2.0x weekly and monthly calendar reset LETFs were introduced in Sept. 2024 creating more certainly on realized leverage over longer periods of time beyond the standard daily multiple.
  • Using LETFs for the last calendar quarter has resulted in simulated quarterly returns ranging from -98% to 127% with average quarterly returns ranging from 6.6% to 16.8% depending on leverage.

Autumn sale and discount concept. Shopping cart and fallen colored leaves on yellow background. Creative composition for advertising.

The final quarter approaches

Galina Atroshchenko/iStock via Getty Images

“October: This is one of the peculiarly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.”

Mark

