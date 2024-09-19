Coming off of a -3.51% decline in the S&P 500 the prior week, the headline CPI print came in at 2.5%, setting the stage for a rate cut at the FOMC meeting this week. Inflation has slowed to the
Dividend Harvesting Portfolio Week 185: $18,500 Allocated, $1,726.55 In Projected Dividends
Summary
- The Dividend Harvesting Portfolio rebounded sharply, achieving a 23.32% ROI and generating $1,726.55 in forward dividend income, benefiting from anticipated rate cuts.
- Added to positions in Ford, British American Tobacco, and CTO Realty Growth, focusing on high-yield stocks and potential dividend increases.
- Portfolio diversification remains key, with no position exceeding 5% and sectors under 20%, aiming for consistent income and risk mitigation.
- Excited about compounding effects, projecting over $2,000 in annual income next year, and maintaining a long-term, consistent investment strategy.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MO, ENB, VZ, F, CTO, BTI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
