S&P 500 Snapshot: Market Bounces Back

Summary

  • The S&P 500 finished the week ending September 13 up 4.02% from last Friday.
  • The index is currently 0.73% off its record close from July 16th, 2024 and is now up 18.62% year-to-date.
  • The U.S. Treasury put the closing yield on the 10-year note, as of September 13th, at 3.66% which is above its record low (0.52% on 8/4/2020).

By Jennifer Nash

The S&P 500 finished the week ending September 13 up 4.02% from last Friday. The index is currently 0.73% off its record close from July 16th, 2024 and is now up 18.62% year-to-date.

Advisor Perspectives is a leading interactive publisher for Registered Investment Advisors. Our AP Charts & Analysis portion of our website analyzes economic and market trends.

