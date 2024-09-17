REKINC1980

California Water Service is a water and wastewater treatment utility operating mainly in California. The firm is known for its consistent dividend growth and Dividend King status. The share price has demonstrated weakness over the past few years because of soft results. However, this trend may have changed because of a rate case approval and lower expenses. Also, the utility trades at a low valuation compared to historical values. I view California Water Service as a long-term buy for dividend growth investors.

Overview of California Water Service

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) traces its history to 1926. It is the third largest publicly traded water and wastewater utility in America. Today, it operates regulated subsidiaries in five states: California, Hawaii, New Mexico, Texas, and Washington. It serves over two million people with 497,000 connections in California, 6,500 in Hawaii, 11,300 in New Mexico, 2,700 in Texas, and 38,000 in Washington. Since I last wrote about the utility, it has expanded into Texas.

Total revenue was more than $794.6 million in 2023 and $984.5 million in the last twelve months (“LTM”).

Revenue and Earnings Growth

The firm reported second-quarter results on August 1, 2024, that beat top and bottom-line estimates. Operating revenue grew approximately 26%, exceeding expense growth. Diluted EPS climbed roughly 311%, reflecting regulatory approval of the 2021 rate case, increases, and lower expenses. Consequently, solid results for two straight quarters and optimism have caused the share price to rise in 2024. It is up ~6.0% this year and ~11.2% in the last twelve months.

California Water Service Investor Relations

California Water Service's revenue has grown upward since 2014 with minor downturns. The top line has risen because of consistent bolt-on acquisitions with slow population growth in some but not all operating areas. Periodic rate cases added to revenue, too. The utility makes roughly two small purchases each year. It acquired Skylonda Mutual Water Company in California and Monterey Water Company in New Mexico in 2023. Hence, revenue growth has averaged about 3% annually in the past five and ten years, but it fluctuates due to the timing of acquisitions and rate cases.

Portfolio Insight

On the other hand, earnings per share ("EPS") have been more volatile because of higher costs, interest expenses, and natural disasters. In fact, 2023 EPS was the lowest in the past decade. However, the recently approved 2021 rate case and potentially reduced costs from fewer natural disasters and lower interest rates should boost earnings in 2024. Consensus estimates are for at least $2.94 per share, a significant improvement from 2023.

Portfolio Insight

Looking forward, I expect California Water Service to continue with the small tuck-in acquisitions. Additionally, it filed its 2024 California rate case. It plans to invest $1.6 billion from 2025 to 2027 in its infrastructure and has requested revenue increases of $140.6 million, or 17.1% in 2026, $74.2 million, or 7.7% in 2027, and $83.6 million, or 8.1% in 2027. These increases should result in higher EPS.

California Water Service Investor Relations

Recent Challenges and Risks

California Water Service’s challenges are related to the mature markets in its primary service area of California. In fact, California's population is declining since 2020. Population growth was slowing, but the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated existing trends. Although a challenge, the population decrease does not seriously impact growth because the utility focuses on acquisitions and rate base increases.

Other risks include unpredictable natural disasters, which California has more than its fair share. Incidents like earthquakes, droughts, wildfires, and flash floods can disrupt service and, thus, revenue and profitability. Lastly, cybersecurity breaches are an omnipresent risk for utilities.

Competitive Advantages

California Water Service's competitive advantage is its status as a regulated monopoly. The firm has essentially no competition in its service area. In addition, freshwater and wastewater treatment demand is relatively insulated from economic cycles.

Dividend Analysis

California Water Service’s share price weakness has caused the dividend yield to rise above its 5-year average of 1.79%. The forward yield is now about 2.04%. A yield generally over 2% is uncommon.

Portfolio Insight

Additionally, California Water Service is a Dividend King with a 57-year streak of increases. The annual growth rate has been about 7% in the past five years and 5% in the trailing ten years. The growth rate was slower earlier in the decade because of weaker results but has picked up since then. We expect mid-single-digit increases over the next few years, supported by higher revenue and lower costs.

Portfolio Insight

The dividend is supported by solid safety. The forward payout ratio is ~38% based on an estimated fiscal year 2024 EPS of $2.94. This value is an excellent one and under my threshold of 65%. That said, the payout ratio has fluctuated in the past decade because of variable EPS. Operating cash flow (“OCF”) of $217.8 million easily supported the dividend requirement of $59 million in 2023. The dividend-to-FCF ratio of 27% is easily below our target number of 70% or lower. The firm has credit rating of an A+, an upper medium investment grade rating.

Lastly, California Water Service receives an ‘A+’ dividend quality grade from Portfolio Insight, placing it in the 95th percentile. It measures earnings performance, revenue performance, dividend performance, profitability, and financial strength. The net result should be investor confidence about dividend safety.

Valuation

Despite the recent climb, the share price is still below its all-time high. Also, better expected EPS in 2024 and the earlier stock price decline have caused the forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to drop to 18X below the trailing five- and ten-year ranges. For many prior years, the equity was overvalued.

Analysts estimate the insurance company will earn at least $2.94 per share in fiscal 2024, significantly greater than in 2023 and 2022 because of the 2021 rate case increases and lower expenses. We will use 20X as a reasonable, fair value multiple accounting for its status as a regulated utility but offset by inconsistent earnings. As a result, our fair value estimate is $58.80. The present share price is ~$54.98, suggesting that California Water Service is slightly undervalued.

Applying a sensitivity calculation using P/E ratios between 19X and 21X, we obtain a fair value range from $55.86 to $61.74. Hence, the stock price is approximately 89% to 98% of the fair value estimate.

Estimated Current Valuation Based On P/E Ratio

P/E Ratio 19 20 21 Estimated Value $55.86 $58.80 $61.74 % of Estimated Value at Current Stock Price 98% 94% 89% Click to enlarge

Source: Dividend Power Calculations

How does this calculation compare to other valuation models? Portfolio Insight's blended fair value model, combining the P/E ratio and dividend yield, estimates a fair value of $63.74 per share. The Gordon Growth Model gives a value of $56, assuming a discount rate of 9% and an annual growth rate of 7%. The three-model average is ~$59.51, indicating that California Water Service is slightly undervalued at the current price.

Final Thoughts

Water utilities can make for excellent long-term investments. Over time, they create value and provide a growing dividend. In fact, three of the Dividend Kings are water utilities, which illustrates their success. Even with a climbing share price, the equity is still somewhat undervalued based on historical P/E ratio and dividend yield metrics. Also, Seeking Alpha’s analysts' and quantitative ratings are positive. The Dividend King status, long dividend growth streak, and safety are attractive. I view California Water Service as a long-term buy.