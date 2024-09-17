Debt, Drama, And Dreams: Why A Boeing Recovery Could Pay Off Handsomely

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader
(15min)

Summary

  • Boeing faces major challenges, including heavy debt, labor strikes, and operational delays, which have weakened its financial position and stock performance.
  • Despite the turbulence, Boeing holds a $500B backlog of 5,400 planes, ensuring demand for years to come, offering a strong long-term recovery potential.
  • If Boeing stabilizes production and resolves its issues, it could see significant growth by 2026. However, the stock remains volatile and risky for conservative investors.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT®+HOYA Capital. Learn More »

Boeing 777X test flight in February of 2020 in the skies over Spokane, Washington USA.

Jon Tetzlaff

Introduction

It's time to talk about aerospace, an industry that accounts for roughly a fifth of my entire net worth.

On September 8, I wrote an article titled "My New Investment - Why I'm Betting Big On GE

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
34.88K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT®+HOYA Capital.

As a member of the iREIT®+HOYA Capital team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RTX, GE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BA
--
BA:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News