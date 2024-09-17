BalkansCat

Around July 2022, I argued that Estée Lauder (NYSE:EL) is "growth at non-reasonable price". Since then, shares have dropped continuously and are now trading about 65-70% cheaper. As the valuation backdrop for EL has changed dramatically, today I am taking a refreshed look at EL shares. In a nutshell, I am upgrading Estée Lauder stock to "Buy", as I continue to like the commercial backdrop of the company, while the shares valuation now looks to be below fundamental value. Indeed, based on my updated residual earnings model, I calculate a fair implied share price of about $117, suggesting that EL shares are currently trading at a 35-40% discount to fair value.

To provide some broader context on share price momentum, Estée Lauder stock has significantly lagged behind the broader market this year. Year-to-date, EL shares have declined around 42%, while the S&P 500 has risen by roughly 18%.

Seeking Alpha

Challenged FY2024 Performance ...

In 2024, Estée Lauder faced significant challenges, particularly from a weaker-than-expected performance in China and volatility in the Asia Travel Retail market, which impacted overall sales growth. Additionally, the company grappled with a shifting consumer landscape, where the ongoing transition to online shopping and intense competition from indie brands in key categories, like makeup, pressured its traditional brick-and-mortar channels. That said, for the fiscal year 2024, Estée Lauder reported revenues of $15.6 billion, a slight decline compared to the previous year. The company reported net earnings of $0.39 billion (adjusted EPS of $2.59), a decrease from $1.01 billion in the previous year.

... With Some Upside In FY2025

Going into FY2025, while China and travel retail remain areas of concern due to their recent volatility, management's revised guidance for FY2025 reflects a more measured and realistic approach. Indeed, Estée Lauder’s assumption of flat to modest growth in China and a stabilization in travel retail sales suggests that the company is prepared for potential downside scenarios while positioning itself for recovery should conditions improve​. On that note, the company has set an implied revenue target of $15.7 billion for FY2025, and argued that its "Profit Recovery and Growth Plan" will drive cost savings and improve margins. Specifically, the company aims for $1.1 to $1.4 billion in savings by FY2025. A significant portion of these savings is expected to come from reducing cost of goods sold and optimizing its supply chain and retail footprint​. This could bring Estee Lauder's operating margin in FY2025 to 11.0% to 11.5%, up >100 bps vs. FY2024.

Structurally Well-Positioned For Expansion and Strategic Pivot

A significant component of Estée Lauder's turnaround is its focus on expanding into high-growth markets and shifting its product mix. I highlight that the company has been regaining market share in China, particularly in its luxury skincare segment, with brands like La Mer and Re-Nutriv showing strong performance. Additionally, the renewed emphasis on emerging markets—such as India, Mexico, and Brazil—offers substantial growth potential. These markets, which currently represent around 10% of Estée Lauder’s sales, deliver higher profit margins compared to the more mature Chinese market. In North America, the company is strategically pivoting towards skincare, a higher-margin category compared to makeup. This move aligns with broader consumer trends and aims to mitigate the challenges posed by the highly competitive makeup segment. Moreover, Estée Lauder is aggressively expanding its digital and e-commerce presence, including a recent push to list more of its brands on Amazon, which should further support topline growth while optimizing costs​. Now, while much of the benefits of these decisions are anticipated to materialize over the next several quarters, the adjusted strategy positions the company well for a stronger-than-expected finish to FY24 and beyond (long-term upside risk).

Note On Leadership Transition: A Fresh Start

The upcoming retirement of CEO Fabrizio Freda at the end of FY2025 and the appointment of a new CEO mark a potential turning point for Estée Lauder. A fresh leadership perspective is expected to inject new strategic thinking into the organization, potentially accelerating growth and innovation initiatives. Accordingly, in my view, this leadership change may be viewed positively by investors, as the change could provide the impetus needed to capitalize more aggressively on changing market opportunities and to address lingering challenges.

Valuation Update: TP At $117

I update my EPS forecasts for Estée Lauder through 2026. I now expect the company's EPS for 2024, 2025, and 2026 to rise to approximately $2.9, $4.05, and $4.8, respectively. At the same time, I continue to assume a terminal growth rate of 3.5%, a slight premium to estimated nominal global GDP growth, as well as a 7.5% cost of equity assumptions. With these revised EPS projections, I now estimate a fair implied share price of $117.

Analyst Consensus EPS; Author's Calculations

Below also the updated sensitivity table.

Analyst Consensus EPS; Author's Calculations

Investor Takeaway

I have always considered Estée Lauder to be a high-quality business. But in 2022, shares were trading too expensive for me to justify buying the stock. Today, however, after a 65-70% drop in valuation, I think the time has come to buy shares in this category (beauty) leader. In my view, while commercial downside risks remain, particularly in Asia, I argue that the company's expansion into high-margin markets, focus on digital channels, and operational cost-cutting measures contribute to a favorable long-term outlook. Based on my revised residual earnings model, I estimate a fair value share price of approximately $117, indicating that Estée Lauder shares are currently trading at a 35-40% discount to their fair value. "Buy".