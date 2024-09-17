Ocugen Extends Cash Runway As OCU400 Nears Key Milestones In Phase 3

Sep. 17, 2024 2:25 AM ETOcugen, Inc. (OCGN) Stock
Myriam Alvarez profile picture
Myriam Alvarez
1.61K Followers
(14min)

Summary

  • Ocugen continues advancing its gene therapy pipeline, with OCU400 in Phase 3 trials for retinitis pigmentosa, targeting FDA approval by 2026.
  • OCU400 has received the FDA’s RMAT designation and is supported by an Expanded Access Program.
  • Ocugen's broader pipeline includes OCU410 for geographic atrophy and OCU410ST for Stargardt disease, both progressing through early trials.
  • The company faces cash burn challenges but has extended its cash runway to Q3 2025 with a recent $35 million equity raise.
  • I reiterate a “buy” rating on OCGN based on OCU400’s promising Phase 3 progress and strong market potential. However, clinical trial risks remain.

health and beauty

Jonathan Storey

Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing gene and cell therapies using its proprietary platforms. They aim to restore retinal function in various ocular diseases. Since I last covered OCGN, the company has made promising strides targeting

This article was written by

Myriam Alvarez profile picture
Myriam Alvarez
1.61K Followers
My name is Myriam Hernandez Alvarez. I received the Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering degree from the Escuela Politecnica Nacional, Quito, Ecuador, the M.Sc. degree in computer science from Ohio University, Athens, OH, USA, a graduate degree in Business Management from Universidad Andina Simon Bolivar, Quito, Ecuador, and the Ph.D. degree in computer applications from the University of Alicante, Spain.Disclosure: I collaborate professionally with Edgar Torres H, who is also an author on Seeking Alpha. Our analyses are conducted independently, and we adhere to Seeking Alpha's Shared Association Guidelines.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About OCGN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on OCGN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
OCGN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News