Michael Vi

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS), a cybersecurity company focused mainly on vulnerability management, is a "compounder" that I hardly ever see anyone talk about. The stock has been unloved lately, now down 39% from its all-time high. However, Qualys possesses superb business characteristics, such as steady growth, high profitability metrics, and a strong balance sheet. Although it is facing some headwinds (slowing revenue growth and reduced revenue guidance), I believe that the long-term potential remains intact, as cybersecurity is a growing market in which Qualys is a key player.

Due to QLYS's pullback, it's now a reasonably priced compounder that's still in a long-term uptrend regarding its stock chart. Therefore, I rate QLYS as a Buy.

What Makes Qualys A Compounder?

Let's go over what makes Qualys a compounder. For reference, what I mean by compounder is a company that consistently grows its profits, free cash flow, and revenues and compounds shareholder value over time through that growth.

Steady Revenue Growth

For starters, Qualys's revenue has gone from $133.6 million in Fiscal 2014 to $581.1 million in the trailing 12 months. Its 10-year revenue growth rate comes in at 17.14%.

Qualys's Revenue History (Seeking Alpha)

Steady Free Cash Flow Growth

This revenue growth came with increased cash flows over the years. Below, you can see how its levered free cash flow has quickly increased, going from $27.51 million in Fiscal 2014 to $255.2 million in the trailing 12 months. Its 10-year levered FCF growth is a highly impressive 35.89%.

Qualys's Free Cash Flow History (Finbox)

Steady Net Income Growth

Similarly, its net income has grown significantly over the years, from $30.2 million in 2014 to $170.6 million in the past 12 months, and the 10-year normalized net income CAGR is 49%.

Qualys's Net Income History (Seeking Alpha)

Qualys Has Excellent Profitability Metrics

Another thing I like about Qualys is how impressive its profitability metrics are. In fact, QLYS stock has an A+ profitability grade on Seeking Alpha. Let's take a closer look at some metrics like return on equity, cash return on invested capital, and return on invested capital. Then, we'll analyze its margins for FCF, net income, and gross profits, and more.

ROIC, ROE, And CROIC

Starting with the return on investment metrics, you can see below that the numbers are exceptional, with 37.8% for its ROIC, 48.4% for ROE, and 64.6% for CROIC. I (and probably most investors) consider anything consistently over 20% to be great. What's even better is that these metrics have been trending higher, indicating that QLYS is becoming more efficient as it scales.

Another thing to consider is that the company has achieved this high ROE without the use of debt (not including the mere $50.6 million in leases). This is impressive because having a high level of debt can boost ROE by reducing the amount of equity.

Qualys's ROIC, ROE, And CROIC (Finbox)

High Profit Margins

Take a look at QLYS's strong profit margins, all of which are higher than the sector medians and the company's five-year averages.

Qualys's Profitability Metrics (Seeking Alpha)

Looking closer at its gross profit margin and levered free cash flow margin trends below, you can see increases over the years. The company's gross profit margin came in at 82.2% in the latest quarter, its highest margin ever based on 10 years of historical data. The uptrend in gross margin suggests that the company has a competitive advantage, as competitors haven't been able to erode this margin. Regarding the FCF margin, that comes in at 43.9% for the last 12 months, which is very impressive. For reference, CrowdStrike's (CRWD) FCF margin is closer to 33%.

Qualys's Gross Profit and FCF Margins (Finbox)

So, Why Has Qualys Stock Been Falling?

There are a few factors that have led to the fall in QLYS stock. First, the stock was likely overvalued before. To give you an idea, it'll take an almost 64% increase for it to get back to its all-time high. Basically, it was being priced as a high-growth stock, even though its growth was slowing, and that's not a good recipe for gains.

Also, investors probably didn't like the fact that the firm lowered its revenue guidance in its most recent earnings report. The press release states, "Management now expects revenues for the full year of 2024 to be in the range of $597.5 million to $601.5 million, representing 8% growth over 2023. This compares to the previous guidance range of $601.5 million to $608.5 million." This was below the $605.81 million consensus estimate.

For Q3, the company guided for revenue "in the range of $149.8 million to $151.8 million, representing 5% to 7% growth over the same quarter in 2023." This was below the $153.74 million consensus.

The funny thing is that the EPS guidance came in above expectations. For Q3, the company expects non-GAAP EPS in the range of $1.28 to $1.36. The consensus was $1.27. For the full year, EPS guidance was increased from a range of $5.06 to $5.30 to a new range of $5.46 to $5.62, and the consensus estimate was $5.27.

But investors overlooked that, as there was other bad news -- the company's net dollar expansion rate. This metric measures revenue growth from existing customers over time. The figure came in at 102%, a drop from 104% in Q1, 108% in Q2 2023, and 110% in Q2 2022, which caught the firm by surprise, as they didn't expect this significant drop earlier in the year.

Qualys is having a harder time upselling customers as they optimize their cybersecurity budgets, but it's not all bad news. The company's CEO believes that new customer bookings momentum can help the company turn this around in the future, stating the following:

In Q2, with a continued challenging spend environment resulting in lower performance in upsell, our net dollar expansion rate declined to 102% from 104% last quarter. Conversely, we continue to see strong returns on our new business initiatives and achieved double-digit new bookings growth for the fourth consecutive quarter. With this momentum in new customer bookings growth, we believe we're building a stronger foundation to drive expansion and share gains over time.

Therefore, I will be keeping an eye on the stock for a potential increase in its net dollar expansion rate within the next year or so. It's worth noting that the company's full-year guidance does not assume an improvement in its net dollar expansion rate.

The Valuation Has Become Reasonable

I'll be valuing Qualys using a reverse DCF calculator that I've created. Essentially, it calculates an implied growth rate that the market is expecting, and then you can decide if the stock can exceed that implied growth rate (which would make it undervalued) or not (which would make it overvalued). A more comprehensive guide can be found here.

Here are the valuation inputs:

FCF per share: $6.91 (per Finbox)

Cost of equity (also taken from Finbox, which calculates it using the CAPM model): 9.1%

Terminal growth rate: 3%

Share price: $126.22

Here's why I used 3% as the terminal growth rate (my terminal growth rates generally range between 2-3%). First, global GDP growth is estimated at around 3% for the next few years, which seems like a reasonable growth rate in perpetuity.

Second, if we assume the Fed's 2% inflation rate goal is achieved, Qualys's pricing power (which can easily be proven by its very high and expanding ~81.5% gross profit margin) could allow it to potentially raise prices that slightly outpace inflation.

Lastly, given the importance of cybersecurity, I picture the industry being able to see good growth for a long time. In fact, Qualys expects its total addressable market to grow by 1.43x from $50 billion in 2024 to $72 billion by 2027 (a 12.92% CAGR).

Now, let's get to the valuation. Looking at the screenshot below, we can see that the market is currently pricing in that QLYS will see its FCF per share increase by 4.034% per year for the next 10 years and then grow 3% per year after that in perpetuity.

QLYS Stock Reverse DCF Valuation (Author)

In my opinion, this is too pessimistic, giving investors some upside potential. Allow me to explain. In the Q2-2024 earnings call, management guided for a free cash flow margin in the mid-to-high 30s for the full year (let's say 37% at the midpoint). I believe the company can maintain that margin in the future, especially since its average FCF margin from Fiscal 2019 to 2023 was 41.1%.

Now, if we look at analysts' revenue estimates for the company, they come in at around 8% per year for the next 3 years, and I also believe this growth rate is attainable for the next 10 years, given the expected growth of the cybersecurity market and the firm's strong track record.

Therefore, if QLYS grew its revenue at 8% for the next 10 years, it would reach $1.254 billion. If you give that revenue a 37% FCF margin, you'll end up with $464 million in FCF, compared to the current FCF of $255.2 million. That gives you a 10-year FCF CAGR of 6.16%. Add in the potential for share buybacks, which management has been implementing lately, and per-share figures can be boosted even further, meaning that the implied growth rate is likely too low.

The Stock Is Still In A Long-Term Uptrend

What I like about QLYS is the stock's strong long-term uptrend. Additionally, even though the stock has come down quite a bit, it's still higher than its swing low from January 2023 of around $101 and its May 2023 low of $107. In order to continue that uptrend, the current swing low shouldn't go under those levels.

However, the one thing that is giving me pause is the fact that last month, the monthly candle finished under the 50-period SMA for the first time. Therefore, I wouldn't call this chart a perfect one, but it's not bad.

QLYS Stock Chart (TradingView)

The Downside Risks

There are a few key downside risks to investing in QLYS stock. The first is the falling net dollar expansion rate, which I mentioned earlier.

Falling Net Dollar Expansion Rate

In the Canaccord Genuity 44th Annual Growth Conference, Qualys's management was asked if the 102% figure is a trough. Management then stated that it's too early to call that a trough, as you can see below.

Qualys Talking About Its Net Dollar Expansion Rate (Quartr)

Qualys's management then went on to say, "Where we need a little bit more effort on the execution part is working with our post sales teams to really figure out how to go out to our existing customers to propose a value prop that makes sense for them so they can spend more with us. And with the new products that we're launching in the second half of this year, we are hoping that we'll see that kind of, and we'll be able to better gauge the interest and how that will impact the bookings growth next year."

Therefore, this is now a wait-and-see type of situation, but the fact that management doesn't know whether it's a trough or not doesn't show too much confidence.

Competition Is Strong

Another risk is the competition. To reiterate, Qualys is mainly known for vulnerability management [VM] and vulnerability management detection and response [VMDR]. VM focuses on scanning and identifying security vulnerabilities within an organization's IT infrastructure. VMDR takes that and adds detection and response capabilities.

Qualys is also involved in other cybersecurity fields like cloud security, endpoint detection and response [EDR], and more. Nonetheless, the company is mainly focused on preventative cybersecurity measures, which are growing at a slower pace (the VM market is expected to grow at a 7.5% CAGR from 2024 to 2029, according to Mordor Intelligence).

Real-time threat detection and response, however, such as EDR, is growing faster as companies look for immediate protection. The EDR market is forecast to grow at a 22% CAGR from 2023 to 2030, according to Market Research Future.

The problem is that in the EDR market, Qualys faces competition from big-time players, including CrowdStrike, SentinelOne (S), Microsoft (MSFT), and Palo Alto Networks (PANW). Since Qualys is mainly known for VM/VMDR, its EDR offerings are not considered to be the Gold Standard. The same goes for any of QLYS's offerings that aren't VM or VMDR. Thus, Qualys may have a hard time breaking into these markets, which can affect its growth and its net dollar expansion rate.

Another issue is that some of these popular firms also offer VM services. For example, CrowdStrike offers it via CrowdStrike Falcon Exposure Management. If customers are increasingly heading to higher-growth companies like CrowdStrike, which is still expected to see 25% year-over-year revenue growth in Fiscal Q3 and 22% growth in Fiscal Q4 despite the recent outage, then they may also use CrowdStrike for its other offerings (like VM) in order to have everything under one umbrella.

VM Budgets Have Flattened Out

In the Canaccord Genuity conference call, Qualys's CEO mentioned that customers have "flattish budgets" in VM compared to last year. This is something worth monitoring. If VM budgets remain flat, Qualys will have to rely more on its other less popular offerings to drive growth.

The Takeaway

Qualys is a high-quality compounder that not too many people talk about. It boasts exceptional profitability metrics and has seen steady growth over the years.

Now that QLYS has fallen so much, it's trading at a reasonable price, meaning that there's decent upside potential. Plus, the chart has been trending up over time, and that trend is still mostly intact.

The stock's current valuation only prices in 4.034% FCF per share growth for the next 10 years and 3% in perpetuity after that. But given the company's track record, the expected long-term growth from the cybersecurity market, and the potential for accretive share buybacks, this implied growth rate seems too low.

However, investors should also consider key risks. The company's falling net dollar expansion rate, driven by strong competition in the cybersecurity space and an inability to effectively upsell customers, poses a challenge to Qualys's growth. Additionally, flat vulnerability management budgets may limit growth in its core business for now. While Qualys's CEO is optimistic about future bookings growth, it's important to monitor these risks closely.

Overall, though, the valuation has likely been de-risked enough to make up for these headwinds. Therefore, I rate the stock as a Buy.