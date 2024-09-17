Qualys Stock: The Cybersecurity Compounder No One Is Talking About

Sep. 17, 2024 2:39 AM ETQualys, Inc. (QLYS) Stock1 Comment
Investor's Compass profile picture
Investor's Compass
104 Followers
(17min)

Summary

  • Qualys, a cybersecurity company, is down 39% from its all-time high but remains a solid long-term investment due to its superb business characteristics.
  • Despite headwinds like slowing revenue growth, reduced guidance, and a falling net dollar expansion rate, QLYS's steady growth, high profitability, and strong balance sheet make it compelling.
  • The cybersecurity market is expanding, and the Company is a key player, ensuring its long-term growth potential remains intact.
  • With its recent pullback, Qualys is now a reasonably priced compounder, prompting a Buy rating.

Qualys headquarters building exterior. Qualys is a cloud security, compliance and related services company

Michael Vi

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS), a cybersecurity company focused mainly on vulnerability management, is a "compounder" that I hardly ever see anyone talk about. The stock has been unloved lately, now down 39% from its all-time high. However, Qualys possesses superb business characteristics, such as steady growth, high profitability metrics, and

This article was written by

Investor's Compass profile picture
Investor's Compass
104 Followers
I objectively search for undervalued stocks of any size across a wide variety of industries using quantitative methods that I've thoroughly backtested for success. I believe the numbers are more important than the story (most of the time), as they tend to paint a more realistic picture of the company’s prospects. I have been investing since 2013. Apart from what I’ve learned from experience, my knowledge comes from reading a vast number of stock market books over the years. Some of my favorites include 100 Baggers, Financial Shenanigans, and The Quants.Earlier part of StockBros Research and now writing under this account.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in QLYS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About QLYS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on QLYS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
QLYS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News