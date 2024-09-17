Generative AI And Springboard Plan Drive Higher Corning Earnings

Sep. 17, 2024 2:42 AM ETCorning Incorporated (GLW) Stock
Robert F. Abbott profile picture
Robert F. Abbott
971 Followers
(15min)

Summary

  • Corning Incorporated is poised for mid-teens earnings growth due to its Springboard plan and generative AI optical connectivity products, making it a Buy.
  • Corning has diverse revenue streams, ranging from Optical Communications to Life Sciences and Emerging Growth Businesses.
  • Despite recent declines, Q2-2024 results show signs of recovery, driven by strong adoption of new optical connectivity products for generative AI.
  • I have a one-year price target of $49.15, a 15.65% increase over the September 13 closing price.

Blue Network Cables

felixR

Investment thesis

Because of its new Springboard plan and optical connectivity products for generative AI, Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) is returning to profitable growth.

If it makes good on its potential, the company will produce mid-teens earnings growth this year

This article was written by

Robert F. Abbott profile picture
Robert F. Abbott
971 Followers
Robert F. Abbott has been investing his family’s accounts since 1995, and in 2010 added options, mainly covered calls and collars with long stocks. He is a freelance writer, and his projects include a website that provides information for new and intermediate-level mutual fund investors. A resident of Airdrie, Alberta, Canada, Robert has earned Bachelor of Arts and Master of Business Administration (MBA) degrees.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GLW Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GLW

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GLW
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News