Investment Thesis

Tecnoglass (NYSE:TGLS) is a regional market leader in the Southeast of the US (particularly in Florida) with two key differentiators: (i) a cost advantage enabled by its near-shored production base in Colombia, and evidenced by its best-in-class margins, and (ii) a vertically integrated production model, from aluminium extrusion and glass transformation, all the way to product design, distribution and installation.

As a market leader in a cyclical industry, we believe that TGLS is set to gain from the expected recovery in the US construction market driven by interest rate policy changes. The company's solid cash balance and ongoing strategic review suggest a high probability of an M&A event, which could trigger a sharp positive stock price reaction.

Tecnoglass growing commercial footprint in the US (Q1 2024 presentation)

Business Model Overview

Tecnoglass operates as an integrated manufacturer of architectural glass, windows, and aluminium products, specializing in high-specification solutions for both commercial and residential markets. A key differentiator of the company's business model is that it is largely vertically integrated, meaning that it controls the entire production process, from almost-raw materials (e.g. aluminium billets) to finished products. This vertical integration results in significant cost efficiencies, reduced lead times, control over quality, and also lower labour and energy costs due to its strategic location in Barranquilla, Colombia. While its manufacturing operations are based in Colombia, Tecnoglass primarily serves the U.S. market, which accounts for approximately 95% of its revenues, focusing on the multifamily/commercial and single-family residential sectors. We view its successful penetration of the US market as being owed largely to lower production costs compared to its peers, and a broad product portfolio that includes energy-efficient and impact-resistant solutions that find strong demand in ​​the Southeast of the US.

Cost Advantage Enabled By Production In Colombia

The most distinctive feature of Tecnoglass compared to its US peers is its manufacturing complex in Barranquilla, providing cost and logistical advantages. Key factors contributing to this advantage include access to low-cost labour - approximately 7 to 10 times lower than U.S. peers-even while paying above the local minimum wage. The company also achieves energy savings through investments in renewable energy such as solar panels and co-generation from natural gas, resulting in a 56% lower cost per KwH vs. US peers. Furthermore, its proximity to major ports (Barranquilla, Cartagena and Santa Marta) and the U.S.-Colombia trade imbalance allows for reduced transportation expenses, as empty containers returning to the U.S. offer discounted shipping rates.

Tecnoglass cost advantage vs US peers (Q1 2024 presentation)

Vertical Integration Benefits Quality, Cost, And Lead Times

Tecnoglass' vertically integrated business model provides significant benefits in terms of quality, cost control, and lead times. By managing nearly every step of its production process in-house, the company is able to have tight control over its supply chain, minimizing costs, guaranteeing capacity and conveying to clients an image of consistent product quality.

We view exposure to the extrusion side of the business (processing billets into profiles) as a double-edged sword. This process is relatively less differentiated when compared to window design and fabrication, and in the value chain it serves primarily the purpose of guaranteeing capacity as opposed to necessarily benefiting the end product's performance. It has a significant downside in that it increases the company's exposure to aluminium prices, even more so than if it was purely a window's fabricator. The extrusion business usually prices its products at raw material costs plus a fixed spread / gross margin (e.g. cost plus 15%), so when aluminium prices soar, so does absolute gross profit, but if material costs are too low, gross profit can struggle to absorb cover the fixed portion of costs, and EBITDA margins are compressed. Being vertically integrated, however, Tecnoglass is somewhat hedged from this effect. When aluminium prices drop and the extrusion business feels pressure on the margins, the windows business benefits from the lower material costs, which it can choose to pass on to customers through more competitive prices, or it can maintain end product prices and expand its margins. When aluminium prices go up, verticalization makes it much easier to pass through prices to the end customer through the windows business, to the extent possible without compromising market share, and if the margin of the windows business suffers due to higher cost of materials, it is offset by the positive effect on the extrusion side. Additionally, given its meaningful scale and relatively steady demand, the company can efficiently hedge its aluminium costs through fixed-price contracts.

Another key element of the verticalization strategy is the joint venture with Saint-Gobain (OTCPK:CODGF), which supplies approximately 60% of the company's glass needs, securing price and supply stability. Similarly to aluminium extrusion, it is not a part of the business with a tremendous amount of value-added, serving more to secure capacity than anything else. Saint-Gobain is a France-based global leader in glass products with a market cap north of $40 billion, and therefore a credible partner that contributes towards differentiating the offering of Tecnoglass vs non-integrated competitors.

Tecnoglass' integration also allows it to maintain best-in-class lead times of just five weeks, below the industry average according to the company, offering a competitive advantage in time-sensitive projects​​​. It is important to note that this is not critical for every project - because windows are installed after the structure is finished and before final finishings and furniture are added, there are usually a few weeks in between during which other items are installed, such as carpentry and sanitary products, and the windows may arrive at any point during this period. Nevertheless, speed is still an advantage, and it is enabled by concentrating operations in one place, which reduces logistics complexity, and by strong demand visibility through its distribution network, which informs production and procurement decisions all the way up to the purchase of the aluminium billets. All in, these efficiencies enabled Tecnoglass to achieve annual growth rates of over 20% in the last 3 years, without compromising on cash flow generation (see chart below).

Tecnoglass vs. peers on cash flow generation and growth (Company filings)

Strong Tailwinds In The Underlying Market

Tecnoglass is well-positioned to capitalize on continued high levels of activity in the U.S. construction market, supported by projected growth across all segments of construction. It is true that construction backlogs and sentiment indicators are showing either mixed or negative signals. However, this is off a very strong base in 2023. Contractor confidence remains at healthy levels, residential construction demand continues to outpace supply, and non-residential construction is doing well even as office occupancy rates remain down 50% vs. pre-pandemic.

US constructor confidence index (CBRE) US new home sales (ING)

Construction activity is also significantly impacted by interest rates, the ongoing easing of which will be another positive headwind. The market is forecasting with a 92% probability that the Federal target rate will be below 4.25% by January 2025, an easing of at least one percentage point vs the current levels. As a market with relatively high population growth and room for residential expansion, residential construction activity in the US is particularly cyclical in its exposure to interest rate changes, and should therefore benefit from future easing.

US non-residential construction (ING)

The company benefits from a diverse customer base, with no single customer accounting for more than 10% of revenues, mitigating concentration risk and increasing the probability of capturing a piece of overall market growth. While Florida remains its core market, much of the U.S. is still open for expansion, offering substantial growth opportunities. The company measures its addressable market at $40 billion, consisting of the entire US market for windows, architectural glass, and windows installation. We see this number as aggressive, primarily due to 2 factors: (i) to expand nationally, the company may not be able to maintain a verticalized installation process, having to resort to partners which would capture some of that revenue, and (ii) the company's competitive advantage in stand-alone architectural glass is less evident than in windows manufacturing. The $25.6 billion windows market is still large enough, but the market share of aluminium windows in the US could be at most 15%, implying less than $4 billion in annual revenue.

We conclude that Tecnoglass already has a decent market share of its core market of aluminium windows, and with capacity to grow up to $1 billion revenue as of Q1 2024, excluding installation revenue of 10-20% of installed capacity​​. Tecnoglass is likely to continue reporting revenue growth above the industry average going forward due to its ongoing multi-regional expansion, but at some point may struggle to capture additional market share. We believe that management is well aware of a potential plateauing of its share of the aluminium market, which explains the company's strategic expansion into the vast and untapped vinyl market.

Expansion Into Vinyl Windows Offers Additional Upside

Tecnoglass' recent expansion into vinyl windows could be a game-changer for the business. Vinyl windows' adaptability to various weather conditions and their cost-effective thermal performance align well with the growing demand for energy-efficient building solutions (supported by government incentives), and with the company's plans to expand across the country. This new product line has the potential to unlock both revenue and cost synergies by (i) distributing through Tecnoglass' existing dealer network, many of whom already sell both aluminium and vinyl windows, and (ii) leveraging the company's vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities and installed logistics capacity. Vinyl quoting has already exceeded internal expectations, supporting a projected revenue ramp-up after Q2 2024, with a base case of $20 million in vinyl revenues for the year (company projections). Tecnoglass currently has installed capacity to support $300 million run-rate vinyl revenue​​. We firmly believe that utilization of the current capacity will quickly ramp up in the coming years, and that vinyl will be an important growth engine in the midterm.

Tecnoglass As A Take-Private Candidate

On June 25, 2024, Tecnoglass announced a "review of the Company's strategic alternatives with the assistance of outside financial and legal advisors". The market reaction was very positive - the stock rallied 22% on the day, and 57% in total to date, from the day of the announcement. About 90% of this performance can be attributed to a multiple re-rating (the rest to actual EBITDA expansion), from 7.2x EV / NTM EBITDA pre-announcement to 10.5x today, building into the share price what, we believe, is an expected acquisition premium. Generally speaking, such an announcement from the board is typically hinting at a sell-side process, and serves the purpose of raising awareness to attract potential bidders. There could be other options in the works, such as a major acquisition or merger with a competitor, a partial carve-out (for example, selling the extrusion business to focus on window design and distribution), or accelerating cash distributions to current shareholders.

Tecnoglass has accumulated a decent cash pile of $137 million, vs. gross debt slightly over that amount, of $159 million. For a company that has consistently generated positive free cash flow since 2019, this capital structure seems conservative and arguably unoptimized. More importantly, it invites bids from private equity acquirers, who see here an opportunity to easily add leverage to finance an acquisition. To give a sense of the opportunity here, 5-6x EBITDA ($1.2-1.4 billion) would be comfortably supported by the company's cash flow profile, and it is an easily placed amount of debt without overly exotic or Draconian terms. We therefore see an acquisition scenario as the most likely outcome, or at least certainly the objective, of the ongoing "strategic review".

The ownership structure of TGLS is also favourable to a take-private. The largest shareholder is Energy Holding Corporation, the founders' vehicle, with a 52.40% stake in the business. A large majority shareholder makes a take-private much easier by enabling direct negotiation with a single party. While the acquisition terms presented to the founders must also be made available to and accepted by the minority shareholders, an acceptance by EHC and the presumable recommendation from the Board accompanying it would go a long way towards ensuring a successful closing of the transaction.

Current Multiples Leave Headroom For Acquisition Premium

We believe that the current trading multiples of Tecnoglass can support a further 20% acquisition premium (on the top of the 57% rally since June) while still enabling attractive annualized returns of c.20% for a private equity acquirer. At a 20% premium ($80), the implied purchase price multiple would be 16.4x LTM EBITDA. While this might seem pricey for this kind of business, it is key to look through to the expected recovery in the next twelve months, where consensus on EBITDA growth stands at 29% (YoY comparing NTM with LTM figures), implying a 12.7x NTM multiple. Based on both historical and projected cash flow generation, we believe that the company can support financing about half of the acquisition with debt (7x EBITDA).

Looking forward, we expect top-line growth to bottom out in 2024, landing in the high single-digit ballpark, before recovering to c.10% in 2025, and likely seeing a further slight acceleration in 2026 driven by the gradual effect of ongoing interest rate reductions passing through to developers and the broader economy. Beyond 2026, we conservatively assume a gradual tapering down of sales growth by about one percentage point per year. EBITDA margins should also bottom out in 2024, likely not below 30%. We expect slight margin expansion in the next couple of years driven by positive demand forces, but likely staying within the 30-35% range in the long term. In terms of capex and working capital, we assume that levels of investment as a percentage of sales and that the payments/collection cycle should both remain relatively consistent with historical data.

Based on these inputs, we see the company reaching the $500 million EBITDA milestone between 2028 and 2029. An exit at that time, at the company's current NTM multiple of 10.6x EBITDA (i.e., excluding the 20% acquisition premium), would yield an IRR of 19.7%. Note that we are factoring in the company's currently high valuation by using an exit multiple that is lower than what the private equity buyer would pay at entry. The implied value destruction from multiple contraction is however more than offset by the combined effects of steady deleveraging, robust sales growth, and slight margin expansion.

Value creation levers in LBO scenario (Own analysis)

Exposure To Macro Environment And Aluminium Prices

Despite all the structural tailwinds and competitive advantages listed above, Tecnoglass is still a cyclical stock, and suffers significant exposure to the price of its main commodity, aluminium. Should the Federal Reserve delay the expected easing of interest rates, construction activity could take longer to recover, in which case revenue growth for Tecnoglass could be significantly slower in the near term, even though the ongoing geographic expansion and product diversification initiatives offer growth levers beyond the market element. The interest rate environment also impacts the global macroeconomic context, which is a key factor influencing aluminium prices. We are seeing some structural growth in demand for aluminium due to electric vehicles, renewable energy hardware, sustainable packaging, and other applications, but it remains a commodity with very diversified use cases across all sectors of the economy, and it is therefore inevitably linked to the evolution of global GDP. Tighter monetary policy than expected could therefore not only pressure demand for Tecnoglass products, but also squeeze the bottom-line of the extrusion business due to lower aluminium prices. As explained above, however, this latter effect could to some extent be offset by outperformance of the windows business. Nevertheless, overall, Tecnoglass is best-suited for an investor with an appetite for greater procyclical exposure in their portfolio.

Strong Fundamentals With A Catalyst On The Horizon

Tecnoglass is an established regional market leader with significant expansion potential, a growing underlying end-market with untapped adjacencies, and a vertically integrated business model that offers unique competitive advantages. The company also has a solid track record on both growth and profitability, down to cash flow generation. On fundamentals alone, we would expect Tecnoglass to outperform in the next couple of years as the construction cycle turns in its favour and the company begins to capture a share of the massive vinyl windows market. The possibility of a major strategic announcement could unlock further short-term upside of at least 20%.