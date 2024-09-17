Maskot

Investment action

I recommended a hold rating for Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) when I wrote about it in May, as I expected the macro environment to continue impacting FRSH, in particular, the near-term performance. Based on my current outlook and analysis, I recommend a buy rating. I believe the upside potential is attractive if an investor has a medium-term investment horizon (i.e., look past near-term weakness). Growth should be able to sustain at 20% as the macro environment recovers with the upcoming rate cuts and growth drivers gaining more traction. This should result in valuation multiples moving upwards.

Review

The current macroeconomic conditions are still a problem for FRSH given its exposure to small and medium businesses. While inflation has dropped to a more “favorable” level that should give the Fed more justification to cut rates, I think the business environment is still fairly weak, as seen from the job data a few weeks ago. In FRSH’s 2Q24 earnings call, management also noted ongoing macro challenges, particularly within SMB, with pressure on deal expansion and longer sales cycles.

That said, I believe there are various growth drivers and reasons to believe that growth can sustain at the current 20% and potential accelerate in the coming years. Firstly, despite the macro headwinds, FRSH still managed to grow revenue by 20% in 2Q24 (~50bps higher than 2Q23). Other operating metrics also point to stable/improving fundamentals: (1) Net dollar retention rate [NDRR] remained at 106% (same as 1Q24); (2) FRSH added about ~600 (total net add was 1,300, but slightly over half was from M&A) new customers organically, which was better than the 400 adds saw in 1Q24; (3) Growth with larger customers remains healthy, which can be seen from customers with >$50k in ARR growing 23% y/y (~900bps higher than customers with >$5k ARR); (4) billings growth accelerated from 14.4% in 1Q24 to 17% in 2Q24.

Secondly, FRSH growth initiatives are gaining very strong traction. Specifically, Freddy (FRSH’s AI solution) has shown encouraging early traction with customers and ARR associated with that product nearly doubling sequentially (vs. 1Q24). As of 2Q24, FRSH has over 1,200 customers using Freddy, which suggests plenty of room to continue growing (1,200 is just ~2% of total customers). Importantly, the attachment rate has been incredibly promising, with over 40% attachment rates for new deals that are worth >$30k in ARR. I believe this is a clear reflection of how useful the product is to customers, and based on management comments, customers are seeing a 30% productivity uplift on average. Freddy's self-service bots are also gaining strong adoption, with >900 customers using it as of 2Q24 (bot sessions have doubled vs. 2Q23), and it has been incredibly effective where it drives an average deflection rate of ~40%.

With these data, I am getting incrementally positive that FRSH will be able to monetize this product meaningfully in the near future. To give a sense of the potential ARPU uplift, management noted they are seeing potential for ~$29 per seat per month for Freddy Copilot, and this is about 30% higher than FRSH ARPU in 2Q24 (total billings divided by total number of customers on a per-month basis). In terms of expectation, management did not include a material ramp up in revenue contribution for 2H24, which I believe provides room for upside surprise. For investors that are worried about AI being a headwind to FRSH’s business, I would advise against being overly worried at the moment since there are no strong data points to suggest so. Management did note that customers that have adopted self-service and Copilot versus those that did not show any material differences in expansion rate, churn rate, or retention rate.

But the reason that I have confidence that it's not AI driven is we look at customers that have and have not adopted AI, both self-serve and Copilot. And we don't see material differences in expansion rate, term rate, or retention rates between those who have and have not adopted. 2Q24 call

Thirdly, FRSH’s Fresh Service Solutions in the IT vertical is still growing very rapidly at ~30% as of 2Q24. Note that this is a sizeable portion of FRSH’s business with > $340 million of ARR and is even bigger if we include the contribution from Device42 (FRSH's latest acquisition), so the growth contribution will be larger moving forward. To be able to grow 30% in this current macro environment is a strong testament to the product's strength (i.e., how useful it is and the value proposition it brings to customers). In the Oppenheimer 27th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference, management provided very useful details to gain a better sense of things. It was noted that NDRR was >110% (this is better than FRSH consolidated figure of 106%) and has enterprise grade-churn rates (this is absolute solid considering FRSH deals with mid-market for this product). Given that the competition that FRSH is primarily seeing today is legacy solutions (as per the conference), I expect FRSH to continue winning deals.

In Q2 alone, we won 19 new and expansion deals of over $100,000, and we also saw a six-quarter high win rate in IT against our largest competitor. 2Q24 call

Valuation

Author's work

With FRSH’s share price and valuation (forward revenue) dropping to near its all-time low and valuation, I believe the risk/reward situation is attractive here if investors have patience to invest and hold the stock for the next two years. My growth assumption is that it can sustain at 20% moving forward given: expected improvement in the macroeconomic environment as rates come down, and growth drivers becoming more apparent in FRSH’s P&L. Note that FRSH did grow 20% in 1H24 and FY23 despite the horrible macro situation. When FRSH shows that growth can be sustained at the 20% level, it should see its valuation multiple rerate upwards closer to peers’ level. As I listed out below, at the level that FRSH is growing, FRSH should trade at ~8x forward revenue (FRSH traded at this multiple in late 2023). Assuming FRSH just trades up to 4x (it traded at 4x in July), the upside is attractive enough.

Author's work

Risk

One of the underlying assumptions I made was that the macroclimate will get better. That may not happen, and if so, FRSH may report growth worsening from here, and this will directly impact the narrative that FRSH can grow at 20% for the near term. With growth declining to new lows, investors may become more risk-averse, choosing to stay on the sidelines until FRSH shows more solid signs of growth acceleration. This is going to put more downward pressure on valuation multiples.

Final thoughts

My recommendation is a buy rating. Despite the ongoing macroeconomic headwind, FRSH continues to print ~20% revenue growth. With FRSH's growth initiatives showing positive traction, I now see potential for it to sustain 20% growth for the coming years. When FRSH continues to grow at 20%, it should see valuation multiple shift upwards, closer to where peers are trading overtime.