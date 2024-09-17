VV Shots

Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD) has reported a positive operating performance in the first quarter of FY 2025 and has now a stronger business profile following the disposal of Italy and Spain, making it an undervalued income play for long-term investors.

As I’ve covered in previous articles, I see Vodafone as an interesting income pick in the European telecoms industry, given that its dividend is sustainable, and the company has made in the recent past important efforts to improve its fundamentals.

While Vodafone was somewhat a contrarian pick in the sector, its shares have performed quite well since my last article, up by more than 25% including dividends, beating the market during the same time frame.

Article performance (Seeking Alpha)

As I’ve not covered Vodafone for some time, in this article I update its most recent financial performance and investment case, to see if it remains an interesting income pick for long-term investors.

Business & Financial Overview

Vodafone is a large telecom operator, with operations spread across several European and African countries, even though its most important markets are Germany and the U.K. In recent months, the company has decided to exit from markets where its operational performance was struggling, namely in Italy and Spain, as the prospects of turning around the businesses were low due to strong competition in the market.

The sale of the Spanish operation was completed last May for an enterprise value of about €5 billion, and in Italy, the sale was agreed for an enterprise value of €8 billion. Together, these two operations will raise around €12 billion of cash upfront for Vodafone when completed, which is a considerable amount to strengthen its balance sheet. Moreover, these operations are quite important for the company to reshape its Continental Europe presence, being nowadays exposed to markets with better growth prospects and where Vodafone holds stronger positions.

Beyond exiting from Italy and Spain, Vodafone also announced in 2023 an agreement, with CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCPK:CKHUY), to merge its operations with its competitor Three, which is still pending regulatory approval.

Indeed, a few days ago, the U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority’s (CMA) released provisional findings on the proposed merger, raising concerns about less competition in the market and potentially higher bills for mobile customers. While Vodafone disagrees with some of the findings, probably this could lead to some remedies to address the CMA’s concerns. Thus, it’s not certain the merger with get a final approval next December. If Vodafone is able to merge its operations with its competitor, this will be the final step of its current restructuring plan, following the separation of the towers business a couple of years ago and its exit from Spain and Italy more recently.

This means that, so far, Vodafone has already been able to monetize its towers business and two operations that were performing quite poorly, which can be considered a very positive outcome, and was decisive to improve Vodafone’s balance sheet and provide a more sustainable dividend.

Indeed, following these disposals, Vodafone has rebased its dividend to €0.045 per share related to its fiscal year 2025 (FY 2025), intends to return about €4 billion in capital through share buybacks and its new leverage ratio target is expected to be in the 2.25-2.75x range. This means Vodafone aims to retain a good part of cash raised from disposals to reduce its debt levels, while returning some capital to shareholders at the same time, which seems sensible for the long-term sustainability of its business model.

From an operational perspective, Vodafone has improved its momentum in recent quarters, especially following the streamlining of its operations in markets with a better commercial backdrop. In Q1 FY 2025, Vodafone has reported strong service revenue and earnings growth on an adjusted basis, even though its operations in Germany were impacted by a change in law related to the Multi-Dwelling Units (MDUs) transition.

Its group service revenue increased by 5.4% YoY, boosted by African units, while in Europe, the performance was impacted negatively by the German issue. Despite that, its overall service revenue growth is still quite good and close to its average over the past few quarters, as shown in the next graph.

Revenue growth (Vodafone)

Despite its positive performance related to service revenue growth, other revenue was more subdued, namely handset revenue, and forex was also negative for reported growth, leading to overall revenues of €9 billion in Q1 FY 2025, up by 2.8% YoY.

Due to relatively lower inflation compared to previous quarters, Vodafone’s operating leverage was better in the first quarter of FY 2025, leading to EBITDA after leases (EBITDAaL) up by 5.1% YoY on an organic basis. However, due to adverse currency movements, its reported EBITDAaL was up by only 2.1% YoY to nearly €2.7 billion. This significant forex impact is largely justified by Turkey, where the hyperinflation crisis has led to a big decline of the Turkish Lira against the Euro in recent months (around -30% over the past year).

For the full fiscal year, Vodafone has maintained its guidance to achieve an EBITDAaL of about €11 billion, adjusted for the disposal of Spain and Italy, and its free cash flow should be at least €2.4 billion. As the company has lowered its dividend expectations for FY 2025 and beyond, expecting now to distribute €0.045 per share which is half of its previous annual distribution, its organic free cash flow covers by a wide margin its expected dividend cash outflow, which should be around €1.2 billion this fiscal year.

As the company has recently started a €2 billion share buyback and aims to return some €4 billion to shareholders through share buybacks, this will lower the number of shares outstanding and lead to lower cash outflows in the following years, making it dividend well covered by free cash flow over the medium term.

On the other hand, at its current share price, Vodafone now offers a forward dividend yield of slightly above 5%, compared to around 10% when I last covered it, but the dividend is now more sustainable and the market wasn’t giving much credit to Vodafone’s high-dividend yield. Thus, I think the company made the right decision to ‘cut’ its dividend following the exit from Spain and Italy.

Regarding its balance sheet, Vodafone sold some weeks ago another stake in its towers business through its shareholding in Oak Holdings (which owns 89% of Vantage Towers), raising about €1.3 billion in cash, which is another important step to reduce debt.

While Vodafone did not disclose its net debt position at the end of last quarter, according to analysts’ estimates, its net debt position is expected to be about €27 billion by the end of FY 2025. Thus, its leverage ratio should be about 2.45x in FY 2025. This is in-line with its target range, thus Vodafone’s leverage seems acceptable, and the company does not need to retain much earnings in the near future, boding well for its dividend ahead.

Despite that, current consensus don’t expect dividend growth over the next four fiscal years, which seems to be too much conservative. Therefore, Vodafone has good prospects of beating current dividend estimates over the next few years, potentially leading to a higher dividend yield over the medium term.

Regarding its valuation, Vodafone continues to trade at a relatively undemanding multiple, given that it’s currently trading at about 9.7x forward earnings, compared to more than 13x earnings over the past five years.

Taking into account its efforts to improve its business footprint by selling underperforming units and using cash proceeds to reduce debt, which was a key market concern about its investment case, this valuation seems attractive for long-term investors. Compared to some of its peers, such as Telefonica (TEF) or Orange (ORAN), it’s also trading at a discount, which I think it’s another signal that Vodafone appears to be undervalued.

However, investors should also take into account that its merger in the U.K. may not be approved, and the company is facing some growth headwinds in Germany, which is its largest market, which are important risks for its investment case in the near term.

Conclusion

Vodafone has made significant efforts to improve its fundamentals and have better growth prospects ahead, of which the sale of Italy and Spain are two important milestones. Its balance sheet is now in a much better position, and its free cash flow generation more than covers its rebased annual dividend. Thus, Vodafone continues to offer an interesting combination of growth and value for long-term investors.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.